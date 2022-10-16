Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WXII 12
Winston-Salem shooting kills 61-year-old innocent bystander
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 61-year-old man was killed during a shootout in Winston-Salem. Police say he was an innocent bystander. It happened around 7:30 p.m. on Peachtree Street, near Belleauwood Street. When police arrived, Benigo Silva-Miguel, 61, of Winston-Salem, was found dead in the street. Police also saw numerous...
WXII 12
Three fights broke out at a high school, one student left injured
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Three fights broke out atEastern Guilford High School on Tuesday leaving one student injured, according to the Guilford County Sheriff's Office. One deputy said the fight started as an argument among 4 female students on the bus, on the way to school. According to the...
Five arrested, no injuries after shootout in front of North Carolina school bus: Officials
The incident happened around 6 p.m. at Watson and West Boulevard. The bus was taking Quail Hollow Muddle School students home.
Woman throws bleach on elderly North Carolina bus driver
Police and medics responded to the 4600 block of Central Avenue; the driver with burns on her face was taken to the hospital once crews arrived.
4 charged after gunfire erupts in front of school bus in west Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE — No one was reported to be hurt when gunfire broke out in front of a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools bus on Tuesday afternoon, a district spokesperson told Channel 9′s Jonathan Lowe. Police have charged four people in connection to the incident. CMS said shots were fired around 6...
Salisbury Police identify suspect in hospital as Livingstone College shooter
Police have identified a man who is in the hospital as the suspect in this weekend's Livingstone College shooting, Salisbury Police said Tuesday.
WXII 12
Greensboro Police to host first on-site recruitment event
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Police Department will host a recruitment event Wednesday evening - with a twist. This will be the department's first on-site hiring fair where interested candidates could see where they may work, the equipment they will be using, and meet potential new coworkers. “The idea...
Authorities cancel Silver Alert for Cabarrus County couple
MIDLAND, N.C. — A Silver Alert was canceled Wednesday morning for a couple reported missing from a home in Cabarrus County. Authorities said Lillie Mclain Wilson, 72, and Merlin Conrad Wilson Jr, 76, were last seen on Troutman Road in Midland. Both are believed to have dementia or other cognitive disabilities, investigators said.
WXII 12
Greensboro shooting kills 34-year-old man
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man is dead after a shooting in Greensboro Tuesday night. It happened around 6:30 p.m. Click the video player above to view other headlines from WXII 12 News. Police first responded to Moses Cone Hospital after a gunshot victim was dropped off for help. The...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem: Man robbed, shot at hotel on Peters Creek Parkway
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating a robbery and shooting in a hotel parking lot. According to police, it happened Tuesday shortly after midnight at the University Inn and Suites on Peters Creek Parkway, near Silas Creek Parkway. Police initially responded to reports of a man with a...
Police: 21-year-old man facing charges for shooting during concert at Livingstone College
SALISBURY, N.C. — A 21-year-old man is facing charges for a shooting during a concert at Livingstone College Saturday night that left two people hurt, Salisbury police said. On Tuesday, authorities said Talib Latrell Kelly, who is not a Livingstone College student, will be charged with attempted first-degree murder, discharging a firearm on educational property, and possession of a firearm by a felon, once he is released from the hospital.
wfmynews2.com
Two teens shot to death in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A teenage male was shot in the head in Winston-Salem Saturday night, police say. Winston-Salem police responded to report made by Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center stating a man arrived to the hospital with a gunshot to the head. The victim was identified as...
wccbcharlotte.com
Search For Missing Cabarrus County Couple
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 72-year-old Lillie Mclain Wilson and and 76-year-old Merlin Wilson Jr. The couple, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, was last seen at 9855 Troutman RD Midland, NC. Lillie was...
WXII 12
Greensboro police find victim miles away from shooting scene
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police officers are investigating an overnight shooting after finding the victim miles away. It happened Tuesday around 1:10 a.m. This is when police responded to the area of West Market Street and North Holden Road in reference to the shooting. Upon arrival, officers found one...
WBTV
Search continues for shooter after two shot, multiple injured at Livingstone College
Pickup truck plows into Walmart in Alexander County, fire department says. The driver of the vehicle was removed from the truck after a short period and was turned over to EMS for medical care. Burke County crews rescue hiker after 45-foot fall, on-site blood transfusion. Updated: 7 hours ago. Personnel...
Charlotte woman says man kidnapped her at gunpoint, stole car
CHARLOTTE — A woman said a stranger jumped into her parked car in west Charlotte, kidnapped her at gunpoint and stole her car Monday night. At around 9:30 p.m., Kou Kerbay said she was sitting in the passenger seat of her loaner car, where out of nowhere, a stranger ran up, jumped in the driver’s seat, pointed a gun at her and drove off. It all happened outside her ex-husband’s apartment on Markland Drive near West Boulevard.
wccbcharlotte.com
Search for Missing Statesville Woman
STATESVILLE, N.C. — The Iredell County Sheriff’s Department is searching for 74-year-old Barbara Bellamy, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. She was last seen on 181 Miller Farm Road Statesville, NC 28677. Anyone with information about Bellamy should call Deputy R....
WXII 12
Davidson schools locked down after fake claims of an armed intruder by students
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — South Davidson Middle and High Schools were put on lock down after students reported a fake armed intruder, the school system said. A group of students reportedly made a false statement to a staff member about an armed intruder on the school campus. Click the...
WBTV
Concord home damaged by fire, investigation underway
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Fire damaged a home in Concord on Tuesday night, according to the Concord Fire Department. The Concord Fire Department was dispatched on Tuesday night at approximately 7:09 p.m. to 1029 Fairway Ridge Road NW. Crews arrived on scene within four minutes and reported fire showing through the roof of the garage.
CMS: School bus driver says parent threw bleach in their face in east Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Police are investigating after a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools bus driver reported a parent threw bleach in their face, the school district confirmed. The assault was reported on Central Avenue at Landsdale Drive around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. CMS confirmed the incident happened on CMS bus 1701. The bus had...
Comments / 2