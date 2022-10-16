Read full article on original website
Related
news3lv.com
Noodles & Company opens first Nevada location
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Noodles & Company recently opened its first Nevada location right here in Las Vegas. Joining us now with more on what they're serving up are Ricardo Garcia Ramos and Seth Jevne.
Fox5 KVVU
Liquidation store sells furniture and more from Las Vegas Strip properties
Slap fighting gets stamp of approval in Nevada, a sport where opponents slap each other. In the “Entertainment Capital of the World” and in the Silver State, a quickly-growing new sport is coming, and we promise we’re not making this up: it’s called slap fighting. Updated:...
news3lv.com
Athletic commission approves Slap Fighting in Nevada
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Slap Fighting was unanimously approved by the Nevada State Athletic Commission on Tuesday and will be a licensed athletic competition in Nevada. Slap Fighting is a growing sport where two fighters take turns slapping each other in the face, and seeing who can last the longest.
Nevada Athletic Commission Chairman threatens Sheriff Lombardo with charges following UNLV student’s death
The chair of the Nevada Athletic Commission threatened Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo with potential charges during a commission meeting on Tuesday in relation to the death of a 20-year-old UNLV student.
Chattah, Ford make closing arguments in contentious battle
Policy, politics and progressive commentary She struts across the stage like a rock star, music blaring in the background, camera in hand taking video of the crowd. “Who’s ready to bring the fire to Douglas County?” she yells. The crowd cheers. “Smells like a red wave.” But Republican candidate for attorney general Sigal Chattah is no rock star. Her greatest […] The post Chattah, Ford make closing arguments in contentious battle appeared first on Nevada Current.
3 ballot questions for Nevadans in 2022, more for Henderson and Boulder City
Equal rights, a higher minimum wage and ranked votes are on this year's ballot for Nevada voters to decide.
2news.com
One Nevada Announces Fall Shred Day Donation to SPCA of Northern Nevada
The SPCA of Northern Nevada received $2,000 in donations from One Nevada Credit Union’s annual fall shred day. The shredding service was free to the public, but donations were accepted benefiting SPCA of Northern Nevada. Washoe County residents donated an impressive $1,094 for the safe shred of their unwanted...
Ready for short drive, Las Vegas? Powerball jackpot Monday climbs to $480M
Another shot at a lottery jackpot worth nearly a half-billion dollars is up for grabs if you're willing to make a short drive. The estimated main Powerball prize for Monday's drawing climbed to $480 million after no tickets on Saturday matched all five numbers and the Powerball, according to the multistate lottery game's website.
2news.com
Northern Nevada Center For Independent Living Hosts White Cane Awareness Day
White Cane Awareness Day helps generate the conversation surrounding blind equity nationwide. White Cane Awareness Day is to inform the public on the tool's significance to blind people.
news3lv.com
Gov. Sisolak and Metro Sheriff Lombardo receive new endorsements
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Gov. Steve Sisolak stopped at the Boulevard Mall to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. Gov. Sisolak also received an endorsement from the Nevada political group Hispanics in Politics. Gov. Sisolak's challenger, Metro Sheriff Joe Lombardo, recently received endorsements from the Latin and Henderson Chambers of Commerce.
news3lv.com
Stockton killer draws flashbacks to California's serial killer days
HUNT VALLEY, Md. (TND) — Investigators believe they’ve put a new suspected serial killer in California behind bars — which could be a sigh of relief for residents of not only the Golden State, but San Joaquin County specifically. It’s not the first time residents of the...
Concerns over new Nevada child support enforcement automated system
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Concerns over the updated child support automated system in Nevada not working properly has been raised by 8 News Now viewers and it could be a bigger issue than many expected. The Nevada Division of Welfare and Supportive Services has implemented a new Nevada child support enforcement automated system called NV […]
Sisolak appointee faces long-time officeholder in lieutenant governor race
Policy, politics and progressive commentary In Nevada, the lieutenant governor’s position is viewed as “symbolic” and is only as powerful as the governor decides. The lieutenant governor’s responsibilities include serving as the vice chair of the Department of Transportation, chair of the state Commission on Tourism and a member of several other committees and boards, as well as breaking a […] The post Sisolak appointee faces long-time officeholder in lieutenant governor race appeared first on Nevada Current.
Question 3: Should ranked-choice voting come to Nevada?
There are three ballot initiatives for the 2022 Nevada election and one initiative has Nevadans asking the most questions. Question 3 would create an open primary and ranked-choice voting for Nevada primary elections.
How to vote: Early voting opens Oct. 22 in Nevada for the 2022 general election
Voters will head to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8, but voting will begin much sooner than that for those who use early voting opportunities. Here's a guide to the different ways you can vote.
Progressive group launches seven-figure voter mobilization effort targeting Nevada Latinos
Make the Road Action Nevada, a local nonprofit focused on Latino and Hispanic voter engagement, launched a seven-figure voter mobilization campaign Thursday to reject “MAGA Republicans” running for office in Nevada. The post Progressive group launches seven-figure voter mobilization effort targeting Nevada Latinos appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Nevada Appeal
Nevada Day Treasure Hunt Clue No. 11
Look up to see the strands of time. They won't steer you wrong if you follow this thread. And the medallion nearby in all likelihood. While the other preserved the otherwise unseen. Clue 7: Wednesday, Oct. 12. Vela confirmed and we had a Blast. Next morning shakes were hopefully our...
knpr
Buy or sell? Nevada's hot housing market cools down for fall
Home prices in Southern Nevada are holding steady after sliding for three straight months. Las Vegas Realtors reports the median home price in Southern Nevada sits around $450,000. That’s down about $30,000 compared to May. And at the end of September, more than 10,000 homes, condos and townhomes were listed for sale without any sort of offer.
963kklz.com
The Darkest Sky In The Country Is in Our Own Nevada Backyard
We live in a city – a whole state – that is known for having some of the biggest and brightest neon lights in the world! But you might not have known this – Nevada is also home to one of the darkest skies in the country.
Man sentenced after sending death threats, racist messages to Nevada elected officials
A Reno man has been sentenced to six to 15 years in prison after sending death threats to multiple Nevada elected officials.
Comments / 0