Michael Tucker
2d ago
what!!!!ok!!!! what!!!!ok I bet you she not happy being murder for nothing What is RIP she not resting in peace she was murder?????
West Rogers Park shooting: 1 man killed, another injured after being shot inside SUV, CPD says
Chicago police are investigating a fatal shooting on Chicago's Far North Side Tuesday afternoon.
fox32chicago.com
Two couples robbed at gunpoint minutes apart on Near West Side
CHICAGO - Four people were robbed at gunpoint less than an hour apart Tuesday night on Chicago's Near West Side. The first robbery happened around 9:23 p.m. in the first block of North Green Street, police said. A 36-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman were walking outside when two gunmen...
fox32chicago.com
Woman, 19, struck multiple times in North Austin double shooting
CHICAGO - A 19-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man were wounded in a shooting early Tuesday afternoon in North Austin on the South Side. Around 12:44 p.m., the pair were walking in the 1600 block of North Lotus Avenue when someone approached them in a vehicle and fired shots, Chicago police said.
Chicago shooting: Teen boy shot, critically hurt in West Garfield Park, police say
The 16-year-old boy was shot multiple times near a West Side sidewalk, Chicago police said.
Police chase corvette stolen in Elk Grove Village, ending in fiery crash on Chicago's South Side
Police said one person is in custody on Tuesday night and a second suspect is still at large.
Images released of suspect in store clerk's shooting death
Chicago police have released photos of the man wanted in the fatal shooting of a store owner in West Ridge. Police asked anyone with information to call Area Three detectives.
fox32chicago.com
Man fatally shot while walking to his car on Chicago's Far South Side
CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot while walking to his vehicle on Chicago's Far South Side Monday. At about 5:03 a.m. Monday, a 25-year-old man was walking to his vehicle in the 10700 block of South Bensley when a blue Mercedes approached, and someone inside opened fire, police said.
Chicago police investigate armed robberies, retail thefts on Northwest Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are investigating a series of armed robberies and retail thefts at businesses on the Northwest Side. During the incidents the offender entered the store and either pulled out a weapon or implied that he was armed. They would then demand cigarettes and liquor and fled with the items, according to police.
CPD release video, photos of suspect in West Rogers Park attempted robbery that killed grandfather
Police have released surveillance images and video of the suspect in the attempted robbery and shooting that killed Salim Khamo.
'It's scary': Woman, 87, found beaten to death in wheelchair at senior home complex, officials say
The victim was discovered unresponsive in a wheelchair with injuries from an assault, officials said.
53-year-old man found fatally shot after crashing car into tree in Chicago Lawn
A man was found fatally shot early Monday after crashing his car into a tree in Chicago Lawn on the South Side, Chicago police said. An hour earlier, a 43-year-old man was found inside a car with a gunshot wound to the head about six miles away.
cwbchicago.com
Convenience store owner killed during exchange of gunfire with armed robber, Chicago police say
A convenience store owner was shot and killed during an exchange of gunfire with an armed robber Tuesday evening on the North Side, Chicago police said. The offender escaped, apparently unharmed. Police said the robber entered J&K Food and Liquors, 6320 North Western, around 9:50 p.m. and demanded money. He...
Aurora police investigating homicide after man found dead in East Side apartment
When police arrived, the man was suffering from fatal injuries, police said.
Boy, 16, charged in Wrightwood carjacking
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was charged with carjacking after crashing a car he allegedly stole Tuesday morning in the Wrightwood neighborhood. The 16-year-old was one of a group of people that stole a vehicle from a 72-year-old man at gunpoint around 11:48 a.m. in the 3000 block of West 84th Place, police said.
CBS News
Woman dies after being found with multiple gunshot wounds on Auburn Gresham sidewalk
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 39-year-old woman is dead after a shooting Sunday morning in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood. According to the Chicago Police Department, the woman was found unresponsive on the sidewalk in the 8400 block of South Vincennes just before 11 a.m. She had multiple gunshot wounds to her...
Chicago Journal
Chicago woman, 87, found dead in wheelchair after assault
CHICAGO (AP) — An 87-year-old Chicago woman who was found dead in her apartment at a senior living complex died following an assault, authorities said. An autopsy found that Mae Brown suffered multiple injuries from an assault and her weekend death was ruled a homicide, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
Chicago weekend violence sees dozens shot, including 13-year-old boy found on park bench
Chicago police announced Monday that 31 people were shot in 26 shooting incidents across the Windy City over the weekend. Of the nine homicides, eight were fatal shootings.
Liquor store owner killed in attempted robbery on North Side
CHICAGO — An employee was shot and killed during an attempted robbery at a liquor store on the city’s North Side. Chicago police released surveillance images Tuesday of a man suspected in the death of Salim Khamo. Police said the shooting happened inside the J & K Liquors on Western Avenue, between Rosemont Avenue and […]
fox32chicago.com
Man found dead in Aurora home, police investigating
AURORA, Ill. - Suburban police are investigating after a man was found dead in his home last week in west suburban Aurora. On Friday, shortly before 9 p.m., Aurora police responded to a home in the 700 block of Grove Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from fatal injuries.
fox32chicago.com
Three men shot in drive-by in Chicago's Austin neighborhood
CHICAGO - Three men were shot in a drive-by in Chicago's Austin neighborhood on Sunday night. Police said the victims were standing on West Monroe near Cicero just before 6 p.m. when someone in a car opened fire. They victims – 30, 32, and 36 – were all shot in...
