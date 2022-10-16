Noemi Gamez Aguirre, age 81, of Brady, Texas passed away Friday, October 14, 2022 in San Angelo, Texas. Noemi was born December 3, 1940 in Hatchel, Texas to Horace Gamez and Maria (Valdez) Gamez. She married Abel Aguirre on February 15, 1963 in Hereford, Texas. In 1967 Abel and Noemi moved to Brady. Noemi retired from the Brady Independent School District, where she worked for 20 years. Noemi was active in her community. After retiring, she volunteered at the McCulloch County Helping Hands center for several years. She also volunteered in the concession stands for the Brady Youth Sports Foundation and the Brady Independent School District and she served on the Catholic Life Insurance Board for several years. She had a welcoming nature about her and always had the door open. She was a big Elvis Pressley fan and enjoyed sewing, quilting, baking and cooking. She especially loved her grandbabies and the parties for them and she treasured the family gatherings. She was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Brady and a member of the Guadalupanas.

BRADY, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO