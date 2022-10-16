Read full article on original website
Related
The One Type Of Meat You Should Stop Eating Because It Ruins Your Gut
Gut health is all the rage in the wellness world these days—and with good reason! If you’ve never given much thought to the role your gut plays in your overall health, it’s time to start paying attention. Unfortunately, getting serious about the state of your digestive system usually means cutting out certain foods—including one type of meat that can wreak havoc on your body for multiple reasons. Sorry, red meat lovers: Health experts tell us all that beef may be taking a toll on your gut.
3 Processed Foods No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because They Spike Your Blood Sugar
Highly processed foods are bad for your overall health for a number of reasons. Although they can make our taste buds happier than ever, there’s a reason for that: they’re typically packed with unhealthy amounts of fat, sodium, and sugar. All of this can take a serious toll on your body. The sugar content, in particular, of some of your favorite processed foods will oftentimes result in blood sugar spikes, and over time can lead to weight gain, heart disease, and more.
3 Metabolism-Boosting Spices Dietitians Say You Should Have Every Day For Faster Weight Loss
While healthy weight loss is the result of a dedicated, mindful journey, and often not overnight, it is possible to encourage faster weight loss by reevaluating your diet and adding more nutrient-rich foods to your daily menu (rather than taking more food away!) We checked in with registered dietitians and other health experts to learn more about three spices— ginger, cinnamon and turmeric— and their many weight loss and overall health benefits. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements, Sara Chatfield, MPH, RDN, registered dietitian and nutritionist at Health Canal, Dr. Ben Schuff, ND, LDN, Director of Naturopathy & Nutrition at BIÂN, and Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
6 Foods Experts Say You Should Cut Out For 2 Weeks For Better Digestion And Gut Health
Your gut health plays a bigger role in your overall wellness than you may think, which is why it’s so important to ensure that your digestive system is thriving as much as possible if you want everything else to stay running smoothly. Unfortunately for many of us, “thriving” is one of the last words we’d use to describe the health of our gut. Luckily, there are a few changes you can make to your diet to help get things back on track—in fact, you may want to cut out certain inflammatory foods for up to two weeks in order to reset your gut microbiome and give your gut health the boost it needs. These foods include sugar, starchy vegetables, dairy, and more.
Nutritionists Say You Should Be Eating These Carbs Every Day—They Reduce Bloating!
A lot of carbohydrates get a bad rap, when it comes to bloating, stomach pain and weight gain. It’s important to note, experts tell us, that there are two types of this macronutrient: simple (associated with processed foods) and complex (healthy and fiber-rich). We checked in with registered nutritionists and other health experts to learn more about the latter, and two foods you can eat every day for a healthy source of carbs, fiber and promote optimal gut health all the while.
2 Vegetables That Can Actually Damage Your Gut Health, Experts Say
If you frequently struggle with gut issues like gas and bloating, it’s more likely than not that the root of the issue lies somewhere in the beverages you’re drinking or the foods you’re eating. Unfortunately, even foods that are often deemed as great options for your overall health can lead to gut issues and general discomfort—and that includes many otherwise healthy vegetables.
I’m a doctor – my secret to looking ten years younger and it’s all about eating three certain foods
A DOCTOR has revealed the foods that he believes are key to helping you look at least ten years younger. As age keeps knocking on our front door, many people are searching for the best way to keep their skin looking flawless and youthful. Dr Eric Berg believes that he...
EatingWell
What to Eat and Drink Before and After Getting the Flu Shot, According to Doctors, Nurses and Dietitians
About 36 million Americans per year come down with the regular seasonal flu, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates. With many health experts predicting a strong possibility for a "twindemic," involving high infection rates of COVID-19 and the seasonal flu, there's never been a better time to get an updated COVID-19 booster shot and this year's flu shot.
New snack line designed to reduce cholesterol
A Johns Hopkins-trained cardiologist who recognized that diet was responsible for much of the high cholesterol, high blood pressure and high blood sugar she saw in her patients has designed a line of snack foods intended to help. Called Step One Foods, the products contain omega-3 oils, plant sterols, fiber...
nypressnews.com
Five potassium-rich foods that could lower blood pressure in weeks
While everyone should meet their daily target of 3,500 mg of potassium a day, the expert shared many don’t get enough. “Most of us are guilty of not always getting the right nutrients from our diets as many of us find it hard to eat the recommended five fruit and vegetables a day,” she noted.
msn.com
What Is the Diverticulitis Diet, and Do You Need to Follow It?
Being diagnosed with an inflammatory digestive condition like diverticulitis can raise a lot of questions, including whether you should be on a special diverticulitis diet. While your doctor will likely go over treatment options with you, including what diet you should be on, you may still have questions. Here’s what you need to know about going on a diverticulitis diet, and how it can help.
5 vitamins that fight PCOS symptoms like weight gain, according to a dietician and reproductive hormone expert
These supplements can help PCOS in two ways: reducing male sex hormones and improving your blood sugar regulation.
nypressnews.com
Vitamin D supplements ‘should be taken in the morning’
The GP describes vitamin D as “a fat-soluble vitamin important for bone health”. He added: “For those low in this nutrient, increasing intake may also reduce depression and improve strength. If you’re thinking about taking Vitamin D supplements in the first instance contact your GP.”. While...
AOL Corp
Exactly How Much Water You Should Drink to Lose Weight
"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." IS great for you—we all know that. You've likely heard this your entire life: Drinking water is one of the building blocks of good health. And, it’s definitely true. But, on a deeper level, helps your brain stay alert, your cells function as they should, and your exercise performance reach the highest levels.
TODAY.com
Are bananas healthy? A dietitian explains the health benefits
Bananas are one of the most popular fresh fruits in the world. Not only are they naturally sweet and affordable, they are also packed with nutrients. Although bananas get a bad reputation for their high sugar and starch content, this tasty tropical fruit is loaded with potassium, vitamin B6, fiber and prebiotics. Not to mention bananas can replace sugar in many baked goods. Here are a few more reasons you should add bananas to your eating plan and simple ways to use them.
7 Best Foods To Eat And 7 To Avoid For Your Cholesterol
High cholesterol levels can lead to a host of negative health consequences. But here's the good news: Some foods out there are great for your cholesterol.
Fast food fever: how ultra-processed meals are unhealthier than you think
For a long time it has been known that diets dominated by ultra-processed food (UPF) are more likely to lead to obesity. But recent research suggests that high UPF consumption also increases the risk of cardiovascular disease, dementia and, according to a recent American study involving 50,000 health professionals, of developing colon cancer.
The One Fiber-Rich Ingredient Experts Swear By Adding To Your Morning Yogurt—It’s Not Granola
A fiber-rich breakfast keeps you satiated, promotes gut health, and provides you with necessary energy to take on the day. Greek yogurt can make an excellent first meal of the day, and is easily customizable. If you want another way (besides stirring in granola) to instantly add more fiber to your morning yogurt, we checked in with health experts and registered nutritionists for another healthy topping idea. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Lisa Richards, creator of The Candida Diet, and Jay Cowin, NNCP, RNT, RNC, CHN, CSNA, registered nutritionist and Director of Formulations at ASYSTEM.
CNBC
A Harvard nutritionist shares 6 brain foods that will help your kids stay 'sharp and focused'
The first few years of life set the foundation for brain health. Studies show that a nutritious diet in infancy is key to promoting a child's long-term well-being, and the foods they eat can impact their cognition, temperament, motor skills and language development. As a nutritional psychiatrist, I've found that...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
98K+
Followers
77K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1