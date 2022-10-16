ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnegat Township, NJ

Jersey Shore Motorcyclist Dylan DeStefano Dies In Crash, 19

By Cecilia Levine
 2 days ago

Dylan DeStefano died in a motorcycle crash on Wednesday, Oct. 12 of injuries suffered in a motorcycle accident, his obituary says. He was 19 years old.

The Barnegat/Manahawkin resident's greatest passions were his Honda Street Bike and his Nissan 350 Z, next to physical fitness, his obit says. Dylan was a valued employee of Mud City, where he was considered family.

Hundreds of people who knew and loved Dylan turned out for a memorial in his honor last week. A GoFundMe page for Dylan's family had raised more than $24,600 as of Sunday, Oct. 16.

Condolences poured in on Instagram.

Visitation will be Tuesday, Oct. 18 from 3:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the  Thos L Shinn Funeral Home in Manahawkin. A funeral mass will be held Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 10 a.m., at St. Mary of the Pines in Manahawkin.

Dylan is survived by his mother and father, Miranda and Alberto DeStefano; brother, Matteo DeStefano; grandparents, Janice Turner, Maria and Ralph DeStefano; and uncles, Edward Haskins and Marco DeStefano. He is predeceased by his grandfather, Edward JP Haskins. Robert McLaughlin Jr.; Courtney Bonicky; Sam Barbato; Melissa Bernard; and Godparents, Cara Fiorillo and Jerry McCorry, also had a great impact on Dylan, his obit says.

Click here to donate and click here for Dylan's complete obituary.

Comments / 0

 

