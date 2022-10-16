ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Cold air settling in overnight as temperatures start to drop this week

By Angela Hutti
FOX 2
FOX 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=066ScM_0ibYeNev00

ST. LOUIS – Plenty of sunshine on Sunday, with temperatures in the 60s, making for an enjoyable day. But the cold front is through, and winds are now out of the northwest, meaning the much-advertised colder air is on the way.

Eventually, this cold air push will get all the way south to the Gulf Coast states.

That cold air settles in overnight. We’ll wake up Monday morning to clear skies and temperatures in the mid-to-upper 30s. The day looks sunny, with gusty northwest winds in the afternoon. Highs will be about 20 degrees colder – in the upper 40s to near 50. Clear skies with temperatures falling below freezing early Tuesday morning.

Most of the region will experienced temperatures in the mid-to-upper 20s on Tuesday morning. Expect a widespread hard freeze, ending the growing season. A freeze warning has been issued by the National Weather Service.

It’ll be breezy and chilly again Tuesday, with highs in the 40s, and we get sub-freezing again out the door Wednesday morning.

After a chilly day Wednesday, we start to warm up for the end of the week.

There is no rain in the forecast.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1070 KHMO-AM

When Does the First Snow Fall in Missouri & Illinois on Average?

When does the first snow fall for Missouri and Illinois on average? Based on past years, it's likely sooner than you think. This is a question I researched just out of curiosity. I realize that every year is different, but if you were to average out all of the recorded years by the National Weather Service what day could you point to as the most likely day for the first measurable snowfall of the season. The answer is...complicated.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

Peak fall foliage spreading southward through Missouri

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The fall colors are running a couple of weeks ahead of schedule, at least compared to recent years. I saw some beautiful trees will at the Saint Louis Zoo yesterday. The trees in my neighborhood are starting to turn, and you can see in that orange color. The St. Louis area […]
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2now.com

Expect a cold front moving in a couple of days

ST. LOUIS — A nice fall weekend is on tap with highs in the mid to upper 60s and plenty of sunshine. We will see an increase in cloud cover later today into the evening hours. Partly cloudy and in the 40s overnight. For Sunday, it was a quiet day but a bit breezy again for the afternoon.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Clear and cool Sunday, freeze warning issued Monday evening through Tuesday morning￼￼￼

ST. LOUIS – Sunday looks and feels a lot like Saturday. Temperature highs will be in the upper 60s. For Sunday night, it’s going to be mostly clear, with lows into the upper 30s. Monday will be much cooler with northwesterly winds picking up for the afternoon and evening and highs only in the upper 40s to near 50. With the wind chill, it’ll feel more like the upper 30s to near 40 for most of the day.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Where to see fall foliage in the St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS — Autumn is taking its hold on St. Louis, bringing cooler weather, pumpkin spice and cozy sweaters. It also means the green landscape is giving way to vibrant reds, oranges and yellows, and there's no shortage of great places to catch the changing colors. The bi-state's great...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Officials warn of higher heating bills this winter

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis region officials are warning residents of higher heating bills this winter. Heat Up St. Louis went door to door Saturday informing people of its services to help pay gas and electric bills. Community organizers set up a cleanup day at Hyde Park in...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Crews work water main break in Belleville

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Crews were working a water main break in Belleville late Tuesday afternoon. The Belleville Fire Department said South Illinois Street was shut down between East Main Street and East Lincoln Street due to a water main break. People are asked to use alternative routes.
BELLEVILLE, IL
KIX 105.7

Three Hour Drive To This Town For Halloween Could Be Absolute Best

We are less than two weeks away from Halloween. For some of us, it is the most enjoyable holiday of the year. Yes, even more than Christmas. You get to decorate in scary ways, dress in costume etc. Some towns go over the top with activities for Halloween. Eureka Missouri may be the best town for this holiday. Either for a day trip or a weekend. Lets see why.
EUREKA, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

45K+
Followers
12K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy