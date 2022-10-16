Your gut health plays a bigger role in your overall wellness than you may think, which is why it’s so important to ensure that your digestive system is thriving as much as possible if you want everything else to stay running smoothly. Unfortunately for many of us, “thriving” is one of the last words we’d use to describe the health of our gut. Luckily, there are a few changes you can make to your diet to help get things back on track—in fact, you may want to cut out certain inflammatory foods for up to two weeks in order to reset your gut microbiome and give your gut health the boost it needs. These foods include sugar, starchy vegetables, dairy, and more.

