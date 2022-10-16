PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mitch Trubisky stood on the Acrisure Stadium sideline two weeks ago with a baseball cap on, his future uncertain and his chance at proving he’s a capable NFL starting quarterback all but gone. He didn’t complain. Or throw a tantrum. Or give up his captaincy for that matter, an honorarium that requires him to lead, something Trubisky kept doing even while helping rookie Kenny Pickett prepare to be the face of the Pittsburgh Steelers for years to come. While Pickett remains very much the face of the future, for one remarkable quarter on Sunday, Trubisky seized the present and offered a glimpse of the player he believes he can still be while helping orchestrate a stunning 20-18 victory over Tom Brady and the suddenly adrift Tampa Bay Buccaneers. “Mitch was put in a tough spot and he never wavered,” said Pittsburgh wide receiver Chase Claypool, whose 6-yard touchdown reception with 9:59 remaining provided the winning points. “Love that guy.”

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO