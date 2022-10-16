Read full article on original website
Struggling ex-Yankees slugger is ‘sure to get interest’ on free-agent market
This one is a bit of a head-scratcher. Former New York Yankees outfielder Joey Gallo will be a free agent following the World Series. Despite his well-documented struggles the last two seasons, MLB Trade Rumors reports Gallo will be in demand. Gallo is perhaps the most mercurial player in the...
Guardians' Josh Naylor calls Yankees' Gerrit Cole his 'son' after home run; Cole responds
CLEVELAND — Josh Naylor's home run off New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole in the bottom of the fourth inning of Game 4 of the American League Division Series on Sunday sent the sold-out crowd at Progressive Field into a frenzy. But perhaps nobody was more excited than the...
Pirates claim ex-Mets catcher
The Pittsburgh Pirates have claimed Ali Sanchez off of waivers from the Detroit Tigers. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The catcher signed with the New York Mets as an international free agent in 2013. He spent the next few years bouncing around the minor-league system and then was added to the Mets 40-man roster in 2019. Sanchez made his major-league debut in 2020. He was eventually designated for assignment in early 2021 and subsequently traded to the St. Louis Cardinals. The 25-year-old has played in just seven major-league games, five with the Mets and two with the Cardinals.
Bob Costas reacts to Mike Francesa’s criticism of Yankees-Guardians ALDS broadcasts on TBS
Mike Francesa is not a fan of Bob Costas. Apparently the feeling is mutual. The former WFAN host slammed Costas after Game 3 of the American League Division Series between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians. Costas called the series for TBS, and Francesa didn’t like what he heard.
Yankees’ Gerrit Cole reacts to Guardians’ Josh Naylor’s baby-rocking, F-bomb diss
CLEVELAND — Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole claims he didn’t know until after his season-saving start Sunday night that Guardians designated hitter Josh Naylor taunted him unmercifully running the bases after a fourth-inning leadoff homer that pulled Cleveland to within a run. Cole said he didn’t know until after...
Yankees’ Aaron Hicks out for season | What it means for ALCS roster
NEW YORK — The Yankees were still celebrating wildly in their clubhouse after advancing to the American League Championship Series. Already changed into street clothes at his locker, Aaron Hicks was disappointed. “I’m going to be out for six weeks and pretty much my season is over,” he told...
Yankees’ big lineup addition is in play for ALCS battle with Astros
NEW YORK — The Yankees won their Division Series with the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday and are going to war again with the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series, so look for their find of the season to be turned loose. Back from a broken foot for...
The reason Yankees’ Aaron Judge kissed the NY logo on his jersey after Game 5 homer
NEW YORK — Aaron Judge soaked in the roar of the Yankee Stadium crowd running the bases after his second-inning home run Tuesday, a solo blast that put the Yankees up four runs in their second do-or-die game in a row, one they’d win 5-1 to finish off the Cleveland Guardians.
Mets axe long-time fan favorite in minor-league coaching staff overhaul
The New York Mets are shaking up their minor league system, and that will include letting go of Tim Teufel. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Teufel was a member of the 1986 World Series Championship team and has worked in various positions for the Mets for the last two decades. He was elevated to the major league staff as third base coach from 2012 to 2016, and spent the last six years as the Mets’ minor league infield coordinator.
Phillies-Padres position-by-position breakdown
Welcome to the 2022 National League Championship Series, and if these were the two teams you had expected would be here, please tell us who wins the next Powerball drawing. That this series does not have the Mets, Dodgers or Braves does not mean it’s lacking in star power; it does, after all, have Bryce Harper, Juan Soto, J.T. Realmuto, Manny Machado, Aaron Nola, Kyle Schwarber, Josh Hader and so on. It’s got two fan bases absolutely starved to get back to the World Series, and one of these teams will deliver on that promise.
Yankees’ Hal Steinbrenner stopped team from making huge upgrade at shortstop
New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner has been thinking about paying Aaron Judge for quite some time, as his caution played a significant part in his unwillingness to spend big during this past off-season. In fact, the team had a great opportunity to improve the shortstop position tremendously, with a bevy of elite-level players available on the open market.
NL power is ‘unlikely’ destination for Yankees’ Aaron Judge in free agency
Aaron Judge’s dream season could have a nightmare ending on Monday. The New York Yankees host the Cleveland Guardians in Game 5 of their best-of-5 American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium, with a ticket to face the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series on the line.
Yankees vs. Guardians weather updates: ALDS Game 5 officially moved from Monday night after lengthy delay
After a lengthy delay Monday night, Game 5 of the ALDS will officially be moved to Tuesday at 4:07 p.m. The game, originally slated to be played at 7:07 p.m. Monday, was rained out despite MLB's hope to play it on the day it was scheduled. It isn't be the...
Yankees’ Aaron Hicks hurt, leaves game | Isiah Kiner-Falefa stays benched
NEW YORK — Finally, the Yankees showed why Marwin Gonzalez was on the roster. Starting left fielder Aaron Hicks departed with a leg injury in the third inning of the win-or-go-home Game 5 of the American League Division Series. Gonzalez replaced him. The Yankees could have gone a different...
3 roster changes Yankees could make ahead of ALCS vs Houston
The New York Yankees have done it. They’ve won a postseason series against a team other than the Minnesota Twins!. Alright, alright, get your jokes out, but New York came from nowhere after gagging at the end of Game 3 of the ALDS against the Guardians, with Gerrit Cole propelling them off the mat in Game 4 and Nestor Cortes getting things to the bullpen two days later to secure the comeback.
Monday's top prospect performers
Here’s a look at Monday's top performers from the Arizona Fall League and beyond, including six players from team’s Top 30 Prospects lists. What a showing the 19-year-old Merrill is putting together in the Fall League. San Diego’s top prospect has been one of the circuit’s most consistent hitters, batting .356 with 16 hits and a .937 OPS through 11 games. The power stroke emerged during the Javelinas' loss to Scottsdale, despite Merrill's first AFL home run. His first-inning solo shot off winning pitcher Noah Denoyer evened the score early, before Scottsdale ran away later on the heels of a historic power showing (more on that below). Still, it was a welcomed sight for Merrill, who launched six homers in his first season of affiliated ball, including five in 45 games at Single-A Lake Elsinore.
Yankees Remove Ex-Red Sox From Postseason Roster, Find Value Elsewhere
The New York Yankees will take on the Houston Astros in the best-of-seven American League Championship Series, and they'll be doing so after removing a former member of the Boston Red Sox from the roster. The Yankees removed utility man Marwin González from their postseason roster after appearing on the...
Texas native Taillon to face fave childhood team in Game 1
Jameson Taillon grew up an avid Astros fan as a kid in The Woodlands, Texas, a suburb of Houston. How fitting, then, that he'll be getting the ball on Wednesday night as a member of the Yankees, facing off against his favorite team in Game 1 of the ALCS. The...
Yanks set ALCS roster; Peraza, Montas, Weissert make cut
HOUSTON -- The Yankees announced their 26-man roster ahead of Wednesday’s opening game of the American League Championship Series against the Astros at Minute Maid Park, including the addition of rookie infielder Oswald Peraza. • ALCS Game 1, presented by loanDepot: Tonight, 7:30 ET on TBS. Right-handers Frankie Montas...
Domínguez avoids hype while leading Yankees prospects in AFL
No international amateur ever has signed with more fanfare than Jasson Dominguez. The Dominican outfielder elicited comparisons to some of the best athletes in baseball history -- Bo Jackson, Mickey Mantle, Mike Trout -- before the Yankees paid him a $5.1 million bonus in July 2019. He quickly earned the nickname "The Martian" because of his out-of-the-world tools. He already has played in two SiriusXM All-Star Futures Games as a teenager, homering in this year's contest at Dodger Stadium.
