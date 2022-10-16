ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Brady, Bucs searching for answers after loss at Pittsburgh

By The Associated Press
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gS6F2_0ibYghBl00

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Everything was a challenge for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Brady entered with a highly-successful track record against a Steelers’ team that was mired in a four-game losing streak, coming off a 35-point loss at Buffalo a week earlier and playing without almost its entire starting secondary.

But Brady and the Buccaneers struggled against the much-maligned Steelers, as Tampa Bay reached the red zone three times, but settled for field goals. And when the Buccaneers found the end zone late in the fourth quarter, Brady’s two-point try came up short, as Pittsburgh ultimately prevailed with a 20-18 victory.

“There was nothing that was not challenging to our offense,” Brady said. “We have to do a lot better job than we did today.”

Brady struggled to take advantage behind an offensive line that had issues protecting him. The 45-year-old completed 25 of 40 passes for 243 yards and an 11-yard touchdown to Leonard Fournette with 4:38 to play. But, at one point, Brady berated his offensive line for underperforming against a Steelers defense that had just three sacks in the previous four games.

“It’s our whole offense,” Brady said. “We have to do a better job in the run game, in the pass game … everyone has to do a better job. Obviously, there’s no position that’s performing at an elite level right now.”

Pittsburgh beat Brady for just the fourth time in 16 tries, including the playoffs. The seven-time Super Bowl champion threw for 35 touchdowns and averaged close to 300 yards passing in the previous 15 games against Pittsburgh. Many of those were high-stakes showdowns for AFC supremacy while Brady was in New England.

Now, Brady and the Buccaneers are searching for an offensive identity after slipping to .500 following Sunday’s loss.

“We have to play a lot better,” Brady said. “It’s an execution game. You either make the play or you don’t. There’s too many plays that we’re not making.”

Star receivers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans combined for 10 catches against a Steelers secondary playing without four of its top regulars, including All-Pro Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Also, reliable tight end Cameron Brate left on a stretcher late in the third quarter after he was tackled by Pittsburgh linebacker Myles Jack following a 6-yard catch. Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles called it a neck injury and said Brate was being evaluated at the hospital. Brate was able to move all of his extremities and gave a thumbs up to his teammates as he was carted to the locker room.

“We all love him to death,” Brady said. “We all hope he’s OK.”

Ryan Succop kicked a pair of field goals, from 30 and 27 yards, to make it a 7-6 game early in the second quarter.

On the first field goal drive, Brady moved the Buccaneers to the 17-yard line, but three consecutive incomplete passes led to Succop’s kick. On the second, the Buccaneers had second-and-goal from the 3, but a loss on second down and a sack brought out Succop for another short field goal.

Succop made it a one-point game in the third quarter, 13-12, with his fourth field goal. Tampa Bay had first-and-goal from the 4-yard line, but the Buccaneers were forced to settle for Succop’s 24-yard field goal after an ineligible man downfield penalty, a loss and a pair of incomplete passes stalled the drive.

“We have to find a way to score in the red zone,” Bowles said. “We have to find a way to get better.”

The Buccaneers reached the end zone late in the fourth quarter, thanks to a 14-play, 73-yard drive, but came up just short on the 2-point try. Tampa Bay converted a third down and a pair of fourth-and-1 tries before Brady connected with Fournette for an 11-yard score to make it a two-point game.

But Steelers linebacker Devin Bush broke up the 2-point conversion and Pittsburgh was able to run out the clock.

“We didn’t earn the win,” Brady said. “It’s a game of performing well and we’re just not doing a good job of that. I don’t think we’ve done that for six weeks. I think we’re all playing less than what we’re capable of. We all have to look ourselves in the mirror and figure out why.”

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Former Giants cornerback killed at 32

Antonio Dennard has been shot and killed at age 32. The New York Daily News reported that he died in a shooting on Sunday in Pennsylvania. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. WFMZ, a local news station, reported that Dennard was pronounced dead at 3:15 a.m. The shooting...
MUHLENBERG TOWNSHIP, PA
Athlon Sports

NFL Kicker Cut After Missing Extra Point On Sunday

NFL kicker Matt Ammendola is being shown the exit this Monday afternoon.  The Arizona Cardinals are releasing Ammendola today to make room for DeAndre Hopkins, who was just reinstated from suspension.  Ammendola missed an extra point during the Cardinals' 19-9 loss to the Seahawks on ...
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
Westword

Broncos Fans on Twitter Rip Russell Wilson and More After Loss to Chargers

In our October 17 report about former Denver Post writer Ryan O'Halloran's in-season switch from covering the Broncos to the Buffalo Bills, we noted that terrible things were likely to happen during Denver's Monday Night Football matchup that evening against the Los Angeles Chargers — the team's fourth prime-time, national standalone game since the start of the season. And lo, it came to pass, by way of a 19-16 overtime defeat so dispiriting that afterward, many fans on Twitter seemed to have trouble keeping track of all the people to blame for a campaign that began with sky-high promise but seems to be exploding on the launchpad.
DENVER, CO
RadarOnline

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Forced To Reunite In Miami After NFL Star Evacuates Their Family Compound, Marriage Still In Jeopardy

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen have been reunited with each other after weeks apart due to their ongoing marriage problems — but they didn’t have a choice, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sources close to the couple revealed Tom has fled the family compound in Tampa, Florida as Hurricane Ian threats to destroy the area. An insider said Tom and his three kids — Vivian, 9, Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan left the mansion and headed over to the family’s home in Miami.Gisele had been staying at the Miami home alone for months as her problems...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Graphic Cris Collinsworth News

The veteran NFL analyst is calling the Cowboys at Eagles game on NBC's "Sunday Night Football." A questionable second half comment is going viral on social media. Collinsworth had major praise for Eagles lineman Landon Dickerson, but his phrasing was a bit much... “How about a little taste of Landon...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's what Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes had to say about his two interceptions vs. Bills

Turning the ball over is always painful, but Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes had two especially painful turnovers in the Week 6 loss to the Buffalo Bills. The first interception came on the team’s opening offensive possession. The Bills gifted Kansas City a turnover on a toss play that was fumbled by the running back. Mahomes and company marched down the field and into the red zone in no time.
KANSAS CITY, MO
MassLive.com

Bill Belichick explains why he missed Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s wedding

Robert Kraft’s wedding featured a large contingent of New England Patriots players and coaches, past and present. Bill Belichick was not a part of it. However, the Patriots head coach said Monday on WEEI that he had originally planned to attend the event, which turned out to be a surprise wedding for the 81-year-old Kraft and 47-year-old Dr. Dana Blumberg. However, Belichick said that his absence was the result of multiple discussions he’d had with the team’s chairman and CEO. With that said, Belichick said he and Kraft agreed that it was best if he stayed with the team.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
127K+
Followers
134K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy