Cleveland, OH

ALDS Game Four Live Updates And Highlights: Cleveland Guardians Vs. New York Yankees

By Tommy Wild
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K6MvY_0ibYcWHo00

Cleveland and New York play in game four of the American League Division Series at Progressive Field.

Follow along to our ALDS Game Four game thread as we provide updates, stats, and highlights from all the action at Progressive Field. Updates will appear in reverse chronological order.

Make sure to refresh your browser so you don't miss any of the action.

----

Final Score

9:42 PM - Guardians Down To Final 6 Outs

The Guardians head to the bottom of the eighth still down two runs. Straw will lead it off for Cleveland before the lineup is turned back over to the top with Kwan,

Gerrit Cole's night is also over. Clay Holmes is in the game for him.

8:59 PM: Yankees Extend Lead

Giancarlo Stanton hits a sacrifice fly to left field allowing Aaron Judge to score.

The Yankees extend the lead, 2-4.

8:48 PM - Quantrill Exits Game

Cal Quantrill's night is done. He ended up throwing five innings while allowing five hits and two earned runs. He also had five strikeouts.

Eli Morgan enters the game in relief.

8:17 PM - Naylor Cuts The Lead

Watch out Tito, here comes Naylor!

Naylor hit a solo home run in the bottom of the fourth inning to cut the deficit to one run.

Guardians chipping away, 2-3.

8:04 PM - Guardians Get On The Board

Cleveland is finally on the board! Jose Ramirez hit a bloop single to left field that scored Steven Kwan.

However, Ramirez couldn't get back to first and ended up getting thrown out.

Cleveland still trails, 1-3.

7:32 PM - Harrison Bader Hits Second Home Run Of Series

It's quickly become a 3-0 ballgame thanks two a two-run homer from Harrison Bader. This is Bader's third home run of the series and his second home run off Quantrill as well.

7:14 PM - Yankees Strike First

Yankees are on the board first after Anthony Rizzo drove in Gleybor Torres. Torres led off the game with a single then stole second base.

1-0

6:45 PM - Starting Lineups

The Guardians decided to stick with the same lineup as game three with Gabriel Arias starting at first base while Josh Naylor is the designated hitter. It certainly seems like the ankle still may be giving Naylor some trouble.

The Yankees on the other hand did make a few adjustments to their lineup.

Aaron Judge will still be starting at second for the second consecutive game after being moved out of the leadoff slot. The other move that was made was replacing Isiah Kiner-Falefa with Oswaldo Cabrera at shortstop. Aaron Hicks will now get the start in left field.

Guardians Lineup

  1. Steven Kwan LF
  2. Amed Rosario SS
  3. Jose Ramirez 3B
  4. Josh Naylor DH
  5. Oscar Gonzalez RF
  6. Andres Gimenez 2B
  7. Gabriel Arias 1B
  8. Austin Hedges C
  9. Myles Straw CF

Starting Pitcher - Cal Quantrill

Yankees Lineup

  1. Gleybor Torres 2B
  2. Aaron Judge RF
  3. Anthony Rizzo 1B
  4. Giancarlo Stanton DH
  5. Josh Donaldson 3B
  6. Oswaldo Cabrera SS
  7. Harrison Bader CF
  8. Jose Trevino C
  9. Aaron Hicks

Starting Pitcher - Gerrit Cole

-----

