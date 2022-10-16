Showing appreciation to Kentucky’s first responders

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – First responders risk their lives daily for our safety.

Something we saw with the tornados in western Kentucky, and flooding in eastern Kentucky.

On Sunday at Johnson First Church of God in Morehead, those same first responders were honored for their service to the community, with a service and luncheon dedicated to them.

“We know the toll that it can take on their lives, emotionally, physically,” said Pastor Ben Furman. “And they just don’t get enough credit for what they do.”

First responders said they appreciate the kind gesture.

“We do this for 24 hours and then some extended, and we really don’t get the thank you part because it is all work, and they really don’t have that time, or it is the worst possible day of their life,” EMT Wendell Mocabee said.

Part of what makes the jobs of first responders so challenging is the inconsistency on a day-to-day basis.

“You know a lot of people don’t really understand what the job is and what we do so to have people come out and to just do things like this, it means the world,” described Paramedic Kara Fouch. “Our emergency, 911 calls, it is kind of the ins and outs of what we would call our bread and butter of just taking people home or taking somebody to a doctor’s appointment because we truly do strive to serve the community and meet their needs, it is not just emergency basis only.”

Both Fouch and Mocabee call Rowan County home, and they said they will continue to serve and protect it.

“Well, we like to pride ourselves on a lot of southern hospitality,” Fouch said. “This community is pretty inviting and loving and they’ll nurture and care. You know they say it takes a village and this is our little village.”

LATEST KENTUCKY NEWS:

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 56 News.