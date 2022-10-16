Read full article on original website
Healey Holding on to Lead Over Diehl in Mass. Governor's Race: Suffolk/NBC Poll
As you might expect in left-leaning Massachusetts, the Democratic candidates for statewide office are looking good heading into the November elections. But there are other emerging trends that incumbents should keep an eye on. Massachusetts governor's race. Less than a week after the first debate in the Governor’s race on...
Massachusetts Ballot Question 5, Medicare for all added to 20 House districts
In addition to four statewide ballot questions, residents of some legislative districts may also see nonbinding ballot questions, including one on whether to establish a single-payer healthcare system in Massachusetts.
DEBATE: Massachusetts Ballot Question 4, driver’s license eligibility for undocumented immigrants
The only referendum ballot question is number 4. A no vote on four will repeal the ability for undocumented immigrants to obtain a driver’s license. A yes vote will keep the law in place.
franklincountynow.com
Carbon Tax: Fifth Ballot Question In November Election
(Franklin County, MA) In addition to the four Massachusetts ballot questions, voters in the 1st Franklin and Hampshire Districts will have a fifth question on their ballots this November regarding a potential carbon tax. Voters have the opportunity to vote yes or no on having their representative introduce and support...
Instant Poll: Fung or Magaziner – who won the RI Congressional Debate?
Instant Poll: Fung and Magaziner traded barbs on stage during the televised Congressional Debate and 12 News wants to know, who do you think won the debate?
Tax relief for Massachusetts residents is on its way. The questions are when, and how much?
BOSTON — Tax relief for all Massachusetts residents who filed 2021 returns is on the horizon, at least according to promises made Monday by the state leadership. After meeting in a closed-door session with Gov. Charlie Baker to discuss the stalled economic development bill, the governor’s close-out budget and other matters, House Speaker...
WBUR
Here's the latest on tax relief in Massachusetts
Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. One local teachers strike is over; the other dispute seems poised to escalate. Here's the latest on where things stand in Malden and Haverhill, plus a tax relief update, Bluebikes expansion and the tipoff of a new Celtics season.
$15 minimum wage: Sunday and holiday premium pay to end in Massachusetts
Premium pay for working Sundays and on some legal holidays is scheduled to end at the start of 2023 under a deal state lawmakers struck in 2018 that also included a minimum wage increase and the creation of a state-funded paid family and medical leave program. The so-called “Grand Bargain”...
bcgavel.com
Challenges Regarding the 2022 Massachusetts Election
Massachusetts residents: ready your ballots! There are only a few weeks until statewide general elections, and every vote matters. But while everyone at The Gavel might feel thrilled to vote, it seems like that is not quite the case for the rest of Massachusetts. The Bay State has an electoral problem, fueling low voter turnout and civic disengagement.
Hey Massachusetts! This is Why Keeping Daylight Savings is a Terrible Idea
Earlier this year, the Senate approved this first step on the road to making the time shift permanent. Am I the only one in Massachusetts who thinks this is a terrible idea?. The proposal, known as the Sunshine Protection Act, was approved in March of this year and seeks to make daylight saving time permanent. The proposal now needs to pass in the House and be signed by President Biden before it could officially become law.
Democrats are putting money and resources into … Rhode Island
Republican Allan Fung is leading the polls in a congressional district Democrats have held since 1991.
Gubernatorial candidate Maura Healey releases plan to tackle housing crisis in Massachusetts
Houses in Somerville near the Tufts campus are pictured on Oct. 7.(Bowie Bello / The Tufts Daily) On Sept. 21, Maura Healey, the Democratic nominee for governor in Massachusetts, released her policy plan to tackle the housing crisis in the state. The plan focuses heavily on increasing housing production, preserving current housing options and supporting homeless individuals and families through strengthening the state’s rent assistance program.
DEBATE: Massachusetts Ballot Question 1, additional 4% tax on income over $1 million
Representatives from the "yes" and "no" sides on Ballot Question 1 meet for a debate live at 22News in Chicopee.
Protest at Eversource HQ against cutting down Hampshire and Franklin Counties forests
Protest at Eversource HQ against cutting down Hampshire and Franklin Counties forests
Yuck! It’s Illegal in MA to Sell This Personal Item, Serious Fine or Jail Time
You may remember from previous posts that Massachusetts basically has a law for everything. Some of these laws really don't make a whole lot of sense as they are very outdated or they never seemed logical to begin with, yet they are technically still on the books (check out these 31 strange Massachusetts laws, you'll be entertained for sure).
local21news.com
Massachusetts students being 'hijacked' from parents over gender identity, attorney argues
LUDLOW, Mass. (TND) — The attorney of parents suing officials in a Massachusetts school district argued to a federal judge Monday that her clients' right to raise their children as they see fit was being "hijacked," according to a report. In April, four parents filed a lawsuit in federal...
‘What in God’s name are they doing?’: Boston city councilor questions distribution of pipes, cookers
Boston – Boston City Councilor Michael Flaherty is raising questions about the distribution of pipes, cookers, tourniquets and other drug paraphernalia in the city’s troubled Mass & Cass corridor. Flaherty, who serves as the city’s public safety chair, filed a notice for an emergency hearing on Monday.
Massachusetts Residents Would Get $6,500 From New Proposal
You and your loved one could be feeling financial burdens at every turn. Many resources, such as gas, food, and energy, have become more expensive. It also means you and other residents pay more taxes. Massachusetts wants to return more of the excess collected to you and other locals.
WCVB
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu vetoes pay raises approved by City Council for elected officials
BOSTON — Plans to give hefty raises to the city of Boston's top elected and appointed leaders are now in question after Mayor Michelle Wu vetoed a plan approved by the City Council on the grounds that some of the raises were too large. Wu, who originally proposed more...
Do we have a coyote problem in Massachusetts? An expert weighs in
With the exception of Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket, every community in Massachusetts has coyotes. As encounters and sightings continue to become more frequent, it’s worth asking: Do we have a coyote problem?. There have been reports of coyotes attacking dogs in places like Concord, Sudbury, and Wayland. A...
