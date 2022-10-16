ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

The Spun

Veteran Big Ten Quarterback Is Reportedly Transferring

A veteran Big Ten quarterback is reportedly transferring following his team's Week 7 game. Jack Tuttle, who played in several games for Indiana last year, is reportedly in the transfer portal. ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel first reported the news on Monday morning. "Indiana QB Jack Tuttle is in...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
The Spun

Look: Hilarious Nebraska Football Mascot Photo Goes Viral

Purdue took down Nebraska in a wild, 43-37 shootout in West Lafayette last Saturday. While the Cornhuskers took an L on the scoreboard, Nebraska mascot Herbie the Husker took one from his counterpart, Purdue Pete. In a photo shared by Purdue Associate AD Patrick Crawford, Purdue Pete can be seen...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

College Football Coach Placed On Leave Following Tantrum

A college football coach has been placed on leave following a tantrum that reportedly injured some fans. Fresno State announced this weekend that a football coach has been placed on leave following his press box outburst. "The coach, who has not been named by the school, apparently shattered a pane...
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts the outcome of Iowa at Ohio State

ESPN’s Football Power Index is confident that Ohio State will easily handle Iowa in Columbus in Week 8. According to FPI, the Buckeyes have a 95.5% chance to defeat the Hawkeyes. These teams last met in 2017, a game in which Iowa won by a score of 55-24. Ohio State leads the all-time series with 46 wins to Iowa’s 15.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders Job News

Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders has admitted that he has to at least entertain offers from Power 5 schools moving forward in his career. Sanders, who's built Jackson State into an elite HBCU program, has been mentioned for jobs like Nebraska, Auburn, Georgia Tech and others. But will...
JACKSON, MS
saturdaytradition.com

Indiana QB enters transfer portal following Week 7

On Monday morning Indiana quarterback Jack Tuttle entered the NCAA transfer portal following Week 7. A redshirt senior, Tuttle transferred to Indiana from Utah back in December 2018. He will continue playing throughout the remainder of the 2022 season, with the opportunity to help Indiana to win more football games.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan State deletes schedule announcement for Michigan game after rivalry troll attempt backfires

Michigan State football tweeted a graphic ahead of next week’s rivalry game against Michigan. Then it was deleted. On Monday afternoon, MSU football deleted a tweet with a graphic that had the Michigan “M” placed upside down to look like a “W.” The reasoning for the switch is a bit confusing, but regardless of the reasoning, it backfired horrifically.
EAST LANSING, MI
The Spun

Former College Football Starting Quarterback Decides To Transfer

Colorado quarterback Brendon Lewis announced his decision to enter the transfer portal. On Tuesday, Lewis revealed his choice in a Twitter post captioned "Thank you." "I'm grateful to the University of Colorado, my teammates, coaches, and Buff Nation for all my support over the past years," Lewis said. "Over the various changes I've encountered throughout my three years at CU, I've decided I need to explore my other options and see who can best prepare me for my future."
BOULDER, CO

