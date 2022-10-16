ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Villages, FL

villages-news.com

Villager in golf cart arrested with gun after dispute at restaurant

A Villager in a golf cart was arrested with a gun after a dispute at a restaurant in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. Robert Paul Houston, 43, who lives in the La Paloma Villas had been circling the parking lot at Applebee’s restaurant on Bichara Boulevard at about 1:30 a.m. Monday where he had been “waiting on a guy” he had a “problem with inside the restaurant,” according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
LADY LAKE, FL
villages-news.com

Villager jailed in knife attack on wife set for arraignment on Halloween

A Villager jailed in a knife attack on his wife is scheduled for arraignment on Halloween. George Albert Hachey, 72, allegedly stabbed his wife 12 times on the morning of Sept. 28 at their home in the Village of De La Vista North. The Rhode Island native continues to be held without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

One dead, another injured after motel shooting

According to Ocala Police Department (OPD), around 5:18pm yesterday they received a call that a Black male and Hispanic female arrived at a hospital both suffering gunshots. OPD says that the shooting occurred inside a car at a Super 8 motel parking lot which had four people inside. OPD says that an altercation took place and the Black male who was in the passenger seat was shot multiple times. The Hispanic female who was the driver of the vehicle was also shot one time in the hand.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Burned car found with human remains in Marion County

SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for information after a burned car was found with human remains in it on Oct. 12. The car was located on the 2000 block of 231st Street in Ocala National Forest near Silver Springs. The exact location of the car was unspecified. It was approximately 4.5 miles north of State Road 40.
MARION COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Habitual traffic offender with brass knuckles nabbed near Oakland Hills

A habitual traffic offender with brass knuckles tucked in the door pocket of his vehicle was nabbed near Oakland Hills. Jeremy Michael Saunders Jr., 27, of Ocklawaha, was driving a white 2003 Hyundai with an inoperable headlight at about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday when he was pulled over near the Oakland Hills development on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Lady Lake, according to arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
LADY LAKE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Deputies: 17-year-old carjacked at gunpoint by suspect at 7-Eleven in Volusia County

DEBARY, Fla. - A 17-year-old was the victim of an armed carjacking in Volusia County Monday night, according to the sheriff's office. The Volusia Sheriff's Office said a suspect wearing a hoodie and a surgical mask approached the teen with a gun, demanding for the teen's car, while the teen was at the 7-Eleven located at 96 N. Charles R. Beall Boulevard in DeBary.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

78-year-old Summerfield man jailed after skipping court date

A 78-year-old Summerfield man has been jailed after skipping a court date in a case in which he is facing a charge of driving while impaired. William Arthur Jenkins was booked Tuesday at the Marion County Jail. Bond was set at $2,000. Jenkins was originally arrested on May 15 when...
SUMMERFIELD, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Sheriff's office on lookout for stolen travel trailer, thieves

Citrus County Sheriff’s Office authorities are asking for the public’s help to locate a stolen travel trailer and its thieves. According to the sheriff’s office, the trailer is a white and black 2020 Grand Design pull along RV with a Florida license plate tag of DNSV03, and a spare tire cover on its rear that states “Life is better around a campfire.”
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Man killed, woman injured in Ocala shooting, suspect at large

OCALA, Fla. — A man was killed and a woman was injured after being shot in Ocala Tuesday afternoon, according to police. Just before 5:20 p.m., police received a call about two victims, identified only as a Black man and a Hispanic woman, who entered a hospital with gunshot wounds. The woman had a single gunshot wound to her hand and the man had multiple gunshot wounds, police said.
OCALA, FL

