ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Fan running onto field at Auburn-Ole Miss game tackled by security

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sEEWs_0ibYgkpw00

OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss ran all over the field at Vaught Hemingway Stadium during Saturday’s college football game. But the longest run belonged to a fan, who ran onto the turf and bolted the length of the field before getting tackled by Mississippi state troopers.

The University of Mississippi had three 100-yard rushers and had 449 yards overall against Auburn University in a 48-34 victory, AL.com reported. But a fourth-quarter run by an overzealous fan showed there was some good tackling on the field, too.

The incident came as Ole Miss led 41-34 with 8:24 to play, Saturday Down South reported. The Rebels were beginning a drive that ultimately led to the game’s final score, a 41-yard touchdown run by Quinshon Junkins.

That’s when the fan took off. Initial camera angles made it look as if the man was streaking, but a closer shot revealed he was fully clothed, USA Today reported.

That’s a good thing -- for the fans and the novice runner, who absorbed a hard tackle.

There is a good chance the fan will be banned from future events at the stadium.

It is the latest instance of fans running onto the field during games.

On Oct. 9, a youth was tackled hard by a security guard at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, during an NFL game between the Buccaneers and the Atlanta Falcons, The Associated Press reported.

The incident comes after a man was tackled by Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner after running onto the field during an Oct. 3 NFL game between Los Angeles and the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, ESPN reported. The man filed a police report against Wagner.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Everything Brian Kelly said ahead of Ole Miss

Brian Kelly challenged his team to respond to the disappointing loss at home to Tennessee. The Tigers answered his call with a 45-35 win in the Swamp. The first-year headman faces his second top-10 opponent of the season and second straight at home when Ole Miss (7-0, 3-0) heads to Baton Rouge for Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff on CBS.
OXFORD, MS
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
14K+
Followers
27K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy