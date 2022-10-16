ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox32chicago.com

Two couples robbed at gunpoint minutes apart on Near West Side

CHICAGO - Four people were robbed at gunpoint less than an hour apart Tuesday night on Chicago's Near West Side. The first robbery happened around 9:23 p.m. in the first block of North Green Street, police said. A 36-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman were walking outside when two gunmen...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman, 19, struck multiple times in North Austin double shooting

CHICAGO - A 19-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man were wounded in a shooting early Tuesday afternoon in North Austin on the South Side. Around 12:44 p.m., the pair were walking in the 1600 block of North Lotus Avenue when someone approached them in a vehicle and fired shots, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man fatally shot while walking to his car on Chicago's Far South Side

CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot while walking to his vehicle on Chicago's Far South Side Monday. At about 5:03 a.m. Monday, a 25-year-old man was walking to his vehicle in the 10700 block of South Bensley when a blue Mercedes approached, and someone inside opened fire, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Boy, 16, charged in Wrightwood carjacking

CHICAGO - A teenage boy was charged with carjacking after crashing a car he allegedly stole Tuesday morning in the Wrightwood neighborhood. The 16-year-old was one of a group of people that stole a vehicle from a 72-year-old man at gunpoint around 11:48 a.m. in the 3000 block of West 84th Place, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Journal

Chicago woman, 87, found dead in wheelchair after assault

CHICAGO (AP) — An 87-year-old Chicago woman who was found dead in her apartment at a senior living complex died following an assault, authorities said. An autopsy found that Mae Brown suffered multiple injuries from an assault and her weekend death was ruled a homicide, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Liquor store owner killed in attempted robbery on North Side

CHICAGO — An employee was shot and killed during an attempted robbery at a liquor store on the city’s North Side. Chicago police released surveillance images Tuesday of a man suspected in the death of Salim Khamo. Police said the shooting happened inside the J & K Liquors on Western Avenue, between Rosemont Avenue and […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man found dead in Aurora home, police investigating

AURORA, Ill. - Suburban police are investigating after a man was found dead in his home last week in west suburban Aurora. On Friday, shortly before 9 p.m., Aurora police responded to a home in the 700 block of Grove Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from fatal injuries.
AURORA, IL
fox32chicago.com

Three men shot in drive-by in Chicago's Austin neighborhood

CHICAGO - Three men were shot in a drive-by in Chicago's Austin neighborhood on Sunday night. Police said the victims were standing on West Monroe near Cicero just before 6 p.m. when someone in a car opened fire. They victims – 30, 32, and 36 – were all shot in...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

