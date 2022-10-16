Read full article on original website
Phillies-Padres position-by-position breakdown
Welcome to the 2022 National League Championship Series, and if these were the two teams you had expected would be here, please tell us who wins the next Powerball drawing. That this series does not have the Mets, Dodgers or Braves does not mean it’s lacking in star power; it does, after all, have Bryce Harper, Juan Soto, J.T. Realmuto, Manny Machado, Aaron Nola, Kyle Schwarber, Josh Hader and so on. It’s got two fan bases absolutely starved to get back to the World Series, and one of these teams will deliver on that promise.
Monday's top prospect performers
Here’s a look at Monday's top performers from the Arizona Fall League and beyond, including six players from team’s Top 30 Prospects lists. What a showing the 19-year-old Merrill is putting together in the Fall League. San Diego’s top prospect has been one of the circuit’s most consistent hitters, batting .356 with 16 hits and a .937 OPS through 11 games. The power stroke emerged during the Javelinas' loss to Scottsdale, despite Merrill's first AFL home run. His first-inning solo shot off winning pitcher Noah Denoyer evened the score early, before Scottsdale ran away later on the heels of a historic power showing (more on that below). Still, it was a welcomed sight for Merrill, who launched six homers in his first season of affiliated ball, including five in 45 games at Single-A Lake Elsinore.
3 Marlins prospects on the rise after 2022
This story was excerpted from Christina De Nicola's Marlins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. It's time to spotlight the Marlins' Minor League system, which has undergone turnover in the past year. Once a Top 5 farm system,...
Harper's 4th HR of postseason gets Phillies going
SAN DIEGO -- The last time Bryce Harper had played a game at Petco Park, the two-time National League MVP thought his season was over. On June 25, he was hit by a 97.2 mph Blake Snell fastball, which fractured Harper's left thumb. Though Harper missed two months, his season...
Two solo shots cost otherwise dominant Darvish
SAN DIEGO -- Yu Darvish was bloodied Tuesday night, in the literal sense. Then in the figurative sense, too. Pitching with a blood stain on his pants leg above his right knee, Darvish held the Phillies to three hits over seven innings in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series. But two of those hits cleared the Petco Park walls, the difference in the Padres’ 2-0 loss.
The key storylines for today's NLCS, ALCS games
We hope you have adjusted to the Yankees winning their American League Division Series because they have to get right back out there today. The compressed postseason -- and of course an inconveniently timed rainout -- put the decisive game of the ALDS and the first game of the AL Championship Series back-to-back, which means we get two games, two straight days. Which means we get to do this all day and all night Wednesday, too.
488 feet! Schwarber drops jaws with upper-deck Petco HR
SAN DIEGO -- For a brief moment on Tuesday night, we were all two-time National League MVP Bryce Harper: speechless. That’s because Kyle Schwarber blasted a baseball into orbit -- a Statcast-projected 488 feet, to be exact -- in the sixth inning of the Phillies’ 2-0 victory over the Padres in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series. It was the longest homer hit at Petco Park since Statcast tracking began in 2015.
As Wheeler rolls, Phils rocket past Padres in NLCS opener
SAN DIEGO -- Zack Wheeler is seizing the moment again. The moments keep getting bigger and bigger, too. The biggest so far came Tuesday in a 2-0 victory over the Padres in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series at Petco Park. Wheeler allowed only one hit in seven scoreless innings to become the first Phillies pitcher to pitch seven-plus innings with one or fewer hits since Roy Halladay’s no-hitter in Game 1 of the 2010 NL Division Series against the Reds.
McLain leads talented group of Reds in AFL
If there’s a mantra that describes Matt McLain, he described it simply during Arizona Fall League Media Day:. McLain, the Reds’ No. 5 prospect and No. 73 overall, is no stranger to competition, having grown up in a baseball family. His brother, Sean, was a fifth-round selection by the Dodgers in the 2022 Draft, and his other brother, Nick, transferred from Matt’s alma mater of UCLA to Sean’s of Arizona State to continue his career on the diamond.
Friedman talks playoff elimination, Roberts, more
LOS ANGELES -- Dodgers fans still reeling from the shock of an early postseason exit following the National League Division Series loss to the Padres aren’t alone. President of baseball operations Andrew Friedman knows exactly how they feel. Since Friedman took over the front office in 2015, the Dodgers...
Yanks set ALCS roster; Peraza, Montas, Weissert make cut
HOUSTON -- The Yankees announced their 26-man roster ahead of Wednesday’s opening game of the American League Championship Series against the Astros at Minute Maid Park, including the addition of rookie infielder Oswald Peraza. Right-handers Frankie Montas and Greg Weissert were also added to the active roster, with New...
Power Rankings: Who has the edge for LCS?
It’s already been one of the most exciting and, frankly, shocking postseasons we’ve ever seen, and we’re just reaching the League Championship Series round. If what we’ve witnessed so far is any indication, we’re in for an incredible final two weeks of baseball in 2022. Before it all gets underway, it’s time for the LCS round of our Power Rankings.
Ranking the potential 2022 World Series matchups
Now that we -- at last -- know the four teams who have reached the League Championship Series, we know something even more important: Who’s going to be in the World Series. There are now only four possible matchups for the Fall Classic:. Astros-Padres. Astros-Phillies. Yankees-Padres. Yankees-Phillies. Sure, Astros-Dodgers...
Cardinals' Winn flashes power, speed in Fall League
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Masyn Winn wanted everyone to be sure that he’s much more than just a big arm on Tuesday night. Sure, the Cardinals’ No. 2 prospect (No. 51 on the Top 100) is famous for his Futures Game throw that lit up Statcast at 100.5 mph. But in the Salt River Rafters’ 9-1 win over the Scottsdale Scorpions at Salt River Field, he was an analytics darling in a number of other ways while going 2-for-4 to raise his batting average to .360.
More than a feel-good story, Guardians hope '22 can be 'starting place'
NEW YORK -- Guardians manager Terry Francona hates when people say his team has been playing with house money. It’s a phrase most use to subtly say that this club can’t lose at this point in the year, considering it has already outperformed what anyone thought it was capable of this season. While it’s meant as a compliment in most cases, it’s almost been taken as an insult to the team. Every game, the Guardians expected to be on the winning end, and when they weren’t, the losses stung -- just like they would for a club that was expected to be great.
Royals' Sikkema wraps up '22 with K-heavy AFL outing
PEORIA, Ariz. -- T.J. Sikkema knew that Tuesday’s start for Surprise would mark the culmination of his 2022 campaign. A season that saw ebbs and flows in production and brought the left-hander to the Royals organization concluded with a six-strikeout performance at Peoria Stadium in the Saguaros’ 6-2 victory.
3 keys to the NLCS between the Phillies and Padres
The Phillies and Padres have taken very similar paths on their way to meeting in the National League Championship Series. They secured the final two NL Wild Card berths to make the postseason, then each pulled off an upset on the road in the NL Wild Card Series. Both knocked off a 100-win rival in the NL Division Series, with the Phillies (87-75) eliminating the Braves (101-61) and the Padres (89-73) shocking the Dodgers (111-51).
Harper-Machado connection reaches climax in NLCS
SAN DIEGO -- When Manny Machado and Bryce Harper helped the U-18 U.S. national team win gold in the 2009 Pan American Junior Championships, little did they know their careers would be linked for a very long time. A year after beating Cuba in those Pan Am Games, Machado and...
Hader reaping benefits of rocky road to top
SAN DIEGO -- It came down to Freddie Freeman vs. Josh Hader. Of course it did. The Padres had some demons to exorcise against the rival Dodgers in the National League Division Series last weekend. Hader also had a few of his own. It was Freeman, then with Atlanta, whose game-winning homer off Hader in Game 4 of the 2021 National League Division Series ended Milwaukee's season.
The Padres and Phillies are more dangerous than their records
The Padres (89 wins) and the Phillies (87) each won fewer than 90 games in the 2022 regular season, and they are facing off in the National League Championship Series for a trip to the World Series (the Phils took Game 1, 2-0, on Tuesday). Meanwhile, the Dodgers (111 wins), Mets (101) and Braves (101) are already home for the winter, having seen their excellent regular seasons collapse in the early rounds of the playoffs.
