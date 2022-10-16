Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
iheart.com
Gresham Police Seek Tips In Unsolved Homicide
At around 8:45 PM on Sunday, November 28, 2021, Gresham Police responded to a call about an unresponsive male in Pat Pfeifer Park near NE 172nd Avenue and NE Glisan Street. Officers arrived and found the victim, 24-year-old Jose Juan Santos-Elias of Portland, dead from a gunshot wound. Several residents...
Missing Vernonia 12-year-old found safe
A 12-year-old boy with high-functioning autism, believed to be in danger after he went missing from the Vernonia area late Monday night, was found safe on Tuesday.
thatoregonlife.com
12 Year Old Girl Missing In Portland May Be In Danger
On October 13th, 2022, 12 year old Jayla Mae Warren disappeared from her foster home in Portland Oregon. She is five feet six inches tall, weighs 110 pounds, is black, and has brown eyes and black hair. She typically wears sweatpants and tank tops. The Oregon Department Of Human Services...
kpic
Missing 12-year-old girl, believed to be in danger
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS), Child Welfare Division, asks the public to help find 12-year-oldJayla Mae Warren, a child in foster care who went missing from Portland on October 13th. She is believed to be in danger. ODHS asks the public for help in...
KXL
Portland Police Ask for Help To Solve Cold Case
PORTLAND, Ore. – Portland Police is asking for help to solve a cold case. Dion Matthews Jr. was found shot to death in the parking lot of Dante’s on West Burnside on October 18th, 2015. Witnesses described seeing people running and driving away from the shooting, but no...
kptv.com
Man killed in NE Portland stabbing identified by police; suspect arrested
Nakia Creek Fire grows to nearly 1,800 acres, evacuation levels remain unchanged. Cooler temperatures and high relative humidity helped firefighters make steady progress on the Nakia Creek Fire overnight. Portland artist Joey Edwards uses pumpkins to create chillingly realistic works of art!. Jury reaches $10.4 million verdict in 2016 NW...
Police identify homicide victim from Sept. 30 shooting in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) identified the man who was shot and killed on Sept. 30 in Southeast Portland as Dusty Baker. Baker was from Vancouver and was 35 years old when he died. The medical examiner's office said the manner and cause of Baker's death...
kptv.com
Gresham police asking for help solving 2021 murder
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) – The Gresham Police Department is asking for the public’s help in solving an unsolved 2021 murder. Officers first responded Nov. 28 around 8:45 p.m. to Pat Pfeifer Park near NE 172nd Avenue and NE Glisan Street on reports of an unresponsive man. Arriving officers...
ClarkCountyToday
Sheriff’s Office issues request for public assistance
Collision claimed the life of 58-year-old Vancouver resident Gerald Plato. Clark County Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking for public assistance as they continue to investigate an Oct. 1 collision that claimed the life of 58-year-old Vancouver resident Gerald Plato. CCSO detectives learned Plato died as a result of injuries...
Beaverton Police Log: Upset customer smashes door at DMV
The Beaverton Police Department responds to calls for service from Sept. 23-28, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Friday, Sept. 23 A transient woman with 19 aliases threw hundreds of decorative rocks into a parking lot on Southwest Walker Road and was arrested for criminal mischief. Officers arrested a man on Southwest Farmington Road after he punched and strangled his ex-girlfriend when she refused to give him pills....
Portland police: Loaded guns found inside convicted felon’s tent
A 63-year-old man was arrested after a disturbance call was made regarding a tent at Northwest Davis & Broadway.
Ford Escape hit by Corvette, driver dies; 3rd driver sought
More than two weeks after the driver of a Ford Escape died after a collision with a Corvette in Vancouver, the Clark County Sheriff's Office said the case is now considered a vehicular homicide.
kptv.com
Police: Missing 12-year-old girl found safe
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department says a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing over the weekend has been found. Early Sunday morning, police said they were looking for 12-year-old Trinity Landsiedel. She was considered “high-risk” because of her age. Just after 12 p.m. on Monday,...
Hit-and-run in SE Portland leaves pedestrian shaken
A collision between two cars in Portland early on Monday morning led to a pedestrian being struck but thankfully not badly injured.
Man arrested after deadly stabbing in Hollywood neighborhood
Authorities said they arrested the suspect in a stabbing that led to the death of a man and injured a woman in Portland's Hollywood neighborhood Monday.
NBCMontana
Officials break up homeless camp, pull out 150 stolen cars, tons of trash, live pigs
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — After years of unsanctioned camping, the City of Portland, Oregon, has cleared the Big Four Corners Natural Area. KATU was there when cleanup crews pulled in two weeks ago and tracked the progress for days. They pulled out more than 150 stolen cars, tons of trash, and even live pigs from the area. It was one of the most extensive camp cleanups in the city's history, and the damage left behind is shocking.
kpic
Missing 70-year-old woman found safe, Marion County deputies say
UPDATE: Marion County deputies say 70-year-old Carolyn Boaz has been found safe. Deputies in Marion County are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 70-year-old woman with health issues. Carolyn Boaz was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday walking in the area of Liberty Road South and...
2 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Cowlitz County (Cowlitz County, WA)
According to the Washinton State Patrol, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Sunday morning. The officials stated that the crash happened on Interstate 5 south of Longview at around 1:20 a.m. The officials reported a driver pulled over on the left shoulder partially blocking the left lane. Two vehicles struck...
Stabbing suspect charged with murder
UPDATE: Police are also investigating a pedestrian fatality in Monday crash.Portland police are investigating a fatal stabbing and fatal crash in different parts of town early Monday. The victims were not immediately identified. According to the Portland Police Bureau, the first investigation began at 12:36 a.m. on Oct. 17 when North Precinct officers responded to stabbing call in the area of Northeast 42 Avenue and Northeast Weidler Street. When officers arrived that found an adult male and an adult female who were injured. Officers started to give both victims first aid but the male died at the scene. The female...
Officials: Wanted man threatens Yamhill County deputy during arrest
While being driven to the Yamhill County Jail, officials said a man wanted on multiple felonies admitted to wanting to "shoot a deputy in the face" during an earlier interaction that led to his arrest.
Comments / 0