El Paso, TX

IDEA Public Schools in El Paso make national list for commitment to healthy students

By Dave Burge
 2 days ago

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – All 10 of IDEA Public Schools campuses in El Paso were recognized in a list of schools nationwide that honors their commitment to promoting quality nutrition, regular physical activity and a strong wellness commitment.

IDEA Public Schools had 120 of its schools across Texas and in Tampa Bay, Florida, earn a spot on the Alliance for a Healthier Generation 2022 list of “America’s Healthiest Schools.” That list includes all of the charter school chain’s El Paso’s schools.

IDEA credits its Healthy Kids Here initiative, with its focus on healthy meals, dedicated time for physical education and other activities during the school day and its health services program to keep students healthy.

