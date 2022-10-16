ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Hy-Vee Debuts New Grocery Layout in Wisconsin

Midwest retailer Hy-Vee Inc. has opened its reimagined store format in La Crosse, Wis., on Oct. 18, featuring a convenient grocery experience with a focus on foodservice, expanded departments, high-tech shopping and other amenities. The new store layout marks the second of its kind in Wisconsin and the fourth for...
LA CROSSE, WI
Wisconsin tax burden falls to lowest level in decades

Wisconsin's tax burden hit its lowest level in two decades in 2020, according to an annual report released Tuesday by the Wisconsin Policy Forum. The report looked at new federal data, showing Wisconsin's state and local tax collections rose just 1.7 percent in 2020 — the smallest increase since 2015.
WISCONSIN STATE
Winter season begins early: 2 Minnesota ski hills opening Tuesday

MINNEAPOLIS -- Eager to hit the slopes? Believe it or not, some Minnesota ski hills opened Tuesday.Wild Mountain Ski Area in Taylors Falls opened for skiing and snowboarding at noon. "Our snowmaking team hustled the last two nights, and successfully made enough snow for us to open to the public," a release said. Wild Mountain claims it is the first ski area to open in North America for the season. It's also tied for the second-earliest opening date in Wild Mountain's history. In 2012, the ski area opened on Oct. 7. Andes Tower Hills, west of Alexandria, was open from 1...
TAYLORS FALLS, MN
What Makes A Wisconsin Old Fashioned So Special?

Drink preferences tend to vary from region to region and state to state. But only in the Badger State is the number-one cocktail something that's actually been customized to a very specific set of local preferences. The rest of the world tends to see an Old Fashioned as a whiskey drink, and some purists insist that it include nothing more than whiskey, bitters, and sugar. But Wisconsinites have an entirely different drink (and far less plain) drink in mind when they're ordering an Old Fashioned.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Tweet About Frozen Pizza Goes Viral

Do Wisconsinites like frozen pizza, or pizza in general, more than the average person? I didn't think so but a video going viral on Twitter may prove otherwise. Pizza has been a hot topic in Minnesota and Wisconsin over the years. A few years back, two Wisconsinites caused a scene at a local Pizza Hut store in Wausau. The fight started because the two, who were sharing the pizza, wanted extra cheese and felt their wish was not fulfilled.
WISCONSIN STATE
Check Out Minnesota’s Tallest Escalator [VIDEO]

When you've just about exhausted Minnesota's options for "must-see" attractions, you need to head to the Minneapolis-St Paul International Airport and take a gander at the state's tallest escalator. It's really an amazing sight and experience making that almost 120-foot climb on this mechanical wonder. It sure would kind of...
MINNESOTA STATE
Wisconsin DNR suggests tackling fall projects differently this year

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is suggesting tackling your fall projects a little differently this year. When it comes to cleaning out gutters, draining garden hoses or raking leaves, the DNR said doing some of these chores differently can be beneficial for creatures in nature.
WISCONSIN STATE
Great Lakes Could Get Slammed By Up to 24-Foot Waves During Early Winter Storm

A storm that’s affecting Michigan’s Great Lakes on Monday and Tuesday could cause 24-foot waves and drop over 18 inches of snow. People around Lake Superior will see the worst of the weather, according to the National Weather Service office in Marquette. Meteorologists warn that aside from the snow and rain, gale-force winds of up to 50 mph could cause beach erosion and flooding in low-lying areas.
MICHIGAN STATE
18 Reasons Why People in Iowa, Minnesota, Illinois and Wisconsin Despise Winter

You can feel it, can’t you? The wet, dark, and dampness of W-I-N-T-E-R. Did I Just See Snow in Southeast Minnesota...in mid-October?. I was driving back to Rochester, Minnesota on Friday from Wisconsin, and on I-90, coming straight at my windshield was the horrible white flakes we know as snow. I almost stopped my car because I was in shock that it was happening already on October 14th.
MINNESOTA STATE
