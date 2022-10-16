Read full article on original website
Related
crescentcitytimes.com
Theft At Point of Honor
Some low-life (multiple thieves) removed the Hmong Memorial at Point of Honor, Sunday past. Without drawing any recognition to these vile criminals, I’m shocked by this brazen disrespect to what is the only such recognition in the United States. There is an active Crescent City Police investigation underway. If...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 10/18 – Josephine County Illegal Grow Bust, City of Grants Pass Working To Repair Water Main Break, Today is Last Day to Register to Vote
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Josephine County Sheriff’s Office Marijuana Search Warrant Illegal Grow Bust. On October 17, 2022, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) executed a...
crescentcitytimes.com
Finally Huge Mess To Be Cleaned Up
EYE ON DEL NORTE has learned the City of Crescent City has prevailed in Del Norte Superior Court for the successful appointment of Court Receiver on the dilapidated Seaside Medical Building located at 200 A St. Judge Darren McElfresh has appointed attorney Richardson Griswold of Encinitas to submit a plan...
oregontoday.net
Quakes, Oct. 17
A 3.4-magnitude earthquake was recorded within the Cascadia Subduction Zone off the South Orgon Coast Friday, Oct. 14. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west to northwest of Port Orford in Curry County. On Sunday, a 2.9-magnitude quake was recorded west to southwest of Crescent City, CA. on the inner fault line of the two that run parallel with the Oregon Coast.
kymkemp.com
[Update 4:21 p.m.: 299 Reopens After Fatal Crash] Motorcycle vs. Logging Truck on Highway 299
Scanner traffic is indicating that a traffic collision has occurred near mile marker 20 on Highway 299 between a motorcycle and a logging truck around 12:31 p.m. on October 18th. An ambulance has been requested from Hoopa in addition to Blue Lake Fire and Willow Creek Fire. Please remember that...
KDRV
One person arrested in connection to illegal marijuana grow site in Josephine County
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – The Josephine County Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) is continuing to crack down on illegal marijuana grow sites in the county. Today, they took down a site on the 1600 block of Cedar Flat Road near Williams, OR. While executing the warrant, police found more than...
Comments / 0