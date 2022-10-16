Read full article on original website
villages-news.com
Villager in golf cart arrested with gun after dispute at restaurant
A Villager in a golf cart was arrested with a gun after a dispute at a restaurant in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. Robert Paul Houston, 43, who lives in the La Paloma Villas had been circling the parking lot at Applebee’s restaurant on Bichara Boulevard at about 1:30 a.m. Monday where he had been “waiting on a guy” he had a “problem with inside the restaurant,” according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
Good Samaritan Village residents face uncertain future as evacuation order continues
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Seniors who live in Good Samaritan Village are wondering when they can finally return to their homes. They were forced to leave after the community, in the Kissimmee area, near John Young Parkway and Pleasant Hill Road, was underwater after Hurricane Ian. It has been...
villages-news.com
Villager jailed in knife attack on wife set for arraignment on Halloween
A Villager jailed in a knife attack on his wife is scheduled for arraignment on Halloween. George Albert Hachey, 72, allegedly stabbed his wife 12 times on the morning of Sept. 28 at their home in the Village of De La Vista North. The Rhode Island native continues to be held without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.
Family, detectives seek answers in Spring Hill cold case
SPRING HILL, Fla. — It has been four years since a man was shot and killed in his Spring Hill home and the person or people responsible have yet to be found. In the early morning hours of Oct. 16, 2018, detectives said Alek Smith, 22, was killed when someone broke into his home on Legend Street.
villages-news.com
Gorgeous Orange Sunrise At Lake Sumter Landing
Check out this gorgeous orange sunrise at Lake Sumter Landing in The Villages. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Orange County apartment complex residents given days to move out after flooding from Hurricane Ian
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Residents at one Orange County apartment complex learned Friday they have just seven days to turn in their keys. The order came after flooding from Hurricane Ian left their apartments full of mold and mildew. Some of the residents at Sumerset Apartments on Lee Rd....
Officials: Man, woman found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Florida, 3 children found in house
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A man and a woman were found dead Monday evening in an apparent murder-suicide in Volusia County, Florida, officials say. Three children were also found inside the house. According to a news release from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, deputies got a call just before...
Man, woman found dead in apparent murder-suicide, 3 children found in home, deputies say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent murder-suicide that happened Monday night. Deputies responded to a stabbing call at 2742 Gramercy Drive in Deltona around 6:15 p.m. According to a news release, upon arrival, they found a man and woman in the...
villages-news.com
$20,000 in fines racked up over junk car at dead couple’s home in The Villages
More than $20,000 in deed compliance fines have been racked up over a junk car at a dead couple’s home in The Villages. The Community Development District 2 Board of Supervisors learned of the staggering figure during a meeting Friday at Savannah Center. The home at 2016 Cordero Court...
mycbs4.com
One dead, another injured after motel shooting
According to Ocala Police Department (OPD), around 5:18pm yesterday they received a call that a Black male and Hispanic female arrived at a hospital both suffering gunshots. OPD says that the shooting occurred inside a car at a Super 8 motel parking lot which had four people inside. OPD says that an altercation took place and the Black male who was in the passenger seat was shot multiple times. The Hispanic female who was the driver of the vehicle was also shot one time in the hand.
villages-news.com
Lady Lake man jailed after firing shotgun over ‘disrespect’ shown to his mother
A Lady Lake man was jailed after firing a shotgun over “disrespect” shown to his mother. Jesse George Keener, 20, was arrested early Saturday morning at his home at 1545 County Road 25 on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and improper exhibition of a firearm.
fox35orlando.com
Good Samaritan helps get 12-year-old boy help after he collapsed following stampede at Florida festival
CLERMONT, Fla. - Saturday evening, commotion broke out at the Pig on the Pond festival in Clermont. Were it not for a good Samaritan, that scare could have been much worse for a 12-year-old boy attending the festival. Margarita Ibarra says she was standing near the boat ramp in Waterfront...
WCJB
Burned car found with human remains in Marion County
SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for information after a burned car was found with human remains in it on Oct. 12. The car was located on the 2000 block of 231st Street in Ocala National Forest near Silver Springs. The exact location of the car was unspecified. It was approximately 4.5 miles north of State Road 40.
villages-news.com
Habitual traffic offender with brass knuckles nabbed near Oakland Hills
A habitual traffic offender with brass knuckles tucked in the door pocket of his vehicle was nabbed near Oakland Hills. Jeremy Michael Saunders Jr., 27, of Ocklawaha, was driving a white 2003 Hyundai with an inoperable headlight at about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday when he was pulled over near the Oakland Hills development on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Lady Lake, according to arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
fox35orlando.com
Deputies: 17-year-old carjacked at gunpoint by suspect at 7-Eleven in Volusia County
DEBARY, Fla. - A 17-year-old was the victim of an armed carjacking in Volusia County Monday night, according to the sheriff's office. The Volusia Sheriff's Office said a suspect wearing a hoodie and a surgical mask approached the teen with a gun, demanding for the teen's car, while the teen was at the 7-Eleven located at 96 N. Charles R. Beall Boulevard in DeBary.
villages-news.com
78-year-old Summerfield man jailed after skipping court date
A 78-year-old Summerfield man has been jailed after skipping a court date in a case in which he is facing a charge of driving while impaired. William Arthur Jenkins was booked Tuesday at the Marion County Jail. Bond was set at $2,000. Jenkins was originally arrested on May 15 when...
Citrus County Chronicle
Sheriff's office on lookout for stolen travel trailer, thieves
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office authorities are asking for the public’s help to locate a stolen travel trailer and its thieves. According to the sheriff’s office, the trailer is a white and black 2020 Grand Design pull along RV with a Florida license plate tag of DNSV03, and a spare tire cover on its rear that states “Life is better around a campfire.”
WCJB
Horse Capital TV highlights Farm to you Revue
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Their mission is to spark interest in animal care for future generations. On this weeks Horse Capital TV, learn about Farm to you Revue.
‘You never think this is going to happen to you’: Single mom working to recover from Hurricane Ian
Brittany Creech lost everything in Hurricane Ian. Her North Port rental home was destroyed. She's now staying with family in Spring Hill while working to put her life back together.
Man killed, woman injured in Ocala shooting, suspect at large
OCALA, Fla. — A man was killed and a woman was injured after being shot in Ocala Tuesday afternoon, according to police. Just before 5:20 p.m., police received a call about two victims, identified only as a Black man and a Hispanic woman, who entered a hospital with gunshot wounds. The woman had a single gunshot wound to her hand and the man had multiple gunshot wounds, police said.
