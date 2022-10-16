ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WXII 12

Winston-Salem shooting kills 61-year-old innocent bystander

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 61-year-old man was killed during a shootout in Winston-Salem. Police say he was an innocent bystander. It happened around 7:30 p.m. on Peachtree Street, near Belleauwood Street. When police arrived, Benigo Silva-Miguel, 61, of Winston-Salem, was found dead in the street. Police also saw numerous...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro Police to host first on-site recruitment event

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Police Department will host a recruitment event Wednesday evening - with a twist. This will be the department's first on-site hiring fair where interested candidates could see where they may work, the equipment they will be using, and meet potential new coworkers. “The idea...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro shooting kills 34-year-old man

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man is dead after a shooting in Greensboro Tuesday night. It happened around 6:30 p.m. Click the video player above to view other headlines from WXII 12 News. Police first responded to Moses Cone Hospital after a gunshot victim was dropped off for help. The...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem: Man robbed, shot at hotel on Peters Creek Parkway

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating a robbery and shooting in a hotel parking lot. According to police, it happened Tuesday shortly after midnight at the University Inn and Suites on Peters Creek Parkway, near Silas Creek Parkway. Police initially responded to reports of a man with a...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Police: 21-year-old man facing charges for shooting during concert at Livingstone College

SALISBURY, N.C. — A 21-year-old man is facing charges for a shooting during a concert at Livingstone College Saturday night that left two people hurt, Salisbury police said. On Tuesday, authorities said Talib Latrell Kelly, who is not a Livingstone College student, will be charged with attempted first-degree murder, discharging a firearm on educational property, and possession of a firearm by a felon, once he is released from the hospital.
SALISBURY, NC
wfmynews2.com

Two teens shot to death in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A teenage male was shot in the head in Winston-Salem Saturday night, police say. Winston-Salem police responded to report made by Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center stating a man arrived to the hospital with a gunshot to the head. The victim was identified as...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Search For Missing Cabarrus County Couple

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 72-year-old Lillie Mclain Wilson and and 76-year-old Merlin Wilson Jr. The couple, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, was last seen at 9855 Troutman RD Midland, NC. Lillie was...
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro police find victim miles away from shooting scene

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police officers are investigating an overnight shooting after finding the victim miles away. It happened Tuesday around 1:10 a.m. This is when police responded to the area of West Market Street and North Holden Road in reference to the shooting. Upon arrival, officers found one...
GREENSBORO, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte woman says man kidnapped her at gunpoint, stole car

CHARLOTTE — A woman said a stranger jumped into her parked car in west Charlotte, kidnapped her at gunpoint and stole her car Monday night. At around 9:30 p.m., Kou Kerbay said she was sitting in the passenger seat of her loaner car, where out of nowhere, a stranger ran up, jumped in the driver’s seat, pointed a gun at her and drove off. It all happened outside her ex-husband’s apartment on Markland Drive near West Boulevard.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Search for Missing Statesville Woman

STATESVILLE, N.C. — The Iredell County Sheriff’s Department is searching for 74-year-old Barbara Bellamy, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. She was last seen on 181 Miller Farm Road Statesville, NC 28677. Anyone with information about Bellamy should call Deputy R....
STATESVILLE, NC
WBTV

Concord home damaged by fire, investigation underway

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Fire damaged a home in Concord on Tuesday night, according to the Concord Fire Department. The Concord Fire Department was dispatched on Tuesday night at approximately 7:09 p.m. to 1029 Fairway Ridge Road NW. Crews arrived on scene within four minutes and reported fire showing through the roof of the garage.
CONCORD, NC

