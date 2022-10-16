Read full article on original website
KESQ
Warmer and drier conditions ahead following stormy weather
The Coachella Valley saw a considerable amount of rainfall yesterday as an area of low pressure pushing east moved more moisture into the area. A Flash Flood Watch was issued by the National Weather Service for the valley that has since ended. Residual moisture could lead to storm development in...
Clean up efforts continue after Saturday’s stormy weather
Saturday's fast moving stormy weather affected many people in the valley. From powerful winds knocking over trees to blowing sand reducing visibility on the roadways. Here is just some of the aftermath the storm left behind across the valley: Courtesy: Kathleen Huber This downed tree was over at the The Carlotta in Palm Desert during The post Clean up efforts continue after Saturday’s stormy weather appeared first on KESQ.
NBC Los Angeles
Here's When to Expect Rain on a Cool Weekend in SoCal
Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms developed to start a cloudy and wet weekend in Southern California. Many woke up to drizzle and brief periods of light rain Saturday, when showers and storms are possible throughout the day. Chances of rain will increase in the afternoon from Ventura County and into areas to the south.
Traffic alerts due to Saturday’s stormy weather
UPDATE: 5:50 pm. Authorities have announced that all the roadclosures listed below have been re-opened and are now clear. ORIGINAL STORY: There are still some road closures due to Saturday's heavy rainfall, strong winds and thunderstorms. A down powerline, flooding and even reports of broken trees throughout the Coachella Valley wreaked havoc on some roadways. The post Traffic alerts due to Saturday’s stormy weather appeared first on KESQ.
socialhiker.net
Above the Clouds at San Jacinto
Beautiful weather all the way up with just a light pullover. Had to put on a windbreaker for the last half mile or so, wind was whipping at the top!
First Alert Weather Alert Saturday due to storm potential
An area of low pressure that is ushering more moisture into Southern California is generating showers and thunderstorms across the mountains and deserts. The primary concern is heavy rain that could lead to runoff flooding in low-lying areas, including desert roadways. A Flood Watch has been issued from 8:00 a.m. Saturday until 5:00 a.m. Sunday The post First Alert Weather Alert Saturday due to storm potential appeared first on KESQ.
Storm damage closes La Quinta Park Splash Pad through end of season
The weekend storm cleanup continued Monday throughout the Coachella Valley. In La Quinta, the city says severe damage to a water feature of the Splash Pad at La Quinta Park will close the attraction for the rest of the season. You can see the Splash Pad as it looked Monday morning in the image below. The post Storm damage closes La Quinta Park Splash Pad through end of season appeared first on KESQ.
Inland Empire evacuations orders lifted after storm system hits Southern California
Evacuation orders for parts of the the Inland Empire have been lifted after a storm cell made its way through the Southland Saturday and into Sunday. Some residents in Yucaipa were placed under evacuation orders due to potential mud and debris flows, though those orders were downgraded to warnings Sunday evening and the shelter at […]
This $4 Million Palm Springs Retreat Blends Desert Living With Stunning Mountain Vistas
Who says the desert and mountains are mutually exclusive? One newly listed Palm Springs abode shows that you can have the best of both worlds in a single residence. Dubbed Desert Boulders as a nod to its locale, the sprawling modernist gem is sited in the famed SoCal desert town amid a range of nearby mountains. It was originally built in 1947 by renowned local architect Robson Chambers, who also helped design the Palm Springs Visitor Center and City Hall. Today, the enchanting property retains many of its midcentury attributes—think clean lines and concrete flooring throughout. However, it has been...
Average gas price records largest decrease since at least 2018
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County recorded its largest decrease since at least 2018 today, dropping 7 cents to $5.928, its 13th consecutive decrease since rising to a record. The average price has dropped 44.5 cents over the past 13 days, including 1.5 cents Sunday, according to figures The post Average gas price records largest decrease since at least 2018 appeared first on KESQ.
Mountain storms likely again this afternoon
First Alert Chief Meteorologist Haley Clawson is tracking a more active day in Riverside County compared to Monday. Development of unsettled weather will continue through the afternoon before all the activity moves west of the mountains this evening. A more active day in Riverside County compared to Monday. Development will continue through the afternoon before The post Mountain storms likely again this afternoon appeared first on KESQ.
Affordable apartment complex moving forward in Palm Desert
More affordable housing is coming to the Coachella Valley. Palm Villas is a planned 241-unit affordable apartment complex coming to Palm Desert. It will be located on 10 acres of land on the north side of Gerald Ford Drive, just west of Cook Street. The complex will be developed by Palm Communities, which specialized in The post Affordable apartment complex moving forward in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
Golf Digest
Off-roading vandals destroy California golf course for second time in two months
For the second time in as many months, vandals hit the Terra Lago golf course in Indio, California by riding off-road vehicles around the No. 6 hole on the north course. Uprooted grass, dug-in tire marks and scarred greens will cost at least an estimated $5,000 in damage. There aren’t...
Jalopnik
How Hubris Killed the United States Grand Prix at Riverside
Let’s say you came from out of state and wanted to host a pretty massive event at a venue that already has an established and dedicated local fanbase. It would perhaps make sense to treat that venue with ample respect — to assume, perhaps, that your event would not outshine all the other events and to act accordingly. Well, when Formula 1 came to California’s Riverside International Raceway, it did so with a massive ego that almost immediately came back to haunt the series.
Interstate traffic slowed following big rig wreck in Cabazon
Motorists were facing a traffic slowdown on Interstate 10 in Cabazon Tuesday morning following a wreck involving a big rig and a construction truck. According to the California Highway Patrol, the collision happened in the freeway's westbound lanes east of Morongo Trail and the Desert Premium Outlets mall at 2:51 a.m. Only minor injuries were reported, The post Interstate traffic slowed following big rig wreck in Cabazon appeared first on KESQ.
visitpalmsprings.com
M.O.A.W.: Free Weekend Admission For All Coachella Valley Residents
Free admission is offered to the Museum of Ancient Wonders to all residents of the nine municipalities that make up the Coachella Valley on Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and on Sundays from 12:00 noon to 4:00 p.m. through December 31st, 2022. Be prepared to show proof of residency, sign the registry, and fill out a brief survey before leaving to become eligible for free admission. Thank you!
Palm Springs woman killed in I-10 rollover wreck near Whitewater
A Palm Springs woman was killed in a rollover wreck along Interstate 10 east of Whitewater. According to California Highway Patrol, the solo vehicle crash happened at 7:35 a.m. Saturday. The woman was identified as Gloria Miles-Flores, 28, of Palm Springs. Miles-Flores was driving a brown Honda Accord eastbound on the I-10 in the #3 The post Palm Springs woman killed in I-10 rollover wreck near Whitewater appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Springs City Council meeting to discuss two topics at center of controversy for some residents
The Palm Springs City Council Meeting on Monday will provide an update on the Homeless Navigation Center and Vacation Rental Permits. The two topics have drawn mixed reactions from residents. Last week the City of Palm Springs released a staff report about the short-term rental moratorium. Related Story: The City of Palm Springs releases a The post Palm Springs City Council meeting to discuss two topics at center of controversy for some residents appeared first on KESQ.
A pedestrian struck and killed in Desert Hot Springs
A Desert Hot Springs woman was struck and killed Saturday morning after she was hit by a vehicle in Desert Hot Springs. According to Desert Hot Spring police, the accident happened around 4 a.m. They responded to reports of a major injury traffic collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at Indian Canyon Drive north The post A pedestrian struck and killed in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
