Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Over 60,000 Migrants Crossed in Texas and President Biden Said Don’t Declare an EmergencyTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The Number of Migrants in El Paso Dropped From 2,000 a Day to 500 May Be TemporaryTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Dallas Veteran Facility to Receive $442 Million in UpgradesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
O’Rourke Revealed How He Would Handle the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Council Urges Mayor to Declare a State of EmergencyTom HandyChicago, IL
Related
cbs4local.com
El Paso water announces temporary water shut off for northwest neighborhoods
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso water announced that some neighborhoods in Northwest El Paso will be without water services Monday night. The scheduled temporary water outage is scheduled to begin Monday at 8 p.m. and last overnight until 6 a.m. Tuesday morning. The planned water shut off...
KFOX 14
EP Water announces temporary water outage in Northwest El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso water announced that some neighborhoods in Northwest El Paso will be without water services Monday night. The scheduled temporary water outage is scheduled to begin Monday at 8 p.m. and last overnight until 6 a.m. Tuesday morning. The planned water shut off...
KFOX 14
Las Cruces reminds property owners to make addresses visible from street
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Las Cruces police and fire departments are encouraging property owners within city limits to make sure their home or business addresses are visible and can clearly be seen from the street. Clearly visible addresses are essential to police, fire or ambulance crews who...
KFOX 14
El Paso fire respond to rollover crash on US-54 near Transmountain
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire responded to a rollover crash in Northeast Wednesday morning. The crash happened on US-54 near Transmountain closing all lanes, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. One person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, according to fire dispatch. The...
37-Year-Old Michelle Lira, 1 Woman Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In El Paso (El Paso, TX)
According to the officials, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Tuesday morning in El Paso. The officials stated that the crash happened in the Upper Valley at the 600 block of Artcraft.
KFOX 14
East El Paso to get brand new Veteran Wellness Center focusing on mental health
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A groundbreaking ceremony is being held for a brand-new Veteran Wellness Center in East El Paso. We are proud to bring a Veteran Wellness Center to El Paso. As a Veteran, I know firsthand that military service can have lingering effects that impact every aspect of life,” Endeavors Chief Executive Officer Jon Allman said. “Housing all these comprehensive services under one roof allows us to provide much-needed services to the men and women who valiantly served our country, as well as their families. Building a Veteran Wellness Center in El Paso is part of our commitment to bring the highest-quality behavioral health and wellness services to those who need them the most.
El Paso News
Union Pacific bringing a new workforce training academy to Sunland Park
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on Wednesday in Sunland Park at New Mexico’s new workforce training academy, sponsored by Dona Ana Community College. It will take place on Wednesday, October 19th at 10 a.m. at the Union Pacific Industrial Careers Academy located...
TXDOT releases list of road closures (Oct. 16-23) 2022
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Here is a list of road closures to expect this month. For easier access, here are the full road closure links: West Area Project Closures East Area Project Closures I-10 Widening West I-10 Connect Monday, October 17, 2022 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. A full closure of Juarez traffic will be […]
KFOX 14
West Towne Crumbl Cookies opens in west El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso is about to get a whole lot sweeter on Friday when locally owned and operated West Towne Crumbl Cookies opens its doors. The business is located at 6450 Desert Blvd. North, Building E, Suite 103. Store owners, Jonathan Howell, David Howell, and...
Iconic Fred Loya Light Show Moves To Ascarate Park And El Pasoans Have Mixed Emotions
After a two year hiatus, The Fred Loya light show is coming back but with a twist. El Paso Commissioners Court recently agreed on a partnership to bring the Fred Loya holiday light show to Ascarate Park. The light show has been an El Paso tradition that brought hundreds of...
KFOX 14
Crash on I-10 west near Zaragoza caused delay for drivers
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash on Interstate 10 west near Zaragoza caused major delay Monday morning. The crash blocked the left 2 lanes and caused backup to Don Haskins. It is unknown of any injuries. It is unknown what caused the crash. The crash happened at 8...
Cracker Barrel to open east El Paso restaurant near Eastlake area in November
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The new Cracker Barrel restaurant will open in east El Paso in the Eastlake area in late November, the company announced. The restaurant will be at 13381 Gateway West and it will hire more than 200 full- and part-time employees. The hiring process began Monday, Oct. 7. You can go […]
El Paso News
It’s Taco Tuesday, some of the best places in El Paso to get your taco fix
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is spoiled by having so many good places to eat!. From pizza places to burgers and of course, Mexican food, there seems to be something for everyone. In this article we take a look at some of the best places in El...
2022 Study Ranks El Paso One of the Best Cities In the U.S. to Drive in
Driving in El Paso is not all that unpleasant. In fact, according to Wallethub the Sun City offers a better experience behind the wheel than most of the 100 largest cities in America; good enough to rank in the top 15. Best Cities to Drive In 2022. Per the latest...
ladailypost.com
Flooded Pecan Orchard & Dried Out Rio Grande River Bed
During a Pajarito Environmental Education Center (PEEC) geology tour of Southern New Mexico Oct. 3, the group visited this large pecan orchard as it was being watered in Doña Ana near Las Cruces. Photo by Laurie Waters. Near the lush pecan orchard is a completely dry section of the...
KVIA
Las Cruces Traffic Alert: I-10 westbound closed at milepost 137
UPDATE: I-10 westbound lanes at milepost 139 are now open, removed from NM Roads. LAS CRUCES, New Mexico– According to the New Mexico Department of Transportation, I-10 westbound is closed at milepost 137 due to a motor vehicle crash. Drivers are asked to reduce speed, obey posted signs, and...
Sheriff: East El Paso County homicide linked to migrant smuggling
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Affidavits obtained by KTSM outline how a migrant smuggling operation was allegedly linked to the violent murder of a 28-year-old man in the Red Sands area of Far East El Paso County last month. Early Tuesday, September 20, authorities were alerted to a desert area east of Mountain View High […]
KFOX 14
2 people killed in crash on Artcraft in Upper Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Police have released what caused a deadly crash at an intersection in El Paso's Upper Valley Tuesday morning. The people killed in the crash were Michelle Lira of Sunland Park, New Mexico and Lira's passenger, a woman in her 50s. El Paso police did...
KFOX 14
'Spectacular' Christmas light show expected at Ascarate Park
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County Commissioners Court on Monday approved to work with Fred Loya Partners to bring a "spectacular light show to Ascarate Park" this year. The contract for the Holiday Lights on the Lake was voted on Monday. The event will kickoff on November...
Kelly Center & Jason’s Deli’s Food Drive To Help Feed El Paso
One sobering fact about El Paso is the amount of people who don't have food to eat. It's such a sad thought to think about. We have many organizations to help combat that; thanks to the efforts of The El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank & this organization: the Kelly Center for Hunger Relief.
Comments / 0