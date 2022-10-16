Read full article on original website
Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy with a rain / snow mix chance
Keep your rain gear and warm layers handy this week. More lake effect rain showers are possible for today and Tuesday with highs in the lower 40s.
Cold weather forecast to move over Northeast, bringing heavy rain
More wet weather is forecast for the Gulf Coast and Southeast as a strong cold front shifts over the Missippi and Tennessee valleys and brings rain to the Northeast.
Narcity
BC's Month-By-Month Winter Weather Forecast Was Revealed & Here's When To Expect Snow
B.C.'s weather forecast for this winter dropped and the month-by-month prediction shows just when British Columbians can expect snow to hit the province. Vancouver's weather forecast usually looks pretty rainy throughout the winter, but this year will see above-normal snowfall in the southern parts of the province, according to the forecast from the Old Farmer's Almanac.
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 10/18 Tuesday morning forecast
Advisories: Frost and freeze advisories inland/N&W late tonight into early tomorrow.Forecast: After a few morning showers east of the city, expect decreasing clouds with highs only in the 50s -- about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday. Tonight will likely be the coldest night of the season with temperatures dipping into the low 40s in the city; 30s across our suburbs; and potentially the upper 20s N&W. As for tomorrow, we'll see sunshine mix with some clouds with highs in the low 50s.Looking Ahead: Thursday will be sunny, but it will remain cool with highs only in the mid to upper 50s. As for Friday, it will be a little milder with temperatures returning to the 60s.
natureworldnews.com
Severe Thunderstorms, Winter Snow Expected as Cold Front Crashes Through Northeast US
In just a few days, when a strong cold front rips across the northeastern United States, a volatile weather pattern could increase the possibility of winter-time snowfall to summer-like heavy thunderstorms. First Frost of the Season. The first frost of the season for some more southerly places occurred on Sunday...
rsvplive.ie
Weather warning issued for six counties as strong winds expected to cause disruption
A status yellow weather warning has been issued for Northern Ireland, including counties Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry. The UK Met Office warned that strong winds may lead to disruption on Wednesday. The 24 hour weather warning is valid from midnight on Wednesday until midnight on Thursday. Met...
27 First News
A strong storm system brings a big change to our weather midweek
The past two days have been fantastic across Northeastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. High temperatures will be in the low 70s this afternoon with mostly sunny skies. However, a strong storm system is brewing across the western United States and it is poised to bring a big change to the weather for the Valley by midweek.
Plan for MUCH colder temperatures and a wintry rain-to-snow mix
Your detailed Power of 5 Weather forecast for Cleveland, Akron and the surrounding areas in Northeast Ohio.
Say It Ain’t Snow – National Weather Service Forecasts Above Average Precipitation for Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois This Winter
I know, I know. Fall just started. If you're the type who longs for the days of pumpkin spice everything, breaking out the sweatshirts and sitting around the fire pit on a cool autumn night after sweating it out during the hot and humid summer days we suffer through every year in Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois, I imagine you just want to enjoy these days now that they're finally here and not put any thought into what may come once they're over. I totally get that, and you should. However, I'm the type who thinks it's good to know what's coming so we can try and prepare accordingly. And, if what the National Weather Service is forecasting this winter for our region plays out as they think it could, we need to be prepared with our snow shovels in hand.
natureworldnews.com
First Snowflakes of the Season Would Arrive in the Northeast and Midwest
A recent forecast said that portions of the Midwest and Northeast would feel the season's first snowflakes, noting that the weather would become colder. A cold front helps for a surge of a colder breeze of air in the Northeast and Midwest. Snowflakes are expected. According to AccuWeather's recent weather...
Cold front brings wet weather across the country
A cold front is forecast to send temperatures plummeting across the central and eastern U.S., bringing thunderstorms to the Southwest and southern Rockies.
Arctic blast is on the way with temperatures set to plunge to MINUS 2C on Monday as winter starts to bite
An Arctic blast is on its way to the UK as temperatures are set to plunge to -2C in some areas of the UK on Monday - as the winter starts to bite. Britons will face the coldest temperatures so far this season after the unprecedented summer heatwave finally comes to an end.
WKTV
The cooler weather continues
Afternoon: Partly sunny. High 52. Tomorrow: Cloudy with a few rain/snow showers north. High 44. Low 35. The first snowflakes of the season are possible in the higher elevations Wednesday evening. Warmer weather looks to gradually return as high pressure moves in later this week. A return to sunshine is...
First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert Day as rain sticks around
Alert: Yellow Alert today for lingering showers and chilly temperatures.Forecast: Showers/rain linger around the area today with perhaps a downpour here and there. Expect highs in the upper 50s to near 60. Any leftover showers fizzle out this evening and allow for some clearing, especially overnight. Expect lows in the 50s. As for tomorrow, sunshine and pleasant temperatures finally return. Expect highs in the low 70s.Looking Ahead: A couple of cold fronts push through on Friday, but we're only expecting isolated showers at this point. Expect highs in the 70s. This weekend will be much cooler with highs in the 50s and low 60s and lows in the 40s and 30s.
Record-Breaking Cold Weather Forces Freeze Warning For 46 Million Americans
Averages temperatures could dip by 15-30 degrees in affected areas over the next two or three days.
natureworldnews.com
Cold Front Could Hit the Northeast US This Week Similar to a November Weather
A cold front has been forecasted to hit the Northeast US region later this week, with temperatures similar to November weather or during the last phase of the current fall season. The front will come after a temporary warm weather will cover the region following a week-long Nor'easter. Northeast Cold...
natureworldnews.com
Meteorologists Say Widespread Cooldown expected to Continue in Midwest
Forecasts said another widespread cooldown and cold air breeze are expected in the Midwest, helping to alleviate the warm to hot weather. The cold air temperature is forecasted to feel until next weekend. The uncomfortable feeling of warm temperature caused residents to use more air conditioning. Also, warm weather and...
November-like chill places 100 million people under frost and freeze alerts
More than 100 million people woke up Wednesday under frost advisories, freeze watches and warnings on what was expected to be the coldest morning of the week for the South and the coldest temperatures for most since the spring. Due to the cold air mass plunging south before expanding east,...
natureworldnews.com
Freeze Alerts Raised as Most of US Brace for Temperatures 15 Degrees Below Average
Forecasts of temperatures dropping to 15 degrees below average cause NWS to issue Freeze Alerts to the majority of the US. Millions are at risk of freezing and frost this week as the coldest air of the fall season is spreading across the Midwest, South, and East. A potent storm system is also bringing rounds of snow, rain, and blustery winds that come from the Great Lakes to the Northeast.
KHQ Right Now
Time to get your sprinklers blown out before winter
Temperatures are cooling down which means it's time to start getting ready for winter. Now' s the time to get your sprinklers blown out before the snow starts falling.
