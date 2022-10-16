ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

news3lv.com

Noodles & Company opens first Nevada location

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Noodles & Company recently opened its first Nevada location right here in Las Vegas. Joining us now with more on what they're serving up are Ricardo Garcia Ramos and Seth Jevne.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Athletic commission approves Slap Fighting in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Slap Fighting was unanimously approved by the Nevada State Athletic Commission on Tuesday and will be a licensed athletic competition in Nevada. Slap Fighting is a growing sport where two fighters take turns slapping each other in the face, and seeing who can last the longest.
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

Chattah, Ford make closing arguments in contentious battle

Policy, politics and progressive commentary She struts across the stage like a rock star, music blaring in the background, camera in hand taking video of the crowd.   “Who’s ready to bring the fire to Douglas County?” she yells. The crowd cheers. “Smells like a red wave.” But Republican candidate for attorney general Sigal Chattah is no rock star. Her greatest […] The post Chattah, Ford make closing arguments in contentious battle appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

Gov. Sisolak and Metro Sheriff Lombardo receive new endorsements

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Gov. Steve Sisolak stopped at the Boulevard Mall to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. Gov. Sisolak also received an endorsement from the Nevada political group Hispanics in Politics. Gov. Sisolak's challenger, Metro Sheriff Joe Lombardo, recently received endorsements from the Latin and Henderson Chambers of Commerce.
NEVADA STATE
8 News Now

Concerns over new Nevada child support enforcement automated system

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Concerns over the updated child support automated system in Nevada not working properly has been raised by 8 News Now viewers and it could be a bigger issue than many expected. The Nevada Division of Welfare and Supportive Services has implemented a new Nevada child support enforcement automated system called NV […]
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

Sisolak appointee faces long-time officeholder in lieutenant governor race

Policy, politics and progressive commentary In Nevada, the lieutenant governor’s position is viewed as “symbolic” and is only as powerful as the governor decides. The lieutenant governor’s responsibilities include serving as the vice chair of the Department of Transportation, chair of the state Commission on Tourism and a member of several other committees and boards, as well as breaking a […] The post Sisolak appointee faces long-time officeholder in lieutenant governor race appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
The Nevada Independent

Progressive group launches seven-figure voter mobilization effort targeting Nevada Latinos

Make the Road Action Nevada, a local nonprofit focused on Latino and Hispanic voter engagement, launched a seven-figure voter mobilization campaign Thursday to reject “MAGA Republicans” running for office in Nevada. The post Progressive group launches seven-figure voter mobilization effort targeting Nevada Latinos appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Appeal

Nevada Day Treasure Hunt Clue No. 11

Look up to see the strands of time. They won't steer you wrong if you follow this thread. And the medallion nearby in all likelihood. While the other preserved the otherwise unseen. Clue 7: Wednesday, Oct. 12. Vela confirmed and we had a Blast. Next morning shakes were hopefully our...
NEVADA STATE
knpr

Buy or sell? Nevada's hot housing market cools down for fall

Home prices in Southern Nevada are holding steady after sliding for three straight months. Las Vegas Realtors reports the median home price in Southern Nevada sits around $450,000. That’s down about $30,000 compared to May. And at the end of September, more than 10,000 homes, condos and townhomes were listed for sale without any sort of offer.
NEVADA STATE

