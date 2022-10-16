ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

RPD SWAT arrest man accused of displaying gun after car theft

By Hailie Higgins, George Gandy
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05nE7F_0ibYedaR00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — At least one man was arrested Sunday morning on Myrtle Street after allegedly stealing a vehicle and showing a firearm to the owner.

The owner of the stolen vehicle found it at the residence of 36-year-old Antonio Rodriguez, where the vehicle was being dismantled for parts, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Officers said an argument then ensued between the owner and Rodriguez and, at one point, a firearm was observed by the owner, who fled the scene unharmed.

As officers arrived, the area was secured by the RPD’s SWAT Team and the residence was cleared and secured without incident.

RPD officers announced Monday morning that Rodriguez had been charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, and menacing in the second degree.

The incident is currently under investigation and officers said there is no current danger to the surrounding community.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 11

Wayne Forella
6d ago

okay okay let's just move on, nothing to see here folks- no crime no robbery no stolen goods. the police have a bad camera angle. and you got to understand after seeing all the things that were stolen you have to have sympathy for the burglar since he's poor and misunderstood.. now you know he needs to stuff more than you do so back off dirtbag citizens who have everything all the poor burglar, I'm tearing up here, has nothing! remember

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Rochester Man Accused of Stealing Fmr. Officer's Gun

One man is now under arrest for stealing the gun of a retired police officer, who was shot and killed inside his car on Jefferson Avenue following a traffic accident. Rochester Police say retired Officer William Booker was shot and killed early on the morning of September 25th. As he...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Home invasion victim dies, suspect indicted

Silver Springs, N.Y. — A man hospitalized after a home invasion in Wyoming County last month has died, and the suspect is now indicted on several charges. According to police, Eric Cushman, 51, entered a home in Silver Springs Sept. 10 through a window. He then allegedly entered a bedroom and attacked the victim, causing severe swelling and disfigurement in the head and neck area.
WYOMING COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Woman charged with manslaughter in deadly 390 crash

HENRIETTA, N.Y. A 22-year-old Fairport woman is now charged in a deadly drunk driving crash on 390. It happened overnight in the northbound lanes near the thruway exit in Henrietta. Jessica Cafarelli is charged with manslaughter, vehicular manslaughter and DWI. Deputies say her car flipped several times around 12:40 a.m. Friday.
HENRIETTA, NY
13 WHAM

RPD investigating shooting on Lyell Ave.

Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department is investigating a shooting on Lyell Avenue Friday night. Police were called around 9:43 p.m. and when officers arrived they found a man in his 30's shot multiple times in the upper body. The man was transported to a hospital with life...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Death on Park Avenue ruled homicide

Rochester, N.Y. — Nearly five months after police found a body inside a home on Park Avenue, the death has been ruled a homicide. Police responded to the home around noon May 27 and found Amber Gartung, 33, dead. The Rochester Police Department announced Friday that the Monroe County...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester man arrested for burglary of Livingston County business

CALEDONIA, N.Y. — A Rochester man was arrested for a burglary committed in Livingston County. 45-year-old Juan Merced is accused of breaking into a business on North Street in Caledonia at around 4 a.m. on September 15. Responding officers observed the glass door of the business was smashed. Authorities...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY
iheart.com

Driver Charged in Fatal 390 Crash

The victim of an overnight fatal crash on 390 has been identified -- and the driver has been charged. The Monroe County Sheriff's office says a passenger, 22-year-old Gianna Chapman of Parma, died when the vehicle left the road and overturned near the Thruway interchange. The driver, 22-year-old Jessica Cafarelli...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

UPDATE: Man accused of killing RPD officer gets new attorney

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Kelvin Vickers, who is accused of killing Rochester police Officer Tony Mazurkiewicz, has a new attorney. Vickers appeared in court on Friday morning. His original public defender has an ethical conflict and can no longer represent him. His new defense attorney is Mike Schiano. Schiano recently represented one of the RPD officers named in the Daniel Prude case.
ROCHESTER, NY
nyspnews.com

State Police arrest 2 Rochester residents for possessing a stolen handgun from North Carolina.

On October 20, 2022, at approximately 11:39 a.m., the State Police conducted a traffic stop on Epworth Street in the city of Rochester. The operator and passenger were both taken into custody after Troopers discovered a loaded 9mm handgun in the vehicle reported stolen out of Halifax County, North Carolina. Destiny Desir, age 26, and Devyn Sizer, age 28, both Rochester residents, were charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd Degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd Degree, and Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 4th Degree.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Woman arrested for altercation at Unity Hospital

Greece, N.Y. — Police responded to Unity Hospital for the report of a disturbance just after noon Thursday. The incident occurred in the maternity ward and involved several suspects, all known to one another, according to police. The preliminary investigation found there was a physical altercation between several adults.
GREECE, NY
iheart.com

UPDATE: N. Goodman St. Homicide Victim Identified

UPDATE: Rochester police are hoping someone will come forward with information about a deadly stabbing. 34-year-old Anthony Williams was found stabbed to death around 9:30 last night at the intersection of North Goodman and Keller Streets, about two blocks south of Clifford Avenue. Police say Williams lived in the neighborhood,...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Police investigating homicide on North Goodman Street

Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department is investigating a homicide Thursday night at Keller and North Goodman streets. Police responded around 9:30 p.m. and found Anthony Williams, 34, with trauma to the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police initially believed Williams was shot, but...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Mother, newborn OK after violent outburst at Unity maternity ward

Greece, N.Y. — A woman and her newborn baby are uninjured after an unexpected intrusion Thursday at Unity Hospital. The woman and her baby were bonding around noon, moments after the baby was born, when Destiny Thompson, 27, entered the hospital's August Family Birth Place, according to police. "She...
GREECE, NY
13 WHAM

Public's assistance helps police catch shooting suspect

Rochester, N.Y. — Police said community assistance helped them identify and arrest a man wanted for a shooting on Dewey Avenue last month. A U.S. Marshals task force arrested Corey Willis, 45, Tuesday morning for the Sept. 9 shooting. Willis is charged with assault and two counts of criminal...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Fact Check: Attempted carjacking at Wegmans in Pittsford

ROCHESTER, N.Y. There’s a post going around on social media asking about an attempted carjacking at the Pittsford Wegmans on Monroe Avenue. The man asked, “Does anyone have any more info or details on this?” Apparently an elderly female was attacked and good samaritans came to her defense.
TOWN OF PITTSFORD, NY
13 WHAM

No one injured after fire on Greeley Street

Rochester, N.Y. — RFD responded to a report of a fire on Greeley Street on Saturday. The first crew arrived within a few minutes of the call and saw smoke coming from the second floor windows. The house had been converted into two apartments, the fire started in the...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

24K+
Followers
17K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy