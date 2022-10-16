Read full article on original website
Related
10 Maine Restaurants With The Most Remarkable Views for Fall
Don't you just love to prop up at a restaurant, order something warm and people-watch?. What's even more comforting is to find a place that has a view. Maine provides excellent scenery this time of year and there is nothing better then food and views. Let's get started. It's natural...
Maine has a Bug That’s So Brutal, You’ll Wish You Never Heard of It
I was today years old when I heard of the Wheel Bug. Maine doesn't really have much in the way of poisonous anything that'll kill you. Whether it's snakes, bugs, storms, whatever... Maine is wildly safe place to live, generally speaking. However, we do have some critters that will try hard to wreck your day. We hate them all with a passion. Ticks, skeeters, toe biters. You all suck. Well, you all bite at least.
wabi.tv
Palace Playland recognized as the best amusement park in the state
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Amusement park visits are summer staples for many families. One here in Maine is being recognized on the national scale. FinanceBuzz has ranked Palace Playland in Old Orchard Beach the best in the state on the list of best amusement parks in all 50 states. Palace...
This Spot In Maine Named #1 Fall Foliage Destination In The U.S.
Time is running out to get a look at beautiful Maine fall foliage!. Fall is a great time to get outdoors, take in some fresh air and enjoy the amazing and colorful foliage here in Maine. Our state parks, mountains, farms and the coast are the ideal setting for leaf peeping.
Mainer Gets Roasted After Posting About Portland Chipotle Location
If you know Maine, you know Maine loves sarcasm. There's no one that enjoys roasting people more -- whether it's out of fun or straight-up vitriol -- than OG Mainers and Maine residents. And that couldn't have been more true than the responses to a post in the Portland, Maine...
WMTW
Is Maine the 'ghostliest' state in the country?
A new study is claiming to have found the "ghostliest" state in the country: Maine. The study from Porch.com used census data, as well as numbers from GhostofAmerica.com, to make their determination. Maine has apparently logged 58 encounters with ghosts per every 100,000 residents, according to the study. The study...
This Maine Food Was Named One Of The ’10 Worst In America’
There is one item here in our state that was found to be particularly disgusting!. BabbleTop is the go-to source for all food lovers. It highlights Top 10 lists on all the biggest food topics, food brands, restaurants, fast food, snack foods, sodas, drinks, nostalgic brands, forgotten menu items, food shows, food tv personalities, popular chefs, and more.
Popular Maine Town Listed as One of Best in the Nation for Fall Foliage
One very iconic Maine town made an exclusive list in regard to experiencing incredible fall foliage. Travel + Leisure magazine released its annual list of best spots in America to witness the seasonal change. Maine's own Bar Harbor proudly was included with this venerable group. The Knox County town located...
2 of the Most Beautiful Restaurants in the World Can Be Found in Maine
More accolades are coming our way for Maine's incredible food scene. However, this is a little different than your standard list about food or cocktails. Iconic travel magazine Condé Nast Traveller recently released its list of the most beautiful restaurants in the world. The 40 restaurants can be found worldwide, and that includes right here in the great state of Maine.
wabi.tv
Maine is the “ghostliest” state in America
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A new study suggests the haunted spirits of Maine don’t just come out around Halloween. Research from Porch and Ghosts of America says Maine is the “ghostliest” state in America!. North Dakota was next highest, with 53 sightings per capita. New York and...
Maine is the Only State Where This Pie is the Most Popular
We're headed into the holiday season a lot quicker than many of us would like to think. Did you blink and miss summer? I know I sure did!. Before you know it, we'll be sitting down at the Thanksgiving table with family and friends enjoying turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes with gravy and to top it all off, dessert.
The Generosity Of This Maine Food Truck Owner Will Make You Cry
Even though we have had food trucks in Maine for decades, it has only been in the last few years that the state has gone through a food truck revolution. It seems like the pandemic, and its social distancing requirements, just ramped up that revolution. In just a few years, we went from seeing places that served chicken fingers and hot dogs, to food trucks serving gourmet mac & cheese, Pad Thai, and more.
wabi.tv
Fall enrollment is up in Maine community colleges
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Fall enrollment is up 12% this year at Maine’s community colleges. A big reason is the new Free College Scholarship aimed at re-engaging people whose high school experience was severely disrupted by COVID. As of Oct. 15, community colleges had almost 17,000 students, up from...
The need for Mexican street tacos in Maine made this couple switch careers
WINDHAM, Maine — Reporter Hannah Yechivi is highlighting Hispanic community members who call Maine home and are contributing to making Maine a better place to live and work for all on NEWS CENTER Maine. The features are in celebration of National Hispanic Heritage Month. It all started with a...
wabi.tv
Maine businesses receiving energy credits to combat high costs
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Nearly 3,000 small businesses and nonprofits across Maine will receive a combined seven million dollars to help relieve high energy costs. Governor Mills announced the one-time electric utility account credits, a product of legislation signed this April. The legislation offers tiered relief based on electricity usage...
5 of The Most Terrifying Ghost Sites in Maine That You Must Visit
I can't tell you how excited I get when October comes around. It is my favorite month of the year, not only because my son and niece were born this month but because of ghosts!. There's nothing I love more than finding out the haunted history of a certain spot,...
newsfromthestates.com
Maine GOP pushes racist crime wave panic as part of national strategy
On social media and at press events in recent weeks, the Maine Republican Party has been trying to stoke fears of a wave of out-of-control crime and drug use ahead of the midterm elections. Their focus has been on the liberal cities of Portland and Bangor where they are trying...
mainebiz.biz
Portland broker named Maine State Realtor of the Year
A longtime industry professional with more than 25 years of experience has been named the State Realtor of the Year by the Maine Association of Realtors in a nod to his contributions to the profession on state, local and national levels. Peter "Pete" Harrington, who is a partner and associate...
Gov. Mills tours downtown Sanford to highlight $34 million revitalization project
SANFORD, Maine — Gov. Janet Mills toured downtown Sanford with Mayor Anne-Marie Mastraccio and Maine Transportation Commissioner Bruce Van Note to talk about the revitalization of the city’s downtown on Monday. The downtown Sanford Village Partnership will use $34 million of local, state, and federal funds to improve...
10 Things I’ve Learned You Should Never Say To Mainers
I consider myself a half Mainer. Why is that? Well, I was born in Pennsylvania and bred here in Maine. I love this place so stinkin' much, however, because I am still very much attached to my PA roots, I sometimes make mistakes. Even after living here for over 20 years. But with that experience of simple life, I am able to help the next person avoid what I have done way too many times.
