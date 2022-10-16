Read full article on original website
Daily Targum
Three keys to Rutgers football's Homecoming game against Indiana
After a tough loss to Nebraska and a bye week, the Rutgers football team returns to SHI Stadium on Busch campus this Saturday to host Indiana in the Homecoming game. The Scarlet Knights (3-3-0, 0-3-0) are looking to snap a three-game losing streak and a 21-game losing streak in Big Ten play at home. Here are three keys to the matchup against the Hoosiers (3-4-0, 1-3-0).
Daily Targum
Rutgers men's basketball 2022-23 season preview
On November 7, the Rutgers men’s basketball team will take the court at Jersey Mike’s Arena on Livingston campus to open its season against Columbia. The Scarlet Knights will be chasing history this season as they look to make three consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances for the first time in school history.
Daily Targum
Rutgers men's soccer drops high-scoring affair to Michigan State
This afternoon, the Rutgers men’s soccer team fell to Michigan State 4-3. This ended a two-game undefeated streak for the Scarlet Knights (6-3-5, 2-2-2). Five goals were scored in the first half. Jonathan Stout got the scoring started for the Spartans (6-5-2, 3-1-1) by tucking his shot past freshman goalkeeper Ciaran Dalton and into the bottom left corner of the goal in the 11th minute.
Big East media day: Seton Hall ranked middle of the pack; Ex-Patrick School star named Preseason Player of the Year
NEW YORK -- With Big East media day set for Tuesday at Madison Square Garden, it marked the unofficial start of the league’s season. Creighton, which appeared at No. 9 in the AP preseason poll Monday, was picked to win the league, followed by Xavier and Villanova, which is now led by first-year coach Kyle Neptune after he replaced the retired Jay Wright.
Daily Targum
DONNELLY-FINE: Name, image, likeness deals — dream deferred or denied?
Student-athletes, especially those in the Big Ten Conference and other Division I programs, work demanding schedules, spend hours practicing and watching film with coaches and dedicate further time to their schoolwork. For this, they deserve not only our esteem and support on the field but also broader recognition for the financial boon that athletics provides Rutgers.
Daily Targum
SAWANT: Leaving campus is pivotal in reminding ourselves our world is bigger than Rutgers
When you step foot on campus for the first time ever, it feels like a huge, sprawling realm with no beginning and no end. So many places to see, so many places to be and, honestly, so many ways to get lost or take the wrong bus to strand you farther away from your destination.
Longtime N.J. high school teacher, volleyball coach dies at 43
A 20-year teacher at John P. Stevens High School in Edison who also served as the head coach for the boys and girls volleyball teams there died Monday at his home. Lifelong Edison resident, Anthony Patrick White, 43, was a social studies teacher at the school and has also coached other sports at the high school throughout his career, according to his obituary.
Here are the top 10 colleges and universities in NJ
The first “early decision” college application deadline is almost near: Nov. 1. With tuition and room and board at a four-year college costing around $23,000 to $52,000 per year, the personal finance website WalletHub released its “2023’s Best College and University Rankings” report. To help...
Bill of Fare: Princeton tearoom offers upscale yet relaxed atmosphere to enjoy good food and perfectly steeped tea
Known for its international flair, Princeton seemed to me to be a perfect place for a tearoom. Doria and Calavino Donati thought so too. But theirs is not just any tearoom; there is nothing stuffy or overly feminine about the Tipple & Rose, which they opened last October. Their tearoom is very much their own creation, with antiques for decorations and an upscale but relaxed atmosphere designed for good food and the pleasures of afternoon tea.
NJ communities joining a campaign to stamp out hate
An anti-hate program that was launched earlier this year in Monmouth County is expanding to other parts of New Jersey. The Safe Place Initiative, which began in Seattle in 2015 has spread across the country and is now taking hold in parts of Monmouth, Middlesex, Morris and Union counties as well.
PhillyBite
Most Desirable Neighborhoods in South Jersey
A few neighborhoods have the highest demand regarding South Jersey real estate. These neighborhoods are Moorestown, Haddon Heights, Collingswood, and Short Hills. These cities have a plethora of housing options, and the high demand has led to home prices seeing some of the most significant jumps in the state. Moorestown.
Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora faces three challengers. Two of them are his foes on City Council
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Trenton is not only the state capital of New Jersey, but is described by some as the home of the Garden State’s most dysfunctional municipal government. This year’s election will offer Trentonians a chance to have a...
Don’t Move Out Of State, New Jersey! Life Is Not Cheaper Down South
It may not be THAT beneficial for your bank account to move out of state and I have proof!. My friend Dave came to visit over this past weekend. He was born and raised in Toms River but now lives in South Carolina. Guess what: It is not that much...
Bacteria that causes Legionnaires’ disease found in Central Jersey water
Legionella, the bacteria that causes Legionnaire’s disease, has been found in water supplies from homes throughout Central Jersey, the New Jersey Department of Health announced Saturday. The bacteria was found in more than half of the 30 homes sampled in September, including homes in Trenton, Ewing, and parts of...
Princeton University student missing for 4 days last seen on campus
A Princeton University student has been missing for four days and local authorities are asking for the public's help.
Gigantic! Wow It’s the Biggest Home in New Jersey
When you think houses you probably think three, four, maybe five bedrooms on average. I would say the majority of homes in New Jersey are in the group there. Anything over this average would be considered a big house. This article is about the largest home in New Jersey and...
Jersey Cash 5 ticket worth $1.9M sold at 7-Eleven in N.J.
A Jersey Cash 5 lottery ticket worth $1,932,360 was sold for Saturday’s drawing at a convenience store in Bergen County. The lucky ticket was bought at a 7-Eleven on Market Street, in Saddle Brook, New Jersey Lottery officials said Monday. It’s the largest Jersey Cash 5 prize won this year.
boozyburbs.com
Bergen County Sushi Restaurant Named a Must Try
For those looking for something they haven’t tried before, NJ.com has shared their list of 16 new N.J. restaurants you need to try this fall (View List). Their picks are tied to the current season, when the “autumnal blitz of new restaurants” take hold. There was one...
Yelp says this is New Jersey’s best paella. We had to try it. | Review
A wide, shallow pan steaming with toasty Spanish rice, tender chicken, delicate seafood, fresh vegetables and aromatic spices — great paella is tough to beat, especially in terms of “I wouldn’t dare cook this at home” restaurant experiences. The dish originating from Valencia, Spain is the...
U.S. Attorney’s Office Has Reached A Settlement With New Jersey Transit
Agrees to make Newark Penn, Princeton Junction, MetroPark, Trenton, and New Brunswick stations accessible to individuals with disabilities. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey has reached a settlement with New Jersey Transit Corporation (NJ Transit) to resolve findings that its intercity rail stations are not accessible to individuals with disabilities in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 (ADA), U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced.
