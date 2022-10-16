ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Be a cut above the rest in a cutout top from Monot like Rita Ora or get a similar style for less

By Daniel Mcintyre For Mailonline.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

SHOPPING: Products featured in this article are independently selected by our shopping writers. If you make a purchase using links on this page, DailyMail.com will earn an affiliate commission.

Rita Ora put on quite a display as she was spotted out in London this week.

The Finish Line singer, who's always providing us with some great fashion inspiration, showing off her curves in a revealing all-black ensemble.

She opted for a gloved cutout top from Monot, pairing it with a mini skirt and towering high heels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JmYaT_0ibYbyqF00

The crop top featured an asymmetric neck, cold shoulder detail and gloved sleeves.

If you're looking for a wardrobe upgrade that will steal the show on your next night out, this is your best bet!

She accessorized her look with a half moon metallic silver handbag and strappy platform sandals for a touch of glam.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DAHoz_0ibYbyqF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4268MA_0ibYbyqF00

$56.00 Shop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1epPXF_0ibYbyqF00

$62.00 Shop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1607UT_0ibYbyqF00

$128 Shop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wBcmu_0ibYbyqF00

$425 Shop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25EBPD_0ibYbyqF00
Endless pins: Rita proudly flaunted her incredible figure in a Monot top and skirt as she enjoyed a night out at the BYREDO Eyes Closed Dinner in London this week

Make like Rita Ora and add a cutout top to your closet today and shop this same style for $711. Style it like her with a matching mini or add skinny trousers for a chic alternative.

Shop it at Matches Fashion, or look to our selection above to pick up a similar style from our cutout top picks that won't break the bank.

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Paris Jackson's Completely Shredded Dress Was Designed to Turn Every Head

Paris Jackson is taking the granny chic trend to a whole new level at Paris Fashion Week. The famous daughter of Michael Jackson turned heads at the Stella McCartney Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show in France while wearing a floral crocheted sweater dress with distressed yarn strands hanging artfully from the mini number. The model and actress shared an Instagram Reel showing off her playful personality and fun fashion week look. She paired camel-colored, calf-length wedge booties and a sparkling burgundy purse with her multi-colored distressed dress, matching her edgy winged eyeshadow to the emerald green in her outfit. Her blonde tresses were...
msn.com

Kate Hudson Wore Thigh-High Boots Underneath Her Dress For An Unexpected Look

Kate Hudson is on a mission to bring back nostalgic footwear trends. Back in April 2022, she wore a pair of barely-there PVC heels in a campaign for Stuart Weitzman. Now Hudson’s thigh-high boots, which she wore earlier this week, may very well inspire a legion of fans, and fellow celebs, to follow suit in rocking the style for fall. The actor incorporated the extra tall shoe into her recent outfit, thus giving the sultry yet timeless footwear her stamp of approval.
Footwear News

Katie Holmes Is Effortlessly Chic in Black Slip Dress & Pointy Boots at Bulgari’s 50th U.S. Anniversary

Katie Holmes went with a classic all-black look last night with timeless pieces. The “Dawson’s Creek” alum attended Bulgari’s event on Wednesday night celebrating 50 years in America. To the soiree, Holmes wore a classic black midi dress. Her slip dress featured spaghetti straps and a deep neckline. She added a necklace as well as a statement wrap bracelet to the outfit.
People

Michelle Obama, Kristen Bell, and Gigi Hadid Are Turning to This Cozy Trend for Fall

Shop ribbed dresses, sweaters, and pants starting at $20 When the cooler seasons hit, it seems like the only things we want to wear are cozy sweatpants, oversized sweaters, and fuzzy boots. But unfortunately we have obligations like work and events that require dressing up. To stay comfortable and warm throughout the cold, finding clothes that feel like loungewear but look night-ready is key — and you can totally do that in ribbed fabric. Ribbed clothing feels incredibly soft, keeping you comfy and protecting your skin from harsh...
Footwear News

Ciara Gets Daring in David Koma Lingerie-Inspired Bustier & Sparkling Sandals at 2022 CMT Artist Of The Year

Ciara pulled out a daring ensemble for the 2022 CMT Artist Of The Year event held at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville on Wednesday. The multi-hyphenate superstar will hit the stage with Walker Hayes for the first time in an epic, never-before-seen collaboration at the CMT Awards on Oct. 14. Ciara wore a jaw-dropping lingerie-inspired look by David Koma. Her outfit consisted of a sheer bustier that had peekaboo cutouts and leather details. The top also featured long black lace gloves. Sticking to a monochromatic moment, the “Better Thangs” singer complemented the risky piece with a black floor-length skirt that...
NASHVILLE, TN
Footwear News

Paris Hilton Embodies Barbiecore in Corset Dresses, Bodysuits & Slick Heels for InStyle Spain’s October Issue

Paris Hilton brought Barbiecore to life for InStyle Spain‘s October issue. The “Simple Life” star posed for The Morelli Brothers’ lens for her cover shot, wearing a light pink Versace dress. The ensemble referenced both Barbie’s own all-pink wardrobe — a top trend today, dubbed “Barbiecore” — as well as her viral Versace bridal ensemble at the brand’s spring 2023 fashion show. The sleek number featured a low neckline, corset boning and a single gold Medusa medallion accent on its strap. Completing Hilton’s ensemble were sparkling Swarovski crystal bracelets and a collar necklace. View this post on Instagram A post shared by InStyle España...
POPSUGAR

Jaden Smith Wins Fashion Week in a Mirrored Crop Top at Louis Vuitton

That's a wrap on Paris Fashion Week and, in turn, Fashion Month overall. Louis Vuitton closed out PFW with a show full of signature house codes and quite the stylish front row. Guests and Louis Vuitton ambassadors — like YouTube sensation Emma Chamberlain, "Wicked"'s Cynthia Erivo, "House of the Dragon" breakout star Milly Alcock, and Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas — took their seats as dresses, coats, and tailored sets hit the runway.
Footwear News

Janelle Monae Straps Into Platform Pumps, Netting Tights & ’60s Cape Coat for ‘Peaky Bilnders’ Play

Janelle Monae looked to the ’60s while attending the opening night of “Rambert’s Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby” play in London. The Billboard Music Award-winning musician arrived to the event at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre in a buttoned overcoat, instantly reminiscent of the vintage era. Her style featured a double-breasted cape-like silhouette with rounded lapels, black buttons and piping. Adding a slick finish to her outfit were a black top, leather beret and bunched gloves, as well as leggings with a perforated cutout pattern. Monae’s outfit was complete with gold circular drop earrings and round sunglasses, as well as...
Footwear News

Victoria Beckham Sees Green in Fitted Dress & Saint Laurent Slingbacks for ‘Today’ Show

Victoria Beckham visited the set of the “Today” show on Oct. 13 in New York City. The businesswoman talked about her growing business in the fashion and beauty realm, her 23-year marriage with British soccer player David Beckham, and her son’s latest nuptial ceremony with Nicola Peltz. The fashion designer wore a green one-shoulder midi dress from her own collection. The fitted piece is finished with a rear central vent and rib knit. Bechkam accessorized with a small diamond pendant and an opal ring to add a bit of shine to the look. As for footwear, the fashion designer slipped on a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Parade

Heidi Klum Cheers on 18-Year-Old Daughter at Milan Fashion Week

Heidi Klum is a proud mom! Her 18-year-old daughter, Leni, debuted her fashion collab with About You at Milan Fashion week and Klum showed up to support — and, of course, strut her impeccable style. Leni modeled chunky platform thigh-high black boots paired with a sleeveless turtleneck and shorts...
Footwear News

Lorde Makes a Chic Arrival in All-Prada Look with Block Heels at the Brand’s Milan Fashion Week Show

Lorde arrived at Prada’s spring/summer 2023 collection show for Milan Fashion Week looking effortlessly chic in a head-to-toe look from the brand. The singer wore Prada’s sparkly lurex turtleneck with a matching pleated skirt, a gray overcoat tossed over her shoulders like a cape, and platform black peep toe strappy block heels. She accessorized with a pair of big black sunglasses and a bright yellow top-handle bag. Her face was natural and had the appearance of little to no makeup. She is still rocking the blonde look that she debuted during a performance earlier this summer in Glastonbury.   When it comes to her...
Footwear News

Mariah Carey Chooses Risky Sheer Dress & Strappy Sandals for Date Night with Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Mariah Carey was spotted alongside her boyfriend and professional dancer Bryan Tanaka leaving the St. Regis hotel in New York yesterday night. The pop diva was dressed in a sheer dress and sandals, making the most of her night out.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
seventeen.com

Zendaya Wears a Sheer Bodysuit Covered in Crystal-Embellished Logos in Paris

Zendaya arrived at Paris Fashion Week in a stunning logomania look. The Emmy-winning actress attended the Valentino spring 2023 show earlier today, where she was covered head to toe in the Italian house's iconic "V" circle logo. For the event, the global brand ambassador traded the house's signature hot pink for black, layering a blazer and short suit over a sheer, crystal-embellished bodysuit, with all three pieces adorned in shimmering V-shaped decorations.
Footwear News

Janet Jackson Masters Power Suiting in Cutout Jacket & 6-Inch Heels for Alexander McQueen Spring 2023 Fashion Show

Janet Jackson sat front row at the Alexander McQueen spring 2023 fashion show in London, this morning. The singer looked sharp in a power suit and platform boots. Jackson wore a crisp white button-down shirt with the collar laying flat on the hems of the suit’s lining. The suit jacket had a similar design to a pea coat as there were four buttons across the middle of her waist. The sleeve of the jacket had an acute detailing shaped like a rip. Matching the jacket, Jackson slipped into a pair of straight-legged pants that had lining detail on the side.
Vogue Magazine

Ugg Slippers Are Gigi’s Fashion Month Essential

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Gigi Hadid is on her way back from Paris, having walked for Chloé, Isabel Marant, Victoria Beckham, Givenchy and Stella McCartney at fashion week. Jetting home on October 3rd, she was seen navigating the airport in sweatpants from Les Tien, paired with a cardigan and a khaki jacket from her own brand, Guest In Residence, which she launched just last month. To ensure peak comfort, the super styled the outfit with Ugg’s stacked Tazz slippers, which have become a fashion month essential for Gigi.
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

660K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy