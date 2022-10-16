ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

numberfire.com

Tua Tagovailoa (concussion, back) expected to start for Dolphins in Week 7

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion, back) will take the first-team reps in practice this week and is expected to start in the team's Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, ESPN's Cameron Wolfe reports. What It Means:. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel confirmed that Tagovailoa will return to practice...
NESN

Miami Dolphins to Trade TE Mike Gesicki?

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Miami Dolphins could look to deal tight end Mike Gesicki if the right offer presents itself. Franchise tagged by Miami in the offseason, Gesicki has been underutilized in head coach Mike McDaniels’s offense, notching just 15 catches for 170 yards through the opening six weeks. This after a 2021 campaign that saw the 27-year-old set career highs in both receptions (73) and yards (780).
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Still Perfect: Miami Dolphins to Honor Undefeated 1972 Team at Sunday's Game

Sunday night, the Miami Dolphins will culminate a week-long celebration of the 50th anniversary of what hadn’t happened before and has not taken place since: a National Football League team going undefeated for an entire season. The 1972 Dolphins will be honored during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers...
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Minnesota Vikings Takeaways from Week 6 Win

It is time for the Minnesota Vikings takeaways after their week six win over the Miami Dolphins. The Vikings went into Miami and emerged victorious, beating the Dolphins (3-3) 24-16. The Vikings are now 5-1 heading into their bye week. The Vikings and Dolphins started out ugly, with each team combining for seven punts to start the game. Things picked up when Miami kicked a field goal, followed by the Vikings scoring a touchdown to go up 7-3. The Dolphins missed a field goal and threw an interception leading to a Vikings field goal putting them up 10-3 at the half.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

Dolphins’ Mike Gesicki promises to stop doing griddy celebration

The griddy celebration has taken over the sports world, but not every player gets love for it. Originally invented by Louisiana native Allen Davis – who is a friend of former LSU and current NFL stars Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase, who popularized the dance in the NFL – it has become a routine move for many after scoring a touchdown.
LOUISIANA STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

The perfect, unbeaten '72 Dolphins knew how losses felt

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Dick LeBeau has seen plenty in his football life. He spent six decades in the NFL as a player and coach. Made the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Helped the Pittsburgh Steelers win two Super Bowls as a defensive coordinator. And he helped beat...
Yardbarker

Steelers Need Big Play From Three Defenders vs. Dolphins

The Pittsburgh Steelers aren't going to get their entire team back in Week 7 against the Miami Dolphins, so for another week, they need names who many look past to step up. In Week 6's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there were a few defenders who stepped up in major ways. The defensive line was on fire, the underdog cornerbacks "got their bone" and their last remaining veteran safety showed just how far he's come since his rookie season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
purplePTSD.com

The State of the Vikings: Week 7

This is Episode 143 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode features Josh Frey, who walks through the state of the 5-1 Vikings through six games. Particularly, the Vikings pass rush in Miami, the 2023 NFL Draft, and bye-week dealings are discussed. Email any...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Drown Dolphins with Defense

While allowing 458 yards to the Miami Dolphins, the Minnesota Vikings still drowned their Week 6 foe with defense, if that can be believed. The Vikings continued a season-long trend of not looking stellar but finding a way to win, downing Miami 24-16. Minnesota now glares down at the Packers,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Citrus County Chronicle

Playoff loss drives Antetokounmpo as he aims to regain title

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo is motivated by winning. In his mind, he didn’t do enough of that last season. The Milwaukee Bucks forward spent the NBA offseason working on his game and body – while also representing his country – as he makes a run at another championship.
MILWAUKEE, WI

