Pirates claim ex-Mets catcher

The Pittsburgh Pirates have claimed Ali Sanchez off of waivers from the Detroit Tigers. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The catcher signed with the New York Mets as an international free agent in 2013. He spent the next few years bouncing around the minor-league system and then was added to the Mets 40-man roster in 2019. Sanchez made his major-league debut in 2020. He was eventually designated for assignment in early 2021 and subsequently traded to the St. Louis Cardinals. The 25-year-old has played in just seven major-league games, five with the Mets and two with the Cardinals.
Yankees’ Aaron Hicks out for season | What it means for ALCS roster

NEW YORK — The Yankees were still celebrating wildly in their clubhouse after advancing to the American League Championship Series. Already changed into street clothes at his locker, Aaron Hicks was disappointed. “I’m going to be out for six weeks and pretty much my season is over,” he told...
Mets axe long-time fan favorite in minor-league coaching staff overhaul

The New York Mets are shaking up their minor league system, and that will include letting go of Tim Teufel. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Teufel was a member of the 1986 World Series Championship team and has worked in various positions for the Mets for the last two decades. He was elevated to the major league staff as third base coach from 2012 to 2016, and spent the last six years as the Mets’ minor league infield coordinator.
Phillies-Padres position-by-position breakdown

Welcome to the 2022 National League Championship Series, and if these were the two teams you had expected would be here, please tell us who wins the next Powerball drawing. That this series does not have the Mets, Dodgers or Braves does not mean it’s lacking in star power; it does, after all, have Bryce Harper, Juan Soto, J.T. Realmuto, Manny Machado, Aaron Nola, Kyle Schwarber, Josh Hader and so on. It’s got two fan bases absolutely starved to get back to the World Series, and one of these teams will deliver on that promise.
Yankees’ Hal Steinbrenner stopped team from making huge upgrade at shortstop

New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner has been thinking about paying Aaron Judge for quite some time, as his caution played a significant part in his unwillingness to spend big during this past off-season. In fact, the team had a great opportunity to improve the shortstop position tremendously, with a bevy of elite-level players available on the open market.
3 roster changes Yankees could make ahead of ALCS vs Houston

The New York Yankees have done it. They’ve won a postseason series against a team other than the Minnesota Twins!. Alright, alright, get your jokes out, but New York came from nowhere after gagging at the end of Game 3 of the ALDS against the Guardians, with Gerrit Cole propelling them off the mat in Game 4 and Nestor Cortes getting things to the bullpen two days later to secure the comeback.
Monday's top prospect performers

Here’s a look at Monday's top performers from the Arizona Fall League and beyond, including six players from team’s Top 30 Prospects lists. What a showing the 19-year-old Merrill is putting together in the Fall League. San Diego’s top prospect has been one of the circuit’s most consistent hitters, batting .356 with 16 hits and a .937 OPS through 11 games. The power stroke emerged during the Javelinas' loss to Scottsdale, despite Merrill's first AFL home run. His first-inning solo shot off winning pitcher Noah Denoyer evened the score early, before Scottsdale ran away later on the heels of a historic power showing (more on that below). Still, it was a welcomed sight for Merrill, who launched six homers in his first season of affiliated ball, including five in 45 games at Single-A Lake Elsinore.
Yankees Remove Ex-Red Sox From Postseason Roster, Find Value Elsewhere

The New York Yankees will take on the Houston Astros in the best-of-seven American League Championship Series, and they'll be doing so after removing a former member of the Boston Red Sox from the roster. The Yankees removed utility man Marwin González from their postseason roster after appearing on the...
Texas native Taillon to face fave childhood team in Game 1

Jameson Taillon grew up an avid Astros fan as a kid in The Woodlands, Texas, a suburb of Houston. How fitting, then, that he'll be getting the ball on Wednesday night as a member of the Yankees, facing off against his favorite team in Game 1 of the ALCS. The...
Yanks set ALCS roster; Peraza, Montas, Weissert make cut

HOUSTON -- The Yankees announced their 26-man roster ahead of Wednesday’s opening game of the American League Championship Series against the Astros at Minute Maid Park, including the addition of rookie infielder Oswald Peraza. • ALCS Game 1, presented by loanDepot: Tonight, 7:30 ET on TBS. Right-handers Frankie Montas...
Domínguez avoids hype while leading Yankees prospects in AFL

No international amateur ever has signed with more fanfare than Jasson Dominguez. The Dominican outfielder elicited comparisons to some of the best athletes in baseball history -- Bo Jackson, Mickey Mantle, Mike Trout -- before the Yankees paid him a $5.1 million bonus in July 2019. He quickly earned the nickname "The Martian" because of his out-of-the-world tools. He already has played in two SiriusXM All-Star Futures Games as a teenager, homering in this year's contest at Dodger Stadium.
