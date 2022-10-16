Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Jeff Duncan: Frustrating loss makes it clear that Jameis Winston should be the Saints' starter
The New Orleans Saints’ 30-26 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals cleared up one thing once and for all for the club moving forward. There is no quarterback controversy here. When Jameis Winston is healthy again, he needs to be the team’s starting quarterback. Andy Dalton is a nice...
Ja’Marr Chase admits wanting to get fined after game-winning TD for Bengals vs. Saints
Ja’Marr Chase and Joe Burrow was electric in their return to their old stomping grounds in Louisiana. The former LSU QB-WR duo led the Cincinnati Bengals to a big comeback win against the New Orleans Saints. Chase’s return to the SuperDome was capped by a game-winning touchdown in the final drive of the game.
Saints Are Signing Veteran Quarterback This Tuesday
In the lead-up to their Thursday Night Football matchup with Arizona, the New Orleans Saints made several changes to their practice squad Tuesday. A report by Nick Underhill this afternoon confirmed the Saints have signed quarterback Jake Luton, as well as defensive end Jabari Zuniga, to their ...
Dennis Allen hints at harsh reality of Michael Thomas’ health status
The New Orleans Saints are dealing with a bunch of injured bodies which is making it much more difficult for them to win games. Among the key Saints players injured at the moment is wide receiver Michael Thomas, who missed his third game in a row when he did not suit up in New Orleans’ 30-26 home loss Sunday to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Saints Get Concerning Injury News On Monday
The New Orleans Saints will not be at full strength when they play the Arizona Cardinals this Thursday evening. The NFC South franchise, coming off a crushing 30-26 loss to the Bengals of Cincinnati, will likely be down few key players vs. the Cardinals. According to a report, the ...
NOLA.com
Not much change on the Saints injury report, but rookie Trevor Penning is progressing
The long list of Saints injuries did not change much after the team returned to the practice field Tuesday. After submitting an estimated injury report Monday, the only change on Tuesday's report was safety Marcus Maye (ribs) being upgraded to full participant status. Offensive guard Andrus Peat (chest), tight end...
FOX Sports
Saints receiver Olave expects to play against Cardinals
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — New Orleans Saints leading receiver Chris Olave said he expects to play in Arizona on Thursday night after missing last Sunday's game because of a recent concussion. “I'm ready to get back to it,” Olave, who was drafted 11th overall last spring, said after practice...
