Kait 8
Book lovers rejoice: Bookstore coming to Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas’s first and only Airstream bookstore is opening a brick-and-mortar bookstore in Jonesboro just in time for the holidays. In a media release, Tuesday Verb Bookstore announced they will be opening a bookstore in Jonesboro. In the next year, they plan to expand their new...
Kait 8
Projects propelling airport towards the future
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The future of the Jonesboro Municipal Airport is just around the corner. The airport held a meeting Monday and discussed projects that will make the airport more accessible for the growth the area has experienced over the years. A runway strengthening project is currently in its...
Kait 8
Commission presents feasibility study for future Jonesboro sports complex
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – The future of a highly-anticipated sports complex in Northeast Arkansas is getting brighter. On Tuesday, Oct. 18, the Jonesboro Advertising and Promotions Commission presented its feasibility study to the city council at its meeting. Consulting firm Eastern Sports Management in conjunction with Pinnacle Sports conducted the study.
Kait 8
Spooktacular haunted houses in Region 8
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Looking to get your fright on? Here is a list of haunted houses across the region. 1230 Cannie Baker Road Mountain Home, AR http://www.fieldsofterror.com/. Ghost Walk at Powhattan. Oct. 22 and 29 only Powhattan State Park https://www.arkansasstateparks.com/events/ghost-walks. The Haunted Theater. 306 W Main St. Blytheville, AR...
Kait 8
City to begin upgrading major roads
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas city council voted on road upgrades at its meeting Monday. On Oct. 17 the Osceola city council voted to maintain a new signal light at the intersection of Highway 61 and Highway 140. Osceola mayor Sally Wilson said the intersection can become backed...
whiterivernow.com
Artoberfest arts and music fest this weekend in downtown Batesville
Downtown Batesville will celebrate arts and music this Saturday as Artoberfest takes over Main Street. The Batesville Area Arts Council (BAAC) is hosting the sixth annual Artoberfest, an arts and music festival on Main Street, Saturday, Oct. 22, from 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. The festival will feature over...
Kait 8
Jonesboro man accused of shooting brother arrested
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police say they have caught the suspect in a Wednesday morning shooting. Michael McCline, 20, of Jonesboro is being held on suspicion of first-degree domestic battering. The charge stems from a shooting around 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, in the 2400-block of Court Street. According...
Kait 8
How to ready your home ahead of freezing temperatures
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With temperatures dipping into the 30s recently, many people will be turning on the heat for the first time this year, and before you do, you want to make sure it’s safe. Michael Chrisman, owner and operator of Northeast Arkansas Heating and Cooling, said when...
Kait 8
Teachers get lesson in self-defense
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A group of Northeast Arkansas teachers got a lesson in keeping themselves and their students safe. Dozens of Brookland School District teachers and staff gathered in the high school cafeteria Tuesday night for self-defense training inside and outside the classroom. “To know some of the basics...
Fire at FedEx World Hub in the Memphis airport prompts large firefighter response
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A small fire at the FedEx World Hub inside the Memphis International Airport caused a large firefighting presence Tuesday morning. The Memphis Fire Department said they responded to a two-alarm fire at the World Hub, which is located at 2903 Sprankel Avenue in Memphis, the north end of Memphis International Airport.
Villager Journal
Traveling Dinner Theatre coming to Cherokee Village
Lion and Phoenix Productions, the traveling company of the Imperial Dinner Theatre, will be bringing a family- friendly dinner show to Cherokee Village on Nov. 5 and 6. Hosted at The Omaha Center, the melodrama “Countdown at the Fied Piper Saloon -or- The Legend of Johnny Rash” is a fun-filled musical melodrama full of zany characters.
Kait 8
Paragould police: Attempted armed robbery ends with one shot
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Paragould police said an attempted armed robbery Tuesday afternoon ended with one person shot. Captain Brad Snyder said the shooting happened around 12:28 p.m. on Oct. 18 in the 400-block of North 5th Street. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound...
Kait 8
Police investigating Mississippi County shooting
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are investigating the death of a Blytheville man. According to a press release from Blytheville Police Captain Jeremy Ward, on Oct. 15, around 5:23 p.m. officers responded to a shots fired call in the area of Cherry and Ruddle. When officers got to the scene,...
Kait 8
ASP investigating officer-involved shooting in Paragould, suspect dead
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Paragould that left one man dead and sent an officer to a Memphis hospital. Captain Brad Snyder with the Paragould Police Department said officers were called to a home in the 100-block of South Rockingchair Road around 7:14 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, regarding an unwanted person.
Kait 8
Police: Memphis man shoots DoorDash driver, steals car
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - A Memphis man is accused of attempting to kill a DoorDash driver. The incident occurred on Sept. 14 on Peres Avenue, according to WMC. The victim told police that he made a delivery and was walking to his vehicle when an unknown man opened his door.
magnoliareporter.com
Two dead, Paragould officer shot Tuesday morning
Paragould Police are investigating the apparent shooting deaths of two men, and the wounding of a Paragould Police Department officer. The body of one man was found at 116 S. Rockingchair Road, south of West King’s Highway on the west side of Paragould. The Paragould officer was shot about 7 a.m. at the Rockingchair Road home and was airlifted to a Memphis hospital for treatment.
Kait 8
Fire crews respond to house fire
LAKE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - Fire crews were dispatched to a house fire Saturday afternoon. According to a desk sergeant with emergency services for Craighead County, the Monette Fire Department and Lake City Fire Department were dispatched to a “fully engulfed” house fire Saturday. The house is located...
talkbusiness.net
Mississippi River’s low levels disrupting barge traffic, affecting farmers during harvest
Despite rainfall in the Arkansas Delta during the weekend, the Mississippi River is getting close to all-time, historic lows and it is having an impact on farmers in the Natural State. Closures stopped a reported 2,000 barges and about 100 towboats. The water level had gotten so low that barge...
Kait 8
2022 FFN Game of the Week preview: Newport at Melbourne
MELBOURNE, Ark. (KAIT) - Our next game of the week takes us to Izard County, where two high-powered offenses Melbourne and Newport will square off in a key 3A-2 matchup. The winner of Friday’s game will take sole possession of first in the conference. Melbourne Bearkatz (7-0, 3-0 3A-2)
MPD finds body in Raleigh
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a call regarding an unresponsive person near 11 p.m. Saturday night. Police arrived on the scene of the 4000 block of Lehi Drive and found an unresponsive person. They were later pronounced dead on the scene. Memphis Police said there were no obvious signs of foul play. They […]
