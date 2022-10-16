Read full article on original website
Related
Minnesota Rescue Dog Now Featured on Thousands of Busch Dog Brew Cans
A Minnesota rescue dog is now featured on thousands of Busch cans around the country thanks to her goofy smile! Busch is back with their Dog Brew (a dog-safe beverage) and also a new flavor. With this new flavor, the company decided they wanted to feature a rescue dog, and that's where Kira comes in.
Why Are People Putting Scented Dryer Sheets In Mailboxes In Minnesota And Wisconsin?
When you think of being a mail carrier it would seem to be a pretty tough job. Rain, sleet, snow, cold, heat, walking for miles delivering mail, and don't forget about dogs that are not on a leash. But did you ever consider insects, particularly yellowjackets?. Yes, yellowjackets are a...
These Two Central Minnesota Trailer Parks Were Part Of A $25M Purchase
It's a move that has mostly been under the radar but a recent $25 million dollar purchase conducted has seen 7 Minnesota trailer parks change ownership, with two of them being right here in Central Minnesota with trailer parks in St. Cloud and Albany being part of the deal. According...
spectrumnews1.com
Despite lower yields statewide, one Wisconsin farmer's corn crop is thriving
KAUKAUNA, Wis. — A northeast Wisconsin farmer said he’s feeling pretty good after looking over the crop fields near Van Wychen Farms in Kaukauna. Jake Raab works for the Van Wychen’s. He jokes he’s their number one employee. Raab said this time of year is one...
progressivegrocer.com
Hy-Vee Debuts New Grocery Layout in Wisconsin
Midwest retailer Hy-Vee Inc. has opened its reimagined store format in La Crosse, Wis., on Oct. 18, featuring a convenient grocery experience with a focus on foodservice, expanded departments, high-tech shopping and other amenities. The new store layout marks the second of its kind in Wisconsin and the fourth for...
wpr.org
Wisconsin tax burden falls to lowest level in decades
Wisconsin's tax burden hit its lowest level in two decades in 2020, according to an annual report released Tuesday by the Wisconsin Policy Forum. The report looked at new federal data, showing Wisconsin's state and local tax collections rose just 1.7 percent in 2020 — the smallest increase since 2015.
mprnews.org
Foot of snow, fierce gales, pounding surf slap northern Wisconsin, Michigan
The season’s first major lake-effect snow event has dumped more than a foot of snow on Lake Superior’s leeward shores. And up to another foot of snow could fall in some spots. Parts of northwestern Wisconsin and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula picked up more than a foot of snow...
wearegreenbay.com
Northern Wisconsin, Upper Peninsula rocked by snowstorm, over a foot reported in areas
(WFRV) – Northeast Wisconsin may have to skip the Halloween decorations this year and go straight to Christmas as our neighbors to the north were rocked by a snowstorm with some areas receiving over a foot of snow. WJMN, our sister station in Marquette, Michigan reports thousands of residents...
Winter season begins early: 2 Minnesota ski hills opening Tuesday
MINNEAPOLIS -- Eager to hit the slopes? Believe it or not, some Minnesota ski hills opened Tuesday.Wild Mountain Ski Area in Taylors Falls opened for skiing and snowboarding at noon. "Our snowmaking team hustled the last two nights, and successfully made enough snow for us to open to the public," a release said. Wild Mountain claims it is the first ski area to open in North America for the season. It's also tied for the second-earliest opening date in Wild Mountain's history. In 2012, the ski area opened on Oct. 7. Andes Tower Hills, west of Alexandria, was open from 1...
Minnesota Ski Resort Is First To Open In North America For 2022-2023 Season
Much of the state has already seen some snowfall already this fall, and temperatures have been falling fast, so who's ready to hit the slopes?. One Minnesota ski resort has managed to make enough snow over the last couple of days, that today at noon they turned the lifts on marking the start of the 2022/2023 ski and snowboard season.
wuwm.com
Two electric vehicles among 'Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin' finalists for 2022
Two of the four finalists in this year's Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest, run by a state business group, are electric vehicles. They aren't cars you can find at a dealership. Instead, these EVS are made for two very different markets—the very serious world of fire-fighting, and what you might call the market of fun.
What Makes A Wisconsin Old Fashioned So Special?
Drink preferences tend to vary from region to region and state to state. But only in the Badger State is the number-one cocktail something that's actually been customized to a very specific set of local preferences. The rest of the world tends to see an Old Fashioned as a whiskey drink, and some purists insist that it include nothing more than whiskey, bitters, and sugar. But Wisconsinites have an entirely different drink (and far less plain) drink in mind when they're ordering an Old Fashioned.
Legends Say People Mysteriously Disappear While Traveling This One Area in Wisconsin
Did you know that an area of Lake Michigan in Wisconsin is responsible for several mysterious disappearances and strange events? Well, I certainly didn't, and now I'm a little weirded out and seriously intrigued. The Infamous Lake Michigan Triangle. I'm assuming we've all heard stories about the unexplained plane crashes,...
Wisconsin Tweet About Frozen Pizza Goes Viral
Do Wisconsinites like frozen pizza, or pizza in general, more than the average person? I didn't think so but a video going viral on Twitter may prove otherwise. Pizza has been a hot topic in Minnesota and Wisconsin over the years. A few years back, two Wisconsinites caused a scene at a local Pizza Hut store in Wausau. The fight started because the two, who were sharing the pizza, wanted extra cheese and felt their wish was not fulfilled.
Check Out Minnesota’s Tallest Escalator [VIDEO]
When you've just about exhausted Minnesota's options for "must-see" attractions, you need to head to the Minneapolis-St Paul International Airport and take a gander at the state's tallest escalator. It's really an amazing sight and experience making that almost 120-foot climb on this mechanical wonder. It sure would kind of...
WEAU-TV 13
Wisconsin DNR suggests tackling fall projects differently this year
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is suggesting tackling your fall projects a little differently this year. When it comes to cleaning out gutters, draining garden hoses or raking leaves, the DNR said doing some of these chores differently can be beneficial for creatures in nature.
One Of Minnesota’s Most Haunted Places Is Close To Duluth
Spooky season is officially here and with that, it's more appropriate than ever to look at some seemingly haunted places in the Northland and beyond. Did you know one of the most haunted places in the state is just a short drive from Duluth?. There are many haunted places in...
Great Lakes Could Get Slammed By Up to 24-Foot Waves During Early Winter Storm
A storm that’s affecting Michigan’s Great Lakes on Monday and Tuesday could cause 24-foot waves and drop over 18 inches of snow. People around Lake Superior will see the worst of the weather, according to the National Weather Service office in Marquette. Meteorologists warn that aside from the snow and rain, gale-force winds of up to 50 mph could cause beach erosion and flooding in low-lying areas.
KCRG.com
Community helps Iowa farmer diagnosed with cancer during harvest season
HUMESTON, Iowa (KCCI) - It is harvest season across Iowa, but one Iowa farmer has been kept inside due to a recent cancer diagnosis. However, his hometown has banded together to help, and with a high-tech tool, he even got to watch the work being done. Doug Arnold has more...
18 Reasons Why People in Iowa, Minnesota, Illinois and Wisconsin Despise Winter
You can feel it, can’t you? The wet, dark, and dampness of W-I-N-T-E-R. Did I Just See Snow in Southeast Minnesota...in mid-October?. I was driving back to Rochester, Minnesota on Friday from Wisconsin, and on I-90, coming straight at my windshield was the horrible white flakes we know as snow. I almost stopped my car because I was in shock that it was happening already on October 14th.
Sasquatch 92.1 FM
Duluth, MN
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
632K+
Views
ABOUT
Sasquatch 92.1 has the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://squatchrocks.com
Comments / 2