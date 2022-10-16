NEW YORK -- Guardians manager Terry Francona hates when people say his team has been playing with house money. It’s a phrase most use to subtly say that this club can’t lose at this point in the year, considering it has already outperformed what anyone thought it was capable of this season. While it’s meant as a compliment in most cases, it’s almost been taken as an insult to the team. Every game, the Guardians expected to be on the winning end, and when they weren’t, the losses stung -- just like they would for a club that was expected to be great.

1 DAY AGO