Here’s a look at Monday's top performers from the Arizona Fall League and beyond, including six players from team’s Top 30 Prospects lists. What a showing the 19-year-old Merrill is putting together in the Fall League. San Diego’s top prospect has been one of the circuit’s most consistent hitters, batting .356 with 16 hits and a .937 OPS through 11 games. The power stroke emerged during the Javelinas' loss to Scottsdale, despite Merrill's first AFL home run. His first-inning solo shot off winning pitcher Noah Denoyer evened the score early, before Scottsdale ran away later on the heels of a historic power showing (more on that below). Still, it was a welcomed sight for Merrill, who launched six homers in his first season of affiliated ball, including five in 45 games at Single-A Lake Elsinore.

1 DAY AGO