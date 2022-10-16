Chiefs do it to Bills again, get a field goal drive in just 12 seconds

Well, squib kicking didn't work for the Buffalo Bills either.

The scene on Sunday was surreal. Last postseason, the Bills gave up a field goal to the Kansas City Chiefs when the Chiefs had just 13 seconds left on the clock. It led to overtime, a Bills loss and an offseason of hearing about mistakes like not squib kicking after a touchdown.

On Sunday, it took the Chiefs just 12 seconds.

The Bills scored with 16 seconds left and did squib kick it. That took four seconds off the clock. The Chiefs — going from right to left on your television screen at Arrowhead Stadium, just like they were in the divisional playoff game last season — then picked up 28 quick yards on two quick passes. The final nine came on a quick pass to Travis Kelce that looked a lot like how Kansas City moved the ball in that infamous "13 seconds" drive in the playoffs last season. That set up a 62-yard field-goal attempt by Harrison Butker, which he drilled into the net.

Talk about some bad memories being brought back up for Bills fans.

That kick tied the game 10-10 going into halftime. So the Bills have learned that giving Patrick Mahomes 13 seconds left after not squib kicking it doesn't work. Giving him 12 seconds after squib kicking it doesn't work. Next time, they better make sure there's no time on the clock when they score at the end of a half.