STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football released an updated depth chart on Monday morning ahead of its Big 12 game against Texas this upcoming Saturday. There were a few adjustments from the previous version with true freshmen receivers Braylin Presley and Stephon Johnson Jr. being added to the two-deep. Offensive lineman Eli Russ is now listed as the starting center alongside Preston Wilson. Russ is also listed as the backup right guard. Redshirt freshman Cam Smith is listed as a reserve at cornerback. The Cowboys (5-1, 2-1 Big 12) host the Longhorns (5-2, 3-1 Big 12) for the annual Homecoming Game inside Boone Pickens Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT and will air on ABC.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO