WEAR
5,000 pounds of food to be distributed in Fort Walton Beach
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- The Emerald Coast Exchange Club and Feeding the Gulf Coast are teaming up to host a food distribution this Saturday in Fort Walton Beach. The organizations say that there is around 5,000 pounds of food that will be given away. The distribution is being held...
WEAR
Two Men and a Truck donate books to Warrington Elementary School students
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Students at Warrington Elementary School received a gift Wednesday. Moving company "Two Men and a Truck" partnered with "First Book" to giveaway books to students at the school. Now, students have a copy of the book "When Grandma Gives You a Lemon Tree." The book teaches...
utv44.com
Chocolate & Cheese Festival at Heritage Park in Foley Alabama Nov. 12 2022
FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — Chocolate & Cheese Festival presented by - Andrews Tire & Service. Sat. Nov. 12, 2022 ~ 10am - 7pm Heritage Park - 200 N McKenzie St. Foley Al. Advance entry special - 4 tickets for the price of 3. Special Express entry. Chocolatiers. Vendors featuring...
Destin Log
'Great friend of Destin': Ken Beaird — ex-mayor and longtime boat captain — dies at 87
Ken Beaird wore many hats during his lifetime — from an Air Force fighter pilot to a Destin charter boat captain to serving as mayor of Destin. "Ken was a great friend and he loved Destin," said Destin City Councilman Dewey Destin, who served alongside Beaird during his stint as mayor from 1996 to 2001. "Some of us were lucky enough to be born here, but Ken came here because he loved it."
WALA-TV FOX10
Foo Foo Festival: Great Gulfcoast Arts Festival & Jazz Pensacola
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The eighth annual Pensacola Foo Foo Festival will take place Nov. 3-14, 2022 in Pensacola, Florida. The 12-day event series will feature performances throughout Pensacola. A list of this year’s grant recipients and participating Friends of Foo, event dates and locations may be found on FooFooFest.com. This year’s Foo Foo Festival marks a historic year, featuring more grant-funded events than ever before, as well as milestone celebrations such as the 50th Anniversary of the Great Gulfcoast Arts Festival, the 40th Anniversary of the Pensacola Symphony Orchestra, and the 10th Anniversary of the STAMPED LGBTQIA+ Film Festival.
WEAR
Pensacola's Taqueria El Asador ranks 14 on Yelp's 'Top 100 Taco Spots in America'
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A popular food truck in Pensacola is receiving national recognition. Taqueria El Asador ranked number 14 on Yelp's "Top 100 Taco Spots in America." The food truck is happy about the ranking and thankful to their customers who come from all over to enjoy their food. Taqueria...
Businessman pledges $1M to Destin High School athletics program
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Destin native and long-time businessman Fred Tripp Tolbert is donating $1 million over the next four years to build Destin High School’s athletics program. With the first installment of $250,000, Tolberts’ money will be used to construct a state-of-the-art weight room and athletic facility. Tolbert spoke with WKRG News 5 on […]
The Blind Tiger slated to open early 2023 at the Fairhope Pier
The Blind Tiger will be offering burgers at its new location.Image by Thorsten Frenzel from Pixabay. If you have visited Fairhope Alabama, there’s no doubt that you have walked on the Fairhope Pier and wondered about the vacant restaurant building that stands about mid-way down the iconic structure. Well, wonder no more! A new restaurant has plans to open its doors in 2023.
Halloween events happening in the Gulf Shores area
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Halloween season is here. Events ranging from scavenger hunts to costume parties are scheduled in the Gulf Shores area. A list of events with location, dates and times are below: Terror on the Gulf Where: The Hangout 101 East Beach Blvd Gulf Shores, AL 36542 Gulf Shores AL When: Oct. 14-19, Oct. […]
WALA-TV FOX10
The 3rd Annual Magnolia Springs Firefighter Festival
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The Magnolia Springs Volunteer Fire Department is hosting the 3rd annual Magnolia Springs Firefighter Festival on October 22 from 10 am – 5pm on the front lawn of the Magnolia Springs Fire Station at 14809 Gates Avenue. They will be selling food plates, have arts &...
WEAR
ECPS Foundation and Parent University receive $103,820 IMPACT 100 grant
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Escambia County Public Schools Foundation partnered with Parent University has been awarded a $103,820 grant for excellence on Wednesday. The grant was awarded by IMPACT 100 Pensacola Bay Area who has awarded 142 grants totaling $15,092,020 to non-profit organizations in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties. Parent...
WEAR
City: Smoldering cigarette caused playground fire at Pensacola park
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The city says a fire Tuesday morning at a Pensacola park was caused by a smoldering cigarette left on the ground. The fire happened at Armstrong Park off Lakeview Avenue around 8:50 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found playground equipment burning. The city says firefighters were able to...
emeraldcoastmagazine.com
Coastal Skin Surgery & Dermatology Welcomes New PA
Cameron Bass, MHS, PA-C, knew she wanted to work at Coastal Skin Surgery & Dermatology because of the practice’s outstanding reputation. Fortunately, the doctors and staff were just as impressed with her. In September 2022, Bass began providing general medical dermatology services at the Niceville office. Bass provides skin...
Empty Florida mall wing transformed into haunted house attraction
MARY ESTHER, Fla. (WKRG) — The far West corner of Santa Rosa Mall in Okaloosa County is now a Halloween hot spot. The Wentz brothers’ Festival of Fears is in full swing for the rest of October. The four Wentz brothers created the first haunted house inside the mall in 2021. “Last year was our […]
utv44.com
Power restored to dark stretch of 1-10 in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A stretch of 1-10 in Mobile near Michigan Avenue was pitch black for drivers who had to make the commute in the fog before sunrise. "It was kind of bad this morning when I was headed to work," said Bettis Sykes. "You pretty much going to need some good lights on your vehicle. You know, it could be a disaster.”
thepulsepensacola.com
IMPACT 100 Pensacola Bay Area Announces 2022 Grant Recipients
IMPACT 100 Pensacola Bay Area, is pleased to announce the eleven grant recipients selected at this year’s Annual Meeting held today. These nonprofit organizations will each receive a grant of $103,820 from the members of IMPACT 100 Pensacola Bay Area. The grant recipients selected by IMPACT 100’s members are...
Boat sinks in Destin after hitting dock
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — It was a quick response from firefighters after an incident on the water in northwest Florida. Firefighters in Destin were busy Saturday after a boat crash. According to a Facebook post from Destin Fire-Rescue, an 18-foot boat hit a dock, went over the dock, and sank. The post says no injuries […]
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Things to Do in Milton (FL)
The city of Milton is located in the west Florida panhandle just to the northeast of Pensacola. You are reading: Things to do in pace fl | 15 Best Things to Do in Milton (FL) At the time of the last census, Milton was home to about 9,500 residents. Its proximity to the Gulf Coast, as well as a variety of historical and natural attractions, makes it the perfect place to hang your hat while visiting the area.
Bay News 9
Florida man creating food truck park on a river of memories
MILTON, Fla. (AP) — As lifelong Miltonian Steven Harrill remembers it, summers in his adolescence were spent in the Russell Harber Landing along the Blackwater River. As a kid, he remembers wading in the water; as a teen, sneaking off into the woods that surrounded it. Now as an adult, he runs a food truck there.
WALA-TV FOX10
USA holds grand opening for new Multicultural Leadership Center
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The University of South Alabama is laying out the welcome mat for its new Multicultural Leadership Center. We were there for the ribbon cutting Friday afternoon as they showed off the newly renovated building -- once the campus Alumni Hall and formerly the historic Toulmin House.
