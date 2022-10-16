Read full article on original website
Related
Nebraska Football game time against Illinois announced
Mickey Joseph during a gameSteven Branscombe / Contributor Photo/Getty. The time for the Nebraska football-Illinois game has been set. The October 29 contest will take place at 2:30 PM CT, as noted by the Big Ten.
Veteran Big Ten Quarterback Is Reportedly Transferring
A veteran Big Ten quarterback is reportedly transferring following his team's Week 7 game. Jack Tuttle, who played in several games for Indiana last year, is reportedly in the transfer portal. ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel first reported the news on Monday morning. "Indiana QB Jack Tuttle is in...
saturdaytradition.com
Video sheds more light on halftime tunnel scuffle between Penn State-Michigan in Week 7
Things got interesting in the Michigan Stadium tunnel between Michigan and Penn State last Saturday. A video was released to show more of what happened. It is hard to fully hear in the video, but James Franklin appears to address someone associated with Michigan’s team. Franklin also appears to tell someone the problem is “this (expletive) guy.”
Paul Finebaum Believes Nick Saban Is At 'Dangerous' Point
Alabama suffered its first loss of the season on Saturday night against Tennessee. The Crimson Tide battled back after being down by as many as 18 but lost late in the fourth quarter by three, 52-49. They're now 6-1 heading into next Saturday's game against the Bulldogs of Mississippi State.
Look: Hilarious Nebraska Football Mascot Photo Goes Viral
Purdue took down Nebraska in a wild, 43-37 shootout in West Lafayette last Saturday. While the Cornhuskers took an L on the scoreboard, Nebraska mascot Herbie the Husker took one from his counterpart, Purdue Pete. In a photo shared by Purdue Associate AD Patrick Crawford, Purdue Pete can be seen...
College Football Coach Placed On Leave Following Tantrum
A college football coach has been placed on leave following a tantrum that reportedly injured some fans. Fresno State announced this weekend that a football coach has been placed on leave following his press box outburst. "The coach, who has not been named by the school, apparently shattered a pane...
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts the outcome of Iowa at Ohio State
ESPN’s Football Power Index is confident that Ohio State will easily handle Iowa in Columbus in Week 8. According to FPI, the Buckeyes have a 95.5% chance to defeat the Hawkeyes. These teams last met in 2017, a game in which Iowa won by a score of 55-24. Ohio State leads the all-time series with 46 wins to Iowa’s 15.
saturdaytradition.com
Trey Palmer snubbed? Huskers react to star WRs absence from weekly B1G awards
Trey Palmer’s name was not seen on the Players of the Week awards for Week 7. This was even after he had a 237 yards receiving performance against Purdue. Palmer also had a 60 yard rushing touchdown as well, which gave him more total yards than Illinois RB Chase Brown, who had 233 total yards.
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State football: Michigan expresses regret for funereal day in Ann Arbor
Michigan should at least have the decency to put up a marker or something. Nothing fancy, mind you. Something small but tasteful off in some out-of-the-way nook or cranny of the Wolverines’ cavernous stadium. This is where the Penn State 2022 football season lost its life. The Lions were...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska AD reveals ‘metrics’ from Scott Frost’s contract after judge’s decision
The Scott Frost era ended a few weeks ago in Lincoln, but the stories and information are now being brought to light. Nebraska AD Trev Alberts last season had told the Husker faithful that there were metrics Frost needed to reach in his restructured contract. The metrics were never released...
College Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders Job News
Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders has admitted that he has to at least entertain offers from Power 5 schools moving forward in his career. Sanders, who's built Jackson State into an elite HBCU program, has been mentioned for jobs like Nebraska, Auburn, Georgia Tech and others. But will...
saturdaytradition.com
Indiana QB enters transfer portal following Week 7
On Monday morning Indiana quarterback Jack Tuttle entered the NCAA transfer portal following Week 7. A redshirt senior, Tuttle transferred to Indiana from Utah back in December 2018. He will continue playing throughout the remainder of the 2022 season, with the opportunity to help Indiana to win more football games.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State deletes schedule announcement for Michigan game after rivalry troll attempt backfires
Michigan State football tweeted a graphic ahead of next week’s rivalry game against Michigan. Then it was deleted. On Monday afternoon, MSU football deleted a tweet with a graphic that had the Michigan “M” placed upside down to look like a “W.” The reasoning for the switch is a bit confusing, but regardless of the reasoning, it backfired horrifically.
2024 sharp-shooter Darren Harris set to make college decision
Darren Harris, the No. 45 overall prospect in the 2024 class, is ready to make his college decision. On Saturday, October 22nd, the 6-foot-6 sniper out of Fairfax (Va.) Paul VI will make his announcement live on 247Sports at 2:30 PM ET. Harris is down to four schools: Duke, Maryland,...
Former College Football Starting Quarterback Decides To Transfer
Colorado quarterback Brendon Lewis announced his decision to enter the transfer portal. On Tuesday, Lewis revealed his choice in a Twitter post captioned "Thank you." "I'm grateful to the University of Colorado, my teammates, coaches, and Buff Nation for all my support over the past years," Lewis said. "Over the various changes I've encountered throughout my three years at CU, I've decided I need to explore my other options and see who can best prepare me for my future."
Class of 2023 big man William Patterson is down to three schools
WILMINGTON, Del. -- Class of 2023 big man William Patterson is down to three schools. The 7-foot-2, 220 pound center will choose between Oklahoma State, Syracuse, and TCU with a decision expected next month. “I’m down to a top three schools for my recruitment,” he said. “It will be between...
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin announces it will be without usual play-by-play announcer vs. Purdue
Wisconsin football will be without its usual play-by-play announcer on Saturday. Matt Lepay, the Badgers’ Director of Broadcasting, announced on Twitter Monday afternoon that he would miss the game on Saturday as he attends a celebration of life for his sister. Stepping in for Lepay will be Mike Heller,...
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Leonhard: Badgers 'need to know who is in/out' regarding transfer status moving forward
Jim Leonhard wants his players to be fully committed to Wisconsin or go ahead and make a move. On Monday afternoon, Leonhard addressed the growing concern of players leaving and going into the NCAA transfer portal since Paul Chryst was fired recently. Leonhard wants the team to want to be...
Resetting the College Football Playoff Picture
Examining the sport’s top contenders and their road to the final four.
Yardbarker
Heisman Watch: These three players saw their Heisman odds skyrocket last weekend
Heisman odds are constantly fluctuating throughout the season, but Week 7 in college football saw a massive change in Heisman odds for three players in particular. Players that were on no one's Heisman Watch list are now popping up with a renewed chance at college football's biggest honor. Of course,...
Comments / 0