ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Twin-engine plane makes emergency landing on Texas roadway

By Jeff MacDonald, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gsmRF_0ibYhEK500

DALLAS — The pilot of a small plane was forced to make an emergency landing on a Texas highway outside Dallas Saturday afternoon.

A husband and wife were flying from Snyder, Texas, to Dallas Executive Airport when their twin-engine DA-62 airplane experienced engine problems, according to WFAA.

The pilot landed the plane on West Kiest Boulevard, two miles away from their destination airport. The station reported that the plane clipped power lines and hit a speed limit sign before coming to a stop near the intersection of South Ledbetter Drive.

The unnamed couple operating the plane escaped injuries, Dallas Fire-Rescue officials told The Associated Press.

Dallas Fire-Rescue officials told WFAA that there was “minimal damage” at the scene, and no one was hurt on the ground.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KWTX

North Texas police officer killed in the line of duty

CARROLLTON (CBSDFW.COM) - A Carrollton police officer has died after getting struck by a car Tuesday night. Just before 10:30 p.m. Oct. 18, officer Steve Nothem was backing up another officer on a DWI investigation in the westbound lanes of 1905 E. President George Bush Turnpike when he was hit by a passing driver, the department stated.
CARROLLTON, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene woman killed in fiery Nolan County crash

NOLAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene woman was killed in a fiery crash in Nolan County this weekend. Carmen Pyron, 34, of Abilene was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on County Road 124 west of Trent just before midnight Friday, according to a report from the Texas Department of Public Safety. […]
NOLAN COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

SUV traveling behind other vehicle hauling lumber struck, Early PD reminds all to secure loose materials before hitting roads

EARLY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A traffic incident just outside Early, involving a vehicle hauling plywood, could have resulted in serious injury last Friday. City of Early Police Department (EPD) took to Facebook Monday afternoon to post its significant weekend incidents, in which the department put out a reminder for all to securely strap down loose […]
EARLY, TX
fox4news.com

Multiple people critically injured in Haltom City crash

HALTOM CITY, Texas - Crews are on scene of a crash in Haltom City that left multiple people with critical injuries Saturday afternoon. According to MedStar, the wreck happened on the service road of eastbound Airport Freeway. Haltom City Fire Department and MedStar crews responded to the scene, where there...
HALTOM CITY, TX
CBS DFW

Fall temperatures have moved in; North Texas is cooler and will get cold this week

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dramatic changes in the weather are in progress. First off, it rained at DFW this morning. That's the first measurable rain at DFW since Sept. 2, 43 days ago. This has been the year of dry streaks; the 67-day streak this summer is the 2nd longest in the 123-year record. The one that ended this morning was the 12th longest streak. After some heavy rain in our northern counties this morning, we are expecting some heavy rain to fall in the Metroplex and in our southern half this afternoon. Several rounds are expected to move in from the west,...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Top 10 Best Colleges and Universities In Texas

Texas is home to many colleges and universities located in several big cities including Houston, Dallas, and the state capital – Austin. In a recent study of the best colleges and universities in the U.S., two North Texas institutions made the top 10. A college degree can help secure...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Dallas home to latest $2M Texas lottery winner

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – Someone in Dallas won a second-tier Mega Millions prize worth $2 million for the drawing on Oct. 7. The winning ticket was sold at QuikTrip located at 2001 S. Bowie Drive, in Weatherford. The claimant elected to remain anonymous.It matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (6-11-29-36-55), but not the Mega Ball number (21). The Megaplier number was 2.Mega Millions is played by choosing five numbers from a field of 70 and one Mega Ball number from the second field of 25 numbers. To win the Mega Millions jackpot, players must match all six numbers drawn including the Mega Ball. Players matching fewer numbers may not win the jackpot, but still walk away winners. Mega Millions currently offers a $20 million starting jackpot and a second-tier (match 5+0) prize of $1 million. By choosing the Megaplier for $1 more per play, players can multiply their non-jackpot winnings by two, three, four or five times, winning as much as $5 million. Drawings are broadcast each Tuesday and Friday at 10:12 p.m. CT.
DALLAS, TX
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
14K+
Followers
27K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy