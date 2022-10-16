RPD SWAT arrest man accused of displaying gun after car theft

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — At least one man was arrested Sunday morning on Myrtle Street after allegedly stealing a vehicle and showing a firearm to the owner.

The owner of the stolen vehicle found it at the residence of 36-year-old Antonio Rodriguez, where the vehicle was being dismantled for parts, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Officers said an argument then ensued between the owner and Rodriguez and, at one point, a firearm was observed by the owner, who fled the scene unharmed.

As officers arrived, the area was secured by the RPD’s SWAT Team and the residence was cleared and secured without incident.

RPD officers announced Monday morning that Rodriguez had been charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, and menacing in the second degree.

The incident is currently under investigation and officers said there is no current danger to the surrounding community.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.