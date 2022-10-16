Read full article on original website
Related
Buyer demand is dropping throughout the country, but South Florida is still hanging on
While buyer demand in the housing market has been on the downturn nationwide, it appears that South Florida is still holding on. As buyers have been hit by both increasing home prices and record high interest rates, demand for homes has dwindled. A RedFin report examining homebuying activity and interest on a national level analyzed Google searches as one way to measure how buyers are reacting ...
communitynewspapers.com
Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department executes record infrastructure investment as part of its Capital Improvement Program
While the book has just closed on Fiscal Year 2021-2022, the Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department (WASD) can claim a year for their record books due to the landmark investment of more than $550 million in critical projects in a single fiscal year as part of its multi-year, $7.8 billion Capital Improvement Program (CIP).
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Miami-Dade County to test voting equipment Wednesday, October 19
As is customary prior to each election, the Miami-Dade County Elections Department says it will conduct a comprehensive examination of the voting equipment that will be used in the upcoming November 8 general election. The department says it will administer a logic and accuracy test on Wednesday, October 19, at...
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Miami Dade to host “Imagine a Day Without Water” community festival
Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava will host the “Imagine a Day Without Water” festival, On Sunday, October 23. The community event will take place at the Deering Estate, 16701 SW 72nd Ave, Miami, FL 33157 and is aimed at building awareness around the value of water for residents, businesses, and Miami-Dade’s tourism industry. The event celebrates the eighth “Imagine A Day Without Water” National Day of Action, traditionally celebrated on October 20.
Click10.com
Miami-Dade mayor joins advocates in call to ‘hold the line’ on development
MIAMI – Miami-Dade Mayor Danielle Levine Cava and the Hold the Line Coalition held a news conference Tuesday morning regarding the urban development boundary, housing supply and the future of the county and Biscayne Bay. The urban development boundary, or UDB, lines were drawn four decades ago to limit...
Florida Mentioned in List of States Where Renters are Most Behind on Rent. One City in Florida is Among the Worst.
It's no secret that the cost of rent has rapidly risen across the United States. Generally speaking, rent in the United States rose about 15% from 2021 to 2022. However, in some areas of Florida, rent rose much more aggressively.
sflcn.com
Commissioner Denise Grant, Making a Difference in Lauderhill
LAUDERHILL – Since being elected to serve on the City of Lauderhill Commission in November of 2018, Denise Grant has worked tirelessly to make a difference in the lives of residents as well as businesses in one of the most diverse cities in Central Broward County. Serving others is...
Click10.com
Broward superintendent faces criticism, praise over service since February
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Although the Broward County Public Schools superintendent has only been on the job since February, she is already facing the Broward County School Board members’ evaluation. Superintendent Vickie Cartwright rated herself as “highly effective.”. “We have had significant changes for the betterment, as...
Popular Parkland Farmers’ Market Returns With Over 80 Vendors (and Counting!)
The City of Parkland announces the return of its annual farmers’ market in November. Since 2006, the Parkland Farmers’ Market has been an event residents look forward to where vendors offer everything from organic and conventional fruits and vegetables, baked goods, specialty and gourmet foods, to specialty spices and sauces.
Click10.com
Broward woman claims $4 million prize, months after playing Mega Millions
SUNRISE, Fla. – A 61-year-old woman from Broward County is $4 million richer after playing the Mega Millions with Megaplier. According to the Florida Lottery, Grace Scott, of Sunrise, claimed her prize last week from the May 17 Mega Millions drawing. Her winning Quick Pick ticket matched all five...
NBC Miami
ICYMI: Phone Call Hoax Causes Lockdowns at South Florida Schools, Broward Health Reports Rise in Kids Hospitalized With Respiratory Illnesses
Here are some of the top stories from the past week from NBC 6 News:. What is ‘Swatting'?: Phone Call Hoax Causes Lockdowns at Schools Across South Florida. Multiple South Florida schools were placed on lockdown Tuesday after reports of "swatting" calls. The hoax took place at schools across Broward and Miami-Dade counties including West Broward High School, Miami Central High School, Reagan Senior High, and others.
margatetalk.com
Public ‘Should Not Be Tricked’: Judge Bars Margate Carnival Operator From Using Broward County Fair Name
A Broward County judge issued an injunction this month barring a Margate carnival operator from using the name of the long-running, nonprofit Broward County Fair, court records show. The Margate fair’s operator, Harlan Bast, used the name of the official Broward County Fair without the nonprofit fair’s permission, wrote Circuit...
Hialeah Abortion Clinic Hearing Today
At issue is whether or not the clinic violated the 24-hour notification rule.
Audit finds more problems in Broward schools department that was subject to FBI investigation
Broward school’s maintenance department continues to suffer from poor internal controls, two years after a district supervisor was convicted of federal bribery charges, a new audit shows. The audit, conducted by Miami-based MDO Consultants, determined the district overpaid an asphalt contractor $30,000, bought materials without using required purchase orders and split large purchases to avoid ...
Click10.com
This Week in South Florida: Jose Dotres
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Miami-Dade Public Schools is once again asking county taxpayers to continue doing what the state does not: fund better salaries for teachers and school security officers mandated by the state in the months following the Parkland shooting. It would be small a raise in the...
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Broward County Sheriff Office Aviation Unit wins international law enforcement award
Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony on Tuesday accepted the 2022 Leadership in Police Aviation Award from the International Association of Chiefs of Police for the “exemplary form of leadership” demonstrated by the Broward County Sheriff Office (BSO) Aviation Unit. With a keen eye trained from high above, the Broward...
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez considering 2024 presidential bid
The list of potential candidates for the 2024 presidential race got longer on Monday, as Miami Mayor Francis Suarez (R) stated that he is considering a run.
bocaratontribune.com
Sure, We All Err, but Some Wonder if a University President’s Mistakes Could Drag Higher Education Down to Ground Level?
It reads like a steamy novel, “The Return of Rosenberg.” It tells a compelling story about the state of affairs at a major university where incidents may have taken higher education to a lower floor, maybe ground level. Mark resigned as president of Florida International University in Miami...
niceville.com
Florida medical clinic owners accused of falsifying clinical trial data
FLORIDA — The owners of a Florida medical clinic and an employee of the clinic are accused by the U.S. Department of Justice of falsifying clinical trial data, the Department of Justice said in a statement. In an indictment unsealed last week, a Miami grand jury charged three defendants...
Comments / 1