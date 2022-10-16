ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii’s Marcus Mariota named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

Hawaii’s Marcus Mariota was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week following his near flawless performance in a win over the 49ers. The Atlanta Falcons quarterback started the game with 13 consecutive completions, finishing by going 13-of-14 for 129 passing yards, three total touchdowns to go with 50 yards rushing in the 28-14 victory. The […]
