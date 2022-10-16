ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
franklincountynow.com

Carbon Tax: Fifth Ballot Question In November Election

(Franklin County, MA) In addition to the four Massachusetts ballot questions, voters in the 1st Franklin and Hampshire Districts will have a fifth question on their ballots this November regarding a potential carbon tax. Voters have the opportunity to vote yes or no on having their representative introduce and support...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Tax relief for Massachusetts residents is on its way. The questions are when, and how much?

BOSTON — Tax relief for all Massachusetts residents who filed 2021 returns is on the horizon, at least according to promises made Monday by the state leadership. After meeting in a closed-door session with Gov. Charlie Baker to discuss the stalled economic development bill, the governor’s close-out budget and other matters, House Speaker...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBUR

Here's the latest on tax relief in Massachusetts

Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. One local teachers strike is over; the other dispute seems poised to escalate. Here's the latest on where things stand in Malden and Haverhill, plus a tax relief update, Bluebikes expansion and the tipoff of a new Celtics season.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
bcgavel.com

Challenges Regarding the 2022 Massachusetts Election

Massachusetts residents: ready your ballots! There are only a few weeks until statewide general elections, and every vote matters. But while everyone at The Gavel might feel thrilled to vote, it seems like that is not quite the case for the rest of Massachusetts. The Bay State has an electoral problem, fueling low voter turnout and civic disengagement.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Live 95.9

Hey Massachusetts! This is Why Keeping Daylight Savings is a Terrible Idea

Earlier this year, the Senate approved this first step on the road to making the time shift permanent. Am I the only one in Massachusetts who thinks this is a terrible idea?. The proposal, known as the Sunshine Protection Act, was approved in March of this year and seeks to make daylight saving time permanent. The proposal now needs to pass in the House and be signed by President Biden before it could officially become law.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Tufts Daily

Gubernatorial candidate Maura Healey releases plan to tackle housing crisis in Massachusetts

Houses in Somerville near the Tufts campus are pictured on Oct. 7.(Bowie Bello / The Tufts Daily) On Sept. 21, Maura Healey, the Democratic nominee for governor in Massachusetts, released her policy plan to tackle the housing crisis in the state. The plan focuses heavily on increasing housing production, preserving current housing options and supporting homeless individuals and families through strengthening the state’s rent assistance program.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

