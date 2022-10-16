MLB playoffs: Can Yankees, Gerrit Cole stave off elimination vs. Guardians and force ALDS Game 5? Follow Game 4

The Dodgers? Out. The Braves? Out. The Astros took care of business to reach their sixth consecutive ALCS. Now the New York Yankees have their backs against the wall in Game 4 against the Cleveland Guardians. Gerrit Cole will start Sunday night as the Yankees try to win to force a decisive Game 5 back in New York.

A Game 2 postponed by rain has pushed the Yankees' injury-riddled bullpen into a tough matchup against Cleveland and Terry Francona's fully armed relief corps. The risk played out on Saturday night, as Guardians playoff hero Oscar Gonzalez capped a ninth-inning rally against middling Yankees relievers with a walk-off single.

With Cole starting Game 4, the Yankees are aiming to get the game under control early. Aaron Judge broke out of an extremely brief slump with a massive homer in Game 3, and will again bat out of the No. 2 slot behind Gleyber Torres. Cleveland will roll its usual lineup of contact bats behind Cal Quantrill, who dropped Game 1 of this series facing Cole.

The game starts at 7:07 p.m. ET on TBS. If the Yankees prevail, it will force that Game 5 on a tight turnaround back in the Bronx on Monday night. The rest of the ALCS and NLCS teams are set, so this is the only show in town for the next two days.

