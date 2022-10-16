Read full article on original website
Guardino Gallery’s day of coming alive
Standing on a sidewalk along a busy Northeast Portland street, a couple shield their eyes as they peer inside a window. Inside the gallery, a feast of artwork draws them in. For the 16th consecutive year, the Day of the Dead show is on view at Guardino Gallery on Northeast Alberta Street, and it’s hard for passersby to resist the temptation to enter the gallery and check out the art, which ranges from colorful and whimsical to dark and morbid. The popular annual show is a celebration of the Mexican Dias De Los Muertos observance as interpreted by 38 local artists. For a few, like assemblage artist Robyn Williams, this is the only show they participate in at Guardino Gallery. For others, including Melissa Monroe, whose work employs traditional rug-hooking techniques, this year’s show will be their inaugural appearance in the show and at the gallery.
Cole and Shields: Mrs. Violin and Mr. Clarinet
Married to music and to each other are Emily Cole and James Shields. Cole, who has a bacholor degree in music from the University of Texas at Austin and a masters from University of North Texas, has been a member of the Oregon Symphony’s violin section since 2011. Shields, who has a bachelor degree in music from The Julliard School and a masters from the University of New Mexico, started in 2016 as the orchestra’s principal clarinetist.
The real deal: Sphinx Virtuosi at The Reser
When Sphinx Virtuosi performed Oct. 11 at Beaverton’s Reser Center, the stage looked very different from one at traditional chamber or orchestral concerts. For one, it was full of 18 Black and Latinx musicians, and they were young — OK, 21 to 41 years old, or so. And there was no conductor, common for chamber groups but unusual for one this large.
