Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Fran. Mayor Tears Into Elon Musk, Says Billionaire "Took Money and Ran"TaxBuzzAustin, TX
Beto O'Rourke gains another celebrity endorsement at ACL when he brings Kacey Musgraves a beer.Euri Giles | ClareifiAustin, TX
Major discount retail chain opening another new store in TexasKristen WaltersAustin, TX
Austin witness reports two UFOs disappearing into cloud bankRoger MarshAustin, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Related
Burnt Orange Nation
Winning is Hard Podcast: “Gritty” and “culture win” for Texas, previewing Oklahoma State, and Buy or Sell
Just one Winning is Hard podcast for you this week but Wescott Eberts and Cameron Parker don’t miss a beat! Hear their thoughts on the Texas Longhorns' comeback victory over Iowa State, a look at the Oklahoma State Cowboys, and a “Buy or Sell” segment. Wescott and...
Burnt Orange Nation
Reacts Survey: Worst place to play on the road?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Texas Longhorns fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. The Texas Longhorns hit the road again this Saturday, traveling to Stillwater, Okla. and playing...
Burnt Orange Nation
Longhorn Republic Podcast: Texas wins ugly against Iowa State
The Texas Longhorns’ revenge tour continued Saturday, avenging one of the more embarrassing losses from a year ago, a drubbing on the road at the hands of the Iowa State Cyclones. It wasn’t the best game from the Texas offense, with quarterback Quinn Ewers struggling to find open receivers...
Oklahoma State QB playing through injury, rumors swirling about availability against Texas
Sportsbooks are reacting to the rumors and moving their betting lines accordingly. DraftKings opened its line with Texas as 2.5-point favorites on the road, and on Monday when chatter started to surface, the sportsbook upped the spread to six points for the Longhorns.
Burnt Orange Nation
Sunday Armchair QB: Texas vs. Iowa State Edition
Truth be told, I think if asked, most Texas Longhorns fans (myself included) would have gladly taken a 24-21 win over the Iowa State Cyclones in the preseason. Coming off of three straight to Iowa State (including last year’s 30-7 loss in Ames), getting past the Iowa State hump in the schedule with a victory would have been a delightful change of pace from recent history against a historically putrid flyover country football team.
Oklahoma State football updates depth chart for upcoming game against Texas
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football released an updated depth chart on Monday morning ahead of its Big 12 game against Texas this upcoming Saturday. There were a few adjustments from the previous version with true freshmen receivers Braylin Presley and Stephon Johnson Jr. being added to the two-deep. Offensive lineman Eli Russ is now listed as the starting center alongside Preston Wilson. Russ is also listed as the backup right guard. Redshirt freshman Cam Smith is listed as a reserve at cornerback. The Cowboys (5-1, 2-1 Big 12) host the Longhorns (5-2, 3-1 Big 12) for the annual Homecoming Game inside Boone Pickens Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT and will air on ABC.
6 key recruits impressed by Texas football’s win over Iowa State
There is some real positive news coming out of the weekend on the recruiting trail for Texas football in the 2023 and 2024 classes. Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian were able to get their third straight win on the field this weekend, which has translated to a little bit more buzz for this team on the recruiting trail.
Big 12 Conference Announces Kickoff Time For Oklahoma-Iowa State
When they return from a bye week, the Sooners know when they'll play Iowa State. The Cowboys are a different story. Oklahoma, fresh off a get-right win against Kansas on Saturday, will make its trip to Ames, Iowa and face the Big 12-worst Cyclones on Oct. 29. Kickoff is set...
fox7austin.com
UT Austin alumni not happy with ticket options for sport games at Moody Center
AUSTIN, Texas - The University of Texas men’s basketball season at the brand-new Moody Center kicks off in about a week, but some alumni aren’t happy with the ticket process, and they’re worried about not being able to see a game. One alum said it isn’t as...
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas basketball ranked No. 12 in AP preseason poll
For the 19th time in school history, the Texas Longhorns are ranked in the AP preseason poll released on Monday, slotting in at No. 12. In head coach Chris Beard’s first season, the Longhorns started the year ranked No. 5 after a preseason No. 19 ranking in Shaka Smart’s last year.
Burnt Orange Nation
How to Watch: Steve Sarkisian’s weekly press conference
The Texas Longhorns navigated the first seven weeks of the season without a bye week, managing a 5-2 record and sit third in the conference standings. The team standing in their way of a much-needed break, a six-win season, and continued progress on their revenge tour are the Oklahoma State Cowboys.
Hobby Lobby, Rudy’s Bar-B-Q, Academy Sports coming to Kyle
This southern suburb of Austin is hitting a trifecta in small-town retail, bringing in an arts and crafts retail giant, a well-known barbecue chain and a major sports outfitter.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Top 10 Best Colleges and Universities In Texas
Texas is home to many colleges and universities located in several big cities including Houston, Dallas, and the state capital – Austin. In a recent study of the best colleges and universities in the U.S., two North Texas institutions made the top 10. A college degree can help secure...
UIL upholds district committee decision, rules 11 San Marcos HS students ineligible for 3 years
The UIL's State Executive Committee upheld decisions by a district executive committee, who said the athletes transferred into the district for athletic purposes, that the students can't play UIL-sanctioned sports this year, plus two additional years.
cw39.com
What restaurant has the best buffet in Texas? Yelp ranks the best in every US state
DALLAS (KDAF) — Who’s ready to get so full they can barely sit or lay down and get comfortable? That’s what a buffet can bring you and do it in a delicious way in an array of cuisines. Yelp recently released its report on the best buffet...
dallasexpress.com
Thousands of Birds Fly Over Texas
Thousands of birds could be spotted flying through the skies of Central Texas last week as part of their migration journey to warmer regions. The skies over Austin had some of the most birds in Central Texas, KXAN reported. This area of the state can usually see billions of birds in the spring and fall as they migrate.
news9.com
Police Identify Victims Of Fatal Stillwater Crash
Stillwater police have released more information about a crash that killed two people in Stillwater early Saturday morning. According to police, 18-year-old Ryan Begnaud of Austin, Texas, and 40-year-old Jeremi Smith of Oklahoma City were killed in the crash. Stillwater police said they responded to the scene at 4:15 a.m....
KHOU
Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke brought Kacey Musgraves a drink during Weekend 2 of ACL
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke was seen giving Kacey Musgraves a beer during Weekend 2 of the Austin City Limits Music Festival (ACL) Musgraves, who originally hails from Golden, Texas, was performing during her ACL set when she asked the crowd for a beer. "Honestly, I...
fox7austin.com
Fire at iconic East Austin BBQ restaurant Sam's Bar-B-Que
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department responded to a fire at iconic East Austin BBQ restaurant Sam's Bar-B-Que. AFD says it responded to the fire in the 2000 block of East 12th Street just before 9 a.m. Officials say it was a grease fire and that it was contained...
Fire extinguished at Sam's Bar-B-Que in East Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Firefighters are clearing the scene of a structure fire at a barbecue restaurant, Sam's Bar-B-Que, on E. 12th Street in Austin. As of 9:13 a.m., the fire was cited to be a grease fire. According to the Austin Fire Department (AFD), the crews on scene were clearing it and Austin Code was also on scene to expedite re-opening the business.
Comments / 0