Nov. 8 General Election Early Voting Period Starts Oct. 24
Early voting in the Tuesday, Nov. 8 general election begins Monday, Oct. 24 with all early voting in Brown County taking place at the Elections Administration Office, located at 613 N. Fisk St., Suite 200. Early voting will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 24-28; 8 a.m.to...
Brownwood Chamber luncheon scheduled for October 21st
The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce’s monthly luncheon is on Friday, October 21st. The luncheon will be held at the Brownwood Country Club. Buffet lunch opens at 11:30 AM and the program will begin at noon. This month, there will be a School Board Candidate Forum presented by AccelHealth....
Department of Corrections Bus and Car Collide in Callahan County
Callahan County – On Tuesday, 10-18-22, at approximately 3:00 p.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) responded to a crash involving a Texas Department of Corrections transport bus and a motorist on State Highway (S.H.) 36, 2 miles east of U.S. Highway 283. Preliminary investigation revealed that a...
Pastor Craig Smee named Citizen of the Year at Early Chamber banquet
The Early Chamber of Commerce held its 2021-22 Membership Banquet Monday night at Prima Pasta, where 10 awards were presented to various business and individuals who have helped the community thrive over the last year. Awards presented were:. Citizen of the Year: Victory Life Church Pastor Craig Smee. Public Servant...
Four in Custody After Wednesday Morning Shooting
On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at approximately 4:40 am the Brownwood Police Department received a 911 call of a home invasion. The caller stated that multiple subjects were attempting to enter the residence which was in the 1500 Block of Ave A. When officers arrived in the area, there were...
VFW Post to Host Dance Friday Night
The Brownwood VFW Post 3278 and Auxiliary invites everyone to join them for a night of music and dancing with the Ramblin’ Rose Band. The dance is Friday, October 21, at the VFW Post, 2300 Stephen F. Austin, from 7:00 pm to 11:00 pm. There will also be a...
Danny Atchison, 67, of North Lake Brownwood
Danny Atchison, age 67, of North Lake Brownwood peacefully passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022, surrounded by his loved ones. A Celebration of Life for Danny will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel; a private family interment will be held at a later date in Ruidoso, NM. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Multiple people arrested after morning shooting on Avenue A
The Brownwood Police Department issued the following press release Wednesday morning:. On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at approximately 4:40 a..m the Brownwood Police Department received a 911 call of a home invasion. The caller state that multiple subjects were attempting to enter the residence which was in the 1500 block of Ave A.
Hidden Gems: New owners of Santa Anna motel, RV park work to improve & preserve history
SANTA ANNA, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Texas Ranger Motel and RV Park in Santa Anna now has a new set of owners, who want to let others know about the history of this location and even let them experience it for themselves. New owners, Todd and Vicki Virden, said they drove by the site at […]
Margaret Jane Landreth Wilson, 94
Margaret Jane Landreth Wilson, 94, passed away peacefully at 8 AM on Sunday morning October 16 at Hendricks Hospital in Brownwood, TX. A visitation will be held Wednesday, October 19 at 4 PM at Heartland Funeral Home – 303 Early Blvd. in Early. There will be a brief tribute at 5:30 pm at the end of the visitation.
Noemi Gamez Aguirre, 81, of Brady,
Noemi Gamez Aguirre, age 81, of Brady, Texas passed away Friday, October 14, 2022 in San Angelo, Texas. Noemi was born December 3, 1940 in Hatchel, Texas to Horace Gamez and Maria (Valdez) Gamez. She married Abel Aguirre on February 15, 1963 in Hereford, Texas. In 1967 Abel and Noemi moved to Brady. Noemi retired from the Brady Independent School District, where she worked for 20 years. Noemi was active in her community. After retiring, she volunteered at the McCulloch County Helping Hands center for several years. She also volunteered in the concession stands for the Brady Youth Sports Foundation and the Brady Independent School District and she served on the Catholic Life Insurance Board for several years. She had a welcoming nature about her and always had the door open. She was a big Elvis Pressley fan and enjoyed sewing, quilting, baking and cooking. She especially loved her grandbabies and the parties for them and she treasured the family gatherings. She was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Brady and a member of the Guadalupanas.
Dortha Jo Jamison, 75, of Bangs
Dortha Jo Jamison, age 75, of Bangs formerly of California passed away Monday, October 17, 2022, at a local nursing facility. Graveside Services for Dortha will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Bangs Cemetery with Dianna Coutee officiating. There is no set visitation. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Smith Enjoys Performance-Based Education Model at TSTC
Robert Smith enjoys the way he is able to study Computer Networking and Systems Administration at Texas State Technical College. Smith is taking advantage of TSTC’s performance-based education model to get ahead in his studies. He is also taking the time to visit the Brownwood campus to have instructor Renee Blackshear grade his progress in each assessment.
Brown County Grand Jury Indictments for September
During the September 2022 session of the Brown County Grand Jury, 31 true bills were returned against 25 persons. Amanda Kay Parks – Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver, Repeat Offender. Jeremy Gabriel Perez – Evading Arrest; Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver,...
Fleeing suspects arrested in separate events over the weekend
The Brownwood Police Department issued the following press releases Monday:. On Saturday, October 15, 2022, at approximately 7:20 p.m., Officer Austin Carlisle conducted a traffic stop in the 300 block of East Commerce for a vehicle equipment malfunction. The driver and the passenger of the vehicle were identified, and the stop was concluded after a warning was written.
Brownwood man arrested for Aggravated Kidnapping with a Deadly Weapon
The Brownwood Police Department issued the following press release Friday morning:. On Monday, October 4, 2021, criminal investigators with the Brownwood Police Department received information from a law enforcement agency in Alabama that a 14-year-old runaway juvenile from their jurisdiction was possibly in our city. The Alabama authorities believed that the juvenile female was possibly in the company of John David Twomey.
