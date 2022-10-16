ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Walk in Their Shoes is an annual awareness event that takes place to honor the lives of those lost to domestic violence. On Here @ Home, Natalie & Kate talked to Salvation Army Captain Jamie Clay about this event and about the butterfly board. It’s used during the walk to hang the names of victims who have lost their lives due to domestic violence in the Roanoke area.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 2 HOURS AGO