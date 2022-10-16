ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Burnt Orange Nation

Reacts Survey: Worst place to play on the road?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Texas Longhorns fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. The Texas Longhorns hit the road again this Saturday, traveling to Stillwater, Okla. and playing...
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Longhorn Republic Podcast: Texas wins ugly against Iowa State

The Texas Longhorns’ revenge tour continued Saturday, avenging one of the more embarrassing losses from a year ago, a drubbing on the road at the hands of the Iowa State Cyclones. It wasn’t the best game from the Texas offense, with quarterback Quinn Ewers struggling to find open receivers...
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Sunday Armchair QB: Texas vs. Iowa State Edition

Truth be told, I think if asked, most Texas Longhorns fans (myself included) would have gladly taken a 24-21 win over the Iowa State Cyclones in the preseason. Coming off of three straight to Iowa State (including last year’s 30-7 loss in Ames), getting past the Iowa State hump in the schedule with a victory would have been a delightful change of pace from recent history against a historically putrid flyover country football team.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Oklahoma State football updates depth chart for upcoming game against Texas

STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football released an updated depth chart on Monday morning ahead of its Big 12 game against Texas this upcoming Saturday. There were a few adjustments from the previous version with true freshmen receivers Braylin Presley and Stephon Johnson Jr. being added to the two-deep. Offensive lineman Eli Russ is now listed as the starting center alongside Preston Wilson. Russ is also listed as the backup right guard. Redshirt freshman Cam Smith is listed as a reserve at cornerback. The Cowboys (5-1, 2-1 Big 12) host the Longhorns (5-2, 3-1 Big 12) for the annual Homecoming Game inside Boone Pickens Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT and will air on ABC.
STILLWATER, OK
FanSided

6 key recruits impressed by Texas football’s win over Iowa State

There is some real positive news coming out of the weekend on the recruiting trail for Texas football in the 2023 and 2024 classes. Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian were able to get their third straight win on the field this weekend, which has translated to a little bit more buzz for this team on the recruiting trail.
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Texas basketball ranked No. 12 in AP preseason poll

For the 19th time in school history, the Texas Longhorns are ranked in the AP preseason poll released on Monday, slotting in at No. 12. In head coach Chris Beard’s first season, the Longhorns started the year ranked No. 5 after a preseason No. 19 ranking in Shaka Smart’s last year.
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

How to Watch: Steve Sarkisian’s weekly press conference

The Texas Longhorns navigated the first seven weeks of the season without a bye week, managing a 5-2 record and sit third in the conference standings. The team standing in their way of a much-needed break, a six-win season, and continued progress on their revenge tour are the Oklahoma State Cowboys.
AUSTIN, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Top 10 Best Colleges and Universities In Texas

Texas is home to many colleges and universities located in several big cities including Houston, Dallas, and the state capital – Austin. In a recent study of the best colleges and universities in the U.S., two North Texas institutions made the top 10. A college degree can help secure...
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

Thousands of Birds Fly Over Texas

Thousands of birds could be spotted flying through the skies of Central Texas last week as part of their migration journey to warmer regions. The skies over Austin had some of the most birds in Central Texas, KXAN reported. This area of the state can usually see billions of birds in the spring and fall as they migrate.
TEXAS STATE
news9.com

Police Identify Victims Of Fatal Stillwater Crash

Stillwater police have released more information about a crash that killed two people in Stillwater early Saturday morning. According to police, 18-year-old Ryan Begnaud of Austin, Texas, and 40-year-old Jeremi Smith of Oklahoma City were killed in the crash. ﻿Stillwater police said they responded to the scene at 4:15 a.m....
STILLWATER, OK
fox7austin.com

Fire at iconic East Austin BBQ restaurant Sam's Bar-B-Que

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department responded to a fire at iconic East Austin BBQ restaurant Sam's Bar-B-Que. AFD says it responded to the fire in the 2000 block of East 12th Street just before 9 a.m. Officials say it was a grease fire and that it was contained...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Fire extinguished at Sam's Bar-B-Que in East Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Firefighters are clearing the scene of a structure fire at a barbecue restaurant, Sam's Bar-B-Que, on E. 12th Street in Austin. As of 9:13 a.m., the fire was cited to be a grease fire. According to the Austin Fire Department (AFD), the crews on scene were clearing it and Austin Code was also on scene to expedite re-opening the business.
AUSTIN, TX

