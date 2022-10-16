ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Twin-engine plane makes emergency landing on Texas roadway

By Jeff MacDonald, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 2 days ago
DALLAS — The pilot of a small plane was forced to make an emergency landing on a Texas highway outside Dallas Saturday afternoon.

A husband and wife were flying from Snyder, Texas, to Dallas Executive Airport when their twin-engine DA-62 airplane experienced engine problems, according to WFAA.

The pilot landed the plane on West Kiest Boulevard, two miles away from their destination airport. The station reported that the plane clipped power lines and hit a speed limit sign before coming to a stop near the intersection of South Ledbetter Drive.

The unnamed couple operating the plane escaped injuries, Dallas Fire-Rescue officials told The Associated Press.

Dallas Fire-Rescue officials told WFAA that there was “minimal damage” at the scene, and no one was hurt on the ground.

