Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersCranberry Township, PA
blink-182 Featuring Tom DeLonge Head to Pittsburgh in 2023Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Everyone in Pennsylvania Should Visit This Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Concerts Happening In Pittsburgh This Week (10/17 - 10/23)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
2 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Steelers Rookie QB Kenny Pickett Was Escorted off the Field — Here's Why
Following the Pittsburg Steelers' 24-20 loss to the New York Jets, head coach Mike Tomlin benched starting quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and named rookie Kenny Pickett as his replacement. Although things were looking up for the 24-year-old QB, it appears he will lose his starting position for a few games after taking a massive hit during the sixth week of the 2022-23 NFL season.
Steelers WR Chase Claypool Named Trade Target for Packers
The Pittsburgh Steelers wideout could find himself elsewhere by the trade deadline.
3 Steelers most responsible for Week 6 win vs. Buccaneers
The Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 season seemed to be on the ropes heading into Week 6. They had lost their previous four games, and were set to face Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Playing Brady usually doesn’t bode well if you are attempting to end a losing streak, and it seemed like things would be getting worse for the Steelers before they got better.
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 7: Giants, Jets fly up the board; Buccaneers, Packers fall to new lows
One week later, and it remains The Big Three and a whole lot of "Let's see." The Bills are still the best team in football, proving their mettle with a gutty win over the dreaded Chiefs at Arrowhead. The Eagles continue to chug along as the league's lone remaining undefeated team. Figuring out what to do next is where it gets ... difficult.
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin says Kenny Pickett, if cleared from protocol, will start at QB against Dolphins
Mike Tomlin is proceeding with Kenny Pickett as the Pittsburgh Steelers starting quarterback Sunday night in Miami, ending any talk of a brewing controversy before it gathers momentum. Tomlin’s decision comes with a caveat. Pickett, the rookie first-round pick from Pitt, must be released from concussion protocol before he...
Atlanta Falcons vs. Cincinnati Bengals odds: NFL Week 7 point spread, moneyline, total
The Atlanta Falcons and Cincinnati Bengals play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 7 schedule. The Bengals are a 5.5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The Bengals are -250 on the...
Dak Prescott is back: Dallas Cowboys starter medically cleared to return for Week 7 game vs. Detroit Lions
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a fractured joint near his right thumb in the season-opening loss to the Bucs and required surgery.
