Cold air settling in overnight as temperatures start to drop this week

ST. LOUIS – Plenty of sunshine on Sunday, with temperatures in the 60s, making for an enjoyable day. But the cold front is through, and winds are now out of the northwest, meaning the much-advertised colder air is on the way.

Eventually, this cold air push will get all the way south to the Gulf Coast states.

That cold air settles in overnight. We’ll wake up Monday morning to clear skies and temperatures in the mid-to-upper 30s. The day looks sunny, with gusty northwest winds in the afternoon. Highs will be about 20 degrees colder – in the upper 40s to near 50. Clear skies with temperatures falling below freezing early Tuesday morning.

Most of the region will experienced temperatures in the mid-to-upper 20s on Tuesday morning. Expect a widespread hard freeze, ending the growing season. A freeze warning has been issued by the National Weather Service.

It’ll be breezy and chilly again Tuesday, with highs in the 40s, and we get sub-freezing again out the door Wednesday morning.

After a chilly day Wednesday, we start to warm up for the end of the week.

There is no rain in the forecast.

