Standing on a sidewalk along a busy Northeast Portland street, a couple shield their eyes as they peer inside a window. Inside the gallery, a feast of artwork draws them in. For the 16th consecutive year, the Day of the Dead show is on view at Guardino Gallery on Northeast Alberta Street, and it’s hard for passersby to resist the temptation to enter the gallery and check out the art, which ranges from colorful and whimsical to dark and morbid. The popular annual show is a celebration of the Mexican Dias De Los Muertos observance as interpreted by 38 local artists. For a few, like assemblage artist Robyn Williams, this is the only show they participate in at Guardino Gallery. For others, including Melissa Monroe, whose work employs traditional rug-hooking techniques, this year’s show will be their inaugural appearance in the show and at the gallery.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO