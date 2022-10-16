ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

WDBJ7.com

7@four goes live at Layman Family Farms

BLUE RIDGE, Va. (WDBJ) - 7@four devoted its entire hour October 19 to a tour of Layman Family Farms in Blue Ridge, with a 10-acre corn maize, pumpkin patch and family activities. Below are all seven broadcast segments from the special show.
BLUE RIDGE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Here @ Home spotlights dangers of dabbing and high-THC

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - On Here @ Home Wednesday, Natalie and Kate sat down with Laura Stack, a speaker and author of personal productivity books, who lost her 19-year-old son, Johnny, when he died by suicide after becoming psychotic from dabbing high-THC marijuana concentrates, according to Stack. She responded by...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

First Quinceañera Expo takes place in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The first Quinceañera Expo took place in Roanoke Sunday, October 16th. We first brought you an exclusive preview of the Quinceañera Expo three weeks ago. Dream Dance & Fitness Studio LLC put together an expo where girls can get everything they need for their...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Residents protest Evans Spring development project

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Evans Spring residents say they’re coming together to try and protect the neighborhood from a proposed development project. The city of Roanoke plans to develop about 150 acres of land near I-581, the largest group of developable vacant land left in Roanoke. Nearby residents...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Dick and Willie Trail will soon be extended to be 11 miles

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Get out your hiking shoes or dust off your bikes; the Dick and Willie Passage Rail Trail is about to get much longer. Henry County received a $665,000 grant from The Appalachian Regional Commission for the completion of the Dick and Willie. The trail is...
HENRY COUNTY, VA
WSLS

GO Fest brings big increases in business, large crowds to Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – The annual GO Outside Festival wrapped up this weekend after bringing large crowds to downtown Roanoke. GO Fest offered activities like rock climbing, paddle boarding, and BMX shows. The festival also brought lots of business to downtown restaurants and shops. “Business was pretty good this weekend....
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Dog-filled Barktoberfest coming Saturday to support mental services

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bartoberfest event is happening this coming Saturday to support Project Support, which “is dedicated to making sure those who suffer from mental illness understand that there is help and hope available.”. It’s an event at Roanoke’s Elmwood Park filled with dogs, doggie contests, and...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke Parks and Recreation presents Fall Foliage Tree Tour

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Catch great views of trees and autumn hues during the Fall Foliage Tree Tour, presented by Roanoke Parks and Recreation on October 20. Monday, October 17 is the last day to register for the $25 tour that will commence at Fishburn Mansion, beginning at 9 a.m.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Go Fest celebrates success with growth in 2022

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Sunday, October 16 was the last day of Go Fest in Downtown Roanoke and officials say it was a success. The three-day free event featured live music, bike demos, a beer mile, vendors, and the famous BMX show. “It’s been really nice to see you know...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

PHOTOS: Tattooed man with gun robs Roanoke business

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke Police Department is looking for a man who they say committed armed robbery at a business. The robbery happened in the 1800 block of Peters Creek Road NW, RPD said. Photos show a man who appears to have tattoos on his hand. If...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Friday event honors those lost to domestic violence

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Walk in Their Shoes is an annual awareness event that takes place to honor the lives of those lost to domestic violence. On Here @ Home, Natalie & Kate talked to Salvation Army Captain Jamie Clay about this event and about the butterfly board. It’s used during the walk to hang the names of victims who have lost their lives due to domestic violence in the Roanoke area.
ROANOKE, VA
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Salem (VA)

In search of the best and fun thing to do in Salem, VA?. Salem is close to the Appalachian Mountain Range in Virginia, brimming with natural and artificial attractions. It is also the seat of Roanoke County. Salem is usually mistaken for a different city with the same name that...
SALEM, VA
WSLS

Angels of Assisi rescues 15 dogs from abusive conditions

ROANOKE, Va. – 15 dogs now have a shot at a happy, healthy life after being rescued by the Angels of Assisi Monday. The dogs were living in makeshift dog houses and many were chained or tied up in the backyard of the house. Many shelters in the area...
ROANOKE, VA
FOX8 News

Who is the ‘Little Red Man’ that haunts Old Salem?

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — “Three stories,” said Eric Elliot. “Three different time periods.” Eric Elliott was the archivist for the Moravian Archives of the Southern Province of the Moravian Church. During his time as archivist, he collected stories and histories, relying on old documents and records to paint a picture of life in Salem throughout […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wfxrtv.com

Large police presence to be expected in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department is having a training exercise today between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. at Central Virginia Community College (3506 Wards Road). According to LPD, the following entities will be included in the exercise:. LPD Tactical Unit. LPD Crisis Negotiation Team. LPD Drone...
LYNCHBURG, VA

