Daily Targum

Three keys to Rutgers football's Homecoming game against Indiana

After a tough loss to Nebraska and a bye week, the Rutgers football team returns to SHI Stadium on Busch campus this Saturday to host Indiana in the Homecoming game. The Scarlet Knights (3-3-0, 0-3-0) are looking to snap a three-game losing streak and a 21-game losing streak in Big Ten play at home. Here are three keys to the matchup against the Hoosiers (3-4-0, 1-3-0).
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Daily Targum

Rutgers men's basketball 2022-23 season preview

On November 7, the Rutgers men’s basketball team will take the court at Jersey Mike’s Arena on Livingston campus to open its season against Columbia. The Scarlet Knights will be chasing history this season as they look to make three consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances for the first time in school history.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Daily Targum

Rutgers men's soccer drops high-scoring affair to Michigan State

This afternoon, the Rutgers men’s soccer team fell to Michigan State 4-3. This ended a two-game undefeated streak for the Scarlet Knights (6-3-5, 2-2-2). Five goals were scored in the first half. Jonathan Stout got the scoring started for the Spartans (6-5-2, 3-1-1) by tucking his shot past freshman goalkeeper Ciaran Dalton and into the bottom left corner of the goal in the 11th minute.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Big East media day: Seton Hall ranked middle of the pack; Ex-Patrick School star named Preseason Player of the Year

NEW YORK -- With Big East media day set for Tuesday at Madison Square Garden, it marked the unofficial start of the league’s season. Creighton, which appeared at No. 9 in the AP preseason poll Monday, was picked to win the league, followed by Xavier and Villanova, which is now led by first-year coach Kyle Neptune after he replaced the retired Jay Wright.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
Daily Targum

DONNELLY-FINE: Name, image, likeness deals — dream deferred or denied?

Student-athletes, especially those in the Big Ten Conference and other Division I programs, work demanding schedules, spend hours practicing and watching film with coaches and dedicate further time to their schoolwork. For this, they deserve not only our esteem and support on the field but also broader recognition for the financial boon that athletics provides Rutgers.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Longtime N.J. high school teacher, volleyball coach dies at 43

A 20-year teacher at John P. Stevens High School in Edison who also served as the head coach for the boys and girls volleyball teams there died Monday at his home. Lifelong Edison resident, Anthony Patrick White, 43, was a social studies teacher at the school and has also coached other sports at the high school throughout his career, according to his obituary.
EDISON, NJ
Beach Radio

Here are the top 10 colleges and universities in NJ

The first “early decision” college application deadline is almost near: Nov. 1. With tuition and room and board at a four-year college costing around $23,000 to $52,000 per year, the personal finance website WalletHub released its “2023’s Best College and University Rankings” report. To help...
PRINCETON, NJ
NJ.com

Bill of Fare: Princeton tearoom offers upscale yet relaxed atmosphere to enjoy good food and perfectly steeped tea

Known for its international flair, Princeton seemed to me to be a perfect place for a tearoom. Doria and Calavino Donati thought so too. But theirs is not just any tearoom; there is nothing stuffy or overly feminine about the Tipple & Rose, which they opened last October. Their tearoom is very much their own creation, with antiques for decorations and an upscale but relaxed atmosphere designed for good food and the pleasures of afternoon tea.
PRINCETON, NJ
PhillyBite

Most Desirable Neighborhoods in South Jersey

A few neighborhoods have the highest demand regarding South Jersey real estate. These neighborhoods are Moorestown, Haddon Heights, Collingswood, and Short Hills. These cities have a plethora of housing options, and the high demand has led to home prices seeing some of the most significant jumps in the state. Moorestown.
COLLINGSWOOD, NJ
boozyburbs.com

Bergen County Sushi Restaurant Named a Must Try

For those looking for something they haven’t tried before, NJ.com has shared their list of 16 new N.J. restaurants you need to try this fall (View List). Their picks are tied to the current season, when the “autumnal blitz of new restaurants” take hold. There was one...
MidJersey.News

U.S. Attorney’s Office Has Reached A Settlement With New Jersey Transit

Agrees to make Newark Penn, Princeton Junction, MetroPark, Trenton, and New Brunswick stations accessible to individuals with disabilities. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey has reached a settlement with New Jersey Transit Corporation (NJ Transit) to resolve findings that its intercity rail stations are not accessible to individuals with disabilities in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 (ADA), U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced.
TRENTON, NJ

