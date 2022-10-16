Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
villages-news.com
Villager in golf cart arrested with gun after dispute at restaurant
A Villager in a golf cart was arrested with a gun after a dispute at a restaurant in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. Robert Paul Houston, 43, who lives in the La Paloma Villas had been circling the parking lot at Applebee’s restaurant on Bichara Boulevard at about 1:30 a.m. Monday where he had been “waiting on a guy” he had a “problem with inside the restaurant,” according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
villages-news.com
Habitual traffic offender with brass knuckles nabbed near Oakland Hills
A habitual traffic offender with brass knuckles tucked in the door pocket of his vehicle was nabbed near Oakland Hills. Jeremy Michael Saunders Jr., 27, of Ocklawaha, was driving a white 2003 Hyundai with an inoperable headlight at about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday when he was pulled over near the Oakland Hills development on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Lady Lake, according to arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
villages-news.com
78-year-old Summerfield man jailed after skipping court date
A 78-year-old Summerfield man has been jailed after skipping a court date in a case in which he is facing a charge of driving while impaired. William Arthur Jenkins was booked Tuesday at the Marion County Jail. Bond was set at $2,000. Jenkins was originally arrested on May 15 when...
villages-news.com
Villager jailed in knife attack on wife set for arraignment on Halloween
A Villager jailed in a knife attack on his wife is scheduled for arraignment on Halloween. George Albert Hachey, 72, allegedly stabbed his wife 12 times on the morning of Sept. 28 at their home in the Village of De La Vista North. The Rhode Island native continues to be held without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.
villages-news.com
57-year-old woman in SUV arrested with marijuana in construction zone
A 57-year-old Wildwood woman in a sport utility vehicle was arrested with marijuana after she was found in a closed construction zone. Susan Renee Crenshaw was spotted in a silver Toyota Highlander at 8:45 p.m. Monday in the construction zone in the area of State Road 44 and County Road 229, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s office. The report noted the roadway is closed for construction and clearly marked at both entrances.
villages-news.com
Lady Lake man jailed after firing shotgun over ‘disrespect’ shown to his mother
A Lady Lake man was jailed after firing a shotgun over “disrespect” shown to his mother. Jesse George Keener, 20, was arrested early Saturday morning at his home at 1545 County Road 25 on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and improper exhibition of a firearm.
fox35orlando.com
Deputies: 17-year-old carjacked at gunpoint by suspect at 7-Eleven in Volusia County
DEBARY, Fla. - A 17-year-old was the victim of an armed carjacking in Volusia County Monday night, according to the sheriff's office. The Volusia Sheriff's Office said a suspect wearing a hoodie and a surgical mask approached the teen with a gun, demanding for the teen's car, while the teen was at the 7-Eleven located at 96 N. Charles R. Beall Boulevard in DeBary.
Citrus County Chronicle
Sheriff's office on lookout for stolen travel trailer, thieves
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office authorities are asking for the public’s help to locate a stolen travel trailer and its thieves. According to the sheriff’s office, the trailer is a white and black 2020 Grand Design pull along RV with a Florida license plate tag of DNSV03, and a spare tire cover on its rear that states “Life is better around a campfire.”
villages-news.com
Summerfield man arrested on DUI charge at east campus of The Villages hospital
A Summerfield man was arrested on a drunk driving charge at the east campus of UF Health-The Villages Hospital. Jesse Ray Nuzum, 32, was driving a black 2020 Ford F-150 pickup at 11:14 p.m. Monday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when his vehicle was spotted swerving and unable to maintain its lane, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
villages-news.com
‘Strange grunting noises’ lead to arrest of suspected shoplifters at Home Depot
“Strange grunting noises” led to the arrest of a pair of suspected shoplifters at Home Depot in Lady Lake. A officer had been called to the store Friday afternoon to investigate a shoplifting complaint when 50-year-old Richard Devon Grant of Ocklawaha was found “leaning over holding onto the store shelving with one hand, rocking back and forth, and making strange grunting noises,” according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The officer asked Grant if he was OK, and Grant responded that he was “tired and had a long week.” Grant was found to be in possession of a Milwaukee brand flood light tucked in his shorts. The light was valued at $69.97. A pack of cigarettes was found in his sock. Two grams of methamphetamine were discovered concealed in the cigarette pack.
villages-news.com
Woman lands back in jail after bogus claim about stolen car
A woman landed back in jail after a bogus claim last year about the theft of her car in The Villages. Jeanette Coral Schuster, 65, of Umatilla, was arrested last week on a Lake County warrant charging her with making a false police report. She was booked without bond at the Marion County Jail, pending her transfer back to Lake County.
mycbs4.com
One dead, another injured after motel shooting
According to Ocala Police Department (OPD), around 5:18pm yesterday they received a call that a Black male and Hispanic female arrived at a hospital both suffering gunshots. OPD says that the shooting occurred inside a car at a Super 8 motel parking lot which had four people inside. OPD says that an altercation took place and the Black male who was in the passenger seat was shot multiple times. The Hispanic female who was the driver of the vehicle was also shot one time in the hand.
villages-news.com
Suspected shoplifter tracked down after fleeing Walmart at Buffalo Ridge
A 65-year-old shoplifting suspect has been arrested in connection with the attempted theft of items from Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages. Lois Catherine Tillman was arrested Friday afternoon on a probable cause warrant at her home in Oxford. She had been caught on surveillance pushing a cart full of merchandise out of the store in August without paying for the items, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A store employee asked to see a receipt for the merchandise, so Tillman left the cart, got into the passenger side of a black Mazda 6 and left the parking lot.
villages-news.com
Mom wanted on delinquency warrant arrested when she knew she should ‘not be driving’
A mother who was wanted on a delinquency warrant was arrested when she admitted she knew she should “not be driving.”. Mariah Cheyenne Ryle-Nava, 27, of Tavares, was at the wheel of a vehicle shortly before 10 p.m. Friday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when she crossed the center line several times, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She was also driving 15 miles per hour under the 45 mph speed limit.
Man killed, woman injured in Ocala shooting, suspect at large
OCALA, Fla. — A man was killed and a woman was injured after being shot in Ocala Tuesday afternoon, according to police. Just before 5:20 p.m., police received a call about two victims, identified only as a Black man and a Hispanic woman, who entered a hospital with gunshot wounds. The woman had a single gunshot wound to her hand and the man had multiple gunshot wounds, police said.
villages-news.com
Sumter County man headed to federal prison after caught with firearms and pipe bombs
Senior United States District Judge Gregory A. Presnell has sentenced 35-year-old James Clay Bexley of Center Hill to three years in federal prison for possessing unregistered destructive devices and firearm silencers and for possessing firearms in violation of a domestic violence injunction. Bexley had pleaded guilty on July 28. Bexley...
Former corrections officer accused of threatening to shoot medical marijuana security guard
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A former Lake County corrections officer accused of threatening to shoot a security guard is out of jail Wednesday morning. Eustis police arrested Michael Shapiro last week. Eyewitnesses told officers that Shapiro got irritated while waiting for an order at a medical marijuana facility on...
Citrus County Chronicle
Lake County man arrested after speeding off from Citrus County traffic stop
A Lake County man was jailed on accusations he sped off from a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy’s traffic stop before he was later caught with vials of liquid testosterone. Deputies apprehended John Wesley Smith III the afternoon of Sunday, Oct. 16, from the parking lot of the...
villages-news.com
$20,000 in fines racked up over junk car at dead couple’s home in The Villages
More than $20,000 in deed compliance fines have been racked up over a junk car at a dead couple’s home in The Villages. The Community Development District 2 Board of Supervisors learned of the staggering figure during a meeting Friday at Savannah Center. The home at 2016 Cordero Court...
villages-news.com
Drug suspect arrested after K-9 alerts on vehicle near Morse Gate
A drug suspect was arrested after a K-9 alerted on a vehicle during a traffic stop near the gate at Morse Boulevard and U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in The Villages. Thomas Eugene Pittman, 39, of Fort Pierce, was traveling in a silver Toyota Camry with a Georgia license plate at 9:14 p.m. Thursday when the vehicle was pulled over due to an expired registration, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
Comments / 3