Miami-dade County, FL

South Florida Sun Sentinel

Buyer demand is dropping throughout the country, but South Florida is still hanging on

While buyer demand in the housing market has been on the downturn nationwide, it appears that South Florida is still holding on. As buyers have been hit by both increasing home prices and record high interest rates, demand for homes has dwindled. A RedFin report examining homebuying activity and interest on a national level analyzed Google searches as one way to measure how buyers are reacting ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department executes record infrastructure investment as part of its Capital Improvement Program

While the book has just closed on Fiscal Year 2021-2022, the Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department (WASD) can claim a year for their record books due to the landmark investment of more than $550 million in critical projects in a single fiscal year as part of its multi-year, $7.8 billion Capital Improvement Program (CIP).
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Miami-Dade County to test voting equipment Wednesday, October 19

As is customary prior to each election, the Miami-Dade County Elections Department says it will conduct a comprehensive examination of the voting equipment that will be used in the upcoming November 8 general election. The department says it will administer a logic and accuracy test on Wednesday, October 19, at...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Miami Dade to host “Imagine a Day Without Water” community festival

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava will host the “Imagine a Day Without Water” festival, On Sunday, October 23. The community event will take place at the Deering Estate, 16701 SW 72nd Ave, Miami, FL 33157 and is aimed at building awareness around the value of water for residents, businesses, and Miami-Dade’s tourism industry. The event celebrates the eighth “Imagine A Day Without Water” National Day of Action, traditionally celebrated on October 20.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
sflcn.com

Commissioner Denise Grant, Making a Difference in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL – Since being elected to serve on the City of Lauderhill Commission in November of 2018, Denise Grant has worked tirelessly to make a difference in the lives of residents as well as businesses in one of the most diverse cities in Central Broward County. Serving others is...
LAUDERHILL, FL
NBC Miami

ICYMI: Phone Call Hoax Causes Lockdowns at South Florida Schools, Broward Health Reports Rise in Kids Hospitalized With Respiratory Illnesses

Here are some of the top stories from the past week from NBC 6 News:. What is ‘Swatting'?: Phone Call Hoax Causes Lockdowns at Schools Across South Florida. Multiple South Florida schools were placed on lockdown Tuesday after reports of "swatting" calls. The hoax took place at schools across Broward and Miami-Dade counties including West Broward High School, Miami Central High School, Reagan Senior High, and others.
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Audit finds more problems in Broward schools department that was subject to FBI investigation

Broward school’s maintenance department continues to suffer from poor internal controls, two years after a district supervisor was convicted of federal bribery charges, a new audit shows. The audit, conducted by Miami-based MDO Consultants, determined the district overpaid an asphalt contractor $30,000, bought materials without using required purchase orders and split large purchases to avoid ...
Click10.com

This Week in South Florida: Jose Dotres

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Miami-Dade Public Schools is once again asking county taxpayers to continue doing what the state does not: fund better salaries for teachers and school security officers mandated by the state in the months following the Parkland shooting. It would be small a raise in the...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
niceville.com

Florida medical clinic owners accused of falsifying clinical trial data

FLORIDA — The owners of a Florida medical clinic and an employee of the clinic are accused by the U.S. Department of Justice of falsifying clinical trial data, the Department of Justice said in a statement. In an indictment unsealed last week, a Miami grand jury charged three defendants...
MIAMI, FL

