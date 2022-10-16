ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSB Radio

Dolphins' losing streak should make us appreciate Tua Tagovailoa more

By Charles McDonald, Yahoo Sports
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46tHM4_0ibYacYs00

Fans can be rabid in the way in which they defend their favorite athletes, but the supporters of Tua Tagovailoa have an inarguable point added to their repertoire right now: The Dolphins need Tagovailoa under center.

The franchise's long-term prospects are always going to be up for discussion, but Tagovailoa's current impact cannot be debated. With him in the lineup, the Dolphins had one of the best offenses in the NFL. Without him, they've screeched to a halt and have fielded a unit that struggles to actually put points on the board. Tagovailoa has been out since Week 4, when he was stretchered off the field and taken to the hospital for head and neck injuries.

Miami head coach Mike McDaniel didn't want to make excuses about quarterback injuries after his team's loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

"I'm going to demand that the team does not point at that to be a reason for what's happened or a reason for the loss," he said.

Still, it's hard to ignore the difference. In their two full games without Tagovailoa this season, the Dolphins have scored just 33 points compared to the explosive, big-play ability they showed in their earlier outings. Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle just might be the best wide receiver duo in the NFL, but it’s clear that they miss the steadiness that Tagovailoa provides this offense. Teddy Bridgewater and Skylar Thompson look to be competent backup quarterbacks for the most part, but they’ve proved that this isn’t an offense where just anyone can thrive. There’s still a margin of error that has to be accounted for and it seems that those two are incapable of filling the gap — which is why they’re backups at this point in their careers.

Saying that a team really misses its starting quarterback isn't groundbreaking analysis, but it does show that Tagovailoa supporters — who have endured a fair share of skepticism directed at their QB — are right about his skill level. The Dolphins offense has had long stretches over the past two games where they were unable to get much going, which is a tough pill to swallow considering how much skill talent they have available to them. Hill, Waddle and Mike Gesicki all have the talent to be dynamic receiving options, but there's just more juice to squeeze than what the Dolphins are getting on offense.

Tagovailoa's injury situation has been handled cautiously, which is necessary, but it's shown really how big of an asset that he was for the Dolphins in his first season under McDaniel. To his credit, McDaniel has kept the focus on his entire team during the Dolphins' three-game losing streak. He said that losing the turnover and penalty battles were key after the Dolphins' loss to the Vikings.

That’s fair, but the truth is they probably wouldn’t have turned the ball over as many times as they did with Tagovailoa in the lineup. Bridgewater fared better than Thompson did when he was inserted into the Vikings game, but he still threw two interceptions, including one late in the game that all but sealed the Dolphins' fate.

Luckily for Miami, Tagovailoa should be back for the game next week against the Pittsburgh Steelers, which the Dolphins desperately need to win. The Buffalo Bills look like a juggernaut right now, and the Dolphins can't really afford to continue to drop games if they're going to get a favorable playoff seeding. Another positive for the Dolphins is their next five games are against the Steelers, Detroit Lions, Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans — five winnable games for their offense to get back on track.

The Dolphins will be better with Tagovailoa back in the lineup and they need him to come in and get back to playing like he was prior to his injury. Entering Week 6, Tagovailoa ranked third in expected points added per play (0.335, behind only Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes). That’s what the ceiling is for the Dolphins offense — and they need Tagovailoa back to achieve that ceiling.

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Tua Tagovailoa (concussion, back) expected to start for Dolphins in Week 7

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion, back) will take the first-team reps in practice this week and is expected to start in the team's Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, ESPN's Cameron Wolfe reports. What It Means:. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel confirmed that Tagovailoa will return to practice...
The Spun

Dolphins Reveal This Week's Plan For Tua Tagovailoa

After three-straight weeks, with three-different starting quarterbacks, and three-straight losses, the Miami Dolphins appear ready to work Tua Tagovailoa back into the lineup. Speaking at Monday's press conference, head coach Mike McDaniel revealed the team's plan for Tua going into Week 7. Saying that they will approach the week with Tagovailoa as QB1.
Yardbarker

Commanders sign QB Jake Fromm to practice squad

Carson Wentz underwent successful surgery on his broken right ring finger on Monday. The Washington Commanders quarterback faces a four-to-six-week timetable to return. Thus, the Commanders have added depth to their quarterback room. The Commanders have signed Jake Fromm to the practice squad and released defensive tackle Donovan Jeter in...
WASHINGTON, DC
ng-sportingnews.com

Week 7 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions on Tua Tagovailoa, Melvin Gordon, Chase Claypool & more with RotoBaller’s “Who to Start?” tool

No Bills, no Rams, no Vikings, and no Eagles -- wait, this isn't what we signed up for on draft day, is it? Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your tough Week 7 fantasy lineup decisions.
nbcsportsedge.com

Dolphins Welcome Back Tua vs. the Steelers

Fantasy football guru Matthew Berry has joined the team and his two shows have you covered all season long. Spend weekdays at noon with the Fantasy Football Happy Hour and then, every Sunday at 11am getting ready for kickoff with the Fantasy Football Pregame. Watch both shows live on Peacock and catch replays for the weekday show on the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ESPN

'Laser focused' Tua Tagovailoa impresses HC Mike McDaniel

MIAMI -- Despite not playing football for nearly two weeks, Tua Tagovailoa impressed Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel with his focus when he returned to the practice field last week. Tagovailoa suffered a concussion on Sept. 29 against the Cincinnati Bengals and missed the Dolphins' next two games. McDaniel said...
WSB Radio

Dak Prescott medically cleared, throwing with starters at Cowboys practice ahead of Lions game

It's official. Dak Prescott has been cleared from his broken thumb and is throwing with starters at Dallas Cowboys practice. Head coach Mike McCarthy announced on Wednesday that Prescott "has been cleared medically to be a full participant" in anticipation of returning to the field against the Detroit Lions on Sunday. The news confirms anticipation from the team earlier this week that Prescott would be cleared. The Cowboys quarterback hasn't played since breaking the thumb on his throwing hand in Week 1.
ClutchPoints

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa details horrific memory of Week 4 concussion

It’s been a couple of weeks since the incident, but the memory of Tua Tagovailoa’s scary concussion still lingers in many NFL fans’ minds. The Miami Dolphins QB went down with a concussion during their Week 4 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Many genuinely feared for Tagovailoa’s life, as it was his second head/neck injury in a week.
numberfire.com

Dolphins optimistic Jaylen Waddle (shoulder) will play in Week 7

The Dolphins are "optimistic" wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (shoulder) will be available for Week 7's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to Mike McDaniel. Waddle is not expected to do much in practice to open the week on Wednesday, but the team is optimistic he will be available to face the Steelers. Waddle had been playing through a groin injury, but now it appears his shoulder is the concern. Waddle caught 6 of 10 targets in Week 6's loss for 129 yards and 1 fumble. His status will need to be monitored throughout the week.
WSB Radio

As MLB playoffs expand, regular-season success matters less

NEW YORK — (AP) — Major League Baseball views expanded playoffs as the more the merrier. Not for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves, New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals. The National League’s four winningest teams failed to reach the League Championship Series, six months of accomplishment...
FLORIDA STATE
ESPN

Tua Tagovailoa preparing as Dolphins' starter vs. Steelers

MIAMI -- Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will prepare this week as the team's starter for Sunday night's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, coach Mike McDaniel said Monday, marking his return to the football field after spending the past two weeks in concussion protocol. Tagovailoa began football activities last week and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
47K+
Followers
99K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy