Crescent City, CA

Theft At Point of Honor

Some low-life (multiple thieves) removed the Hmong Memorial at Point of Honor, Sunday past. Without drawing any recognition to these vile criminals, I’m shocked by this brazen disrespect to what is the only such recognition in the United States. There is an active Crescent City Police investigation underway. If...
Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 10/18 – Josephine County Illegal Grow Bust, City of Grants Pass Working To Repair Water Main Break, Today is Last Day to Register to Vote

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Josephine County Sheriff’s Office Marijuana Search Warrant Illegal Grow Bust. On October 17, 2022, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) executed a...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
Finally Huge Mess To Be Cleaned Up

EYE ON DEL NORTE has learned the City of Crescent City has prevailed in Del Norte Superior Court for the successful appointment of Court Receiver on the dilapidated Seaside Medical Building located at 200 A St. Judge Darren McElfresh has appointed attorney Richardson Griswold of Encinitas to submit a plan...
CRESCENT CITY, CA
Quakes, Oct. 17

A 3.4-magnitude earthquake was recorded within the Cascadia Subduction Zone off the South Orgon Coast Friday, Oct. 14. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west to northwest of Port Orford in Curry County. On Sunday, a 2.9-magnitude quake was recorded west to southwest of Crescent City, CA. on the inner fault line of the two that run parallel with the Oregon Coast.
CURRY COUNTY, OR

