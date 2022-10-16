Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cleveland's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCleveland, OH
Major off-price retail chain opening another new location in OhioKristen WaltersWarrensville Heights, OH
4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
If You're Looking for a Bagel Sandwich, You Should Visit This Place in North Olmsted, OhioIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
Garfield Heights Teachers' Headed for a Strike: The Black Women Commission Shows Support and School Board Walks OutBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
Related
WKYC
FIRE Kevin Stefanski? FIRE Joe Woods? Which Cleveland Browns coaches make it through the season?
Has Kevin Stefanski lost the locker room? Should the Cleveland Browns FIRE Joe Woods ahead of the matchup against the Baltimore Ravens?
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Cleveland Browns coaching staff on the hot seat? Locked On Browns
Are the Cleveland Browns coaching staff on the hot seat? It sure looks that way after yet another loss.
Browns Cut Defensive Player Following Sunday's Loss
The Cleveland Browns have decided to move off a member of the team's front-seven on Tuesday. In their latest roster announcement, the Browns revealed that they've waived linebacker Dakota Allen. Allen was elevated from the practice squad to Cleveland's 53-man roster last week and has appeared in two games for...
Trubisky comes off bench as Steelers stun Brady, Bucs 20-18
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mitch Trubisky stood on the Acrisure Stadium sideline two weeks ago with a baseball cap on, his future uncertain and his chance at proving he’s a capable NFL starting quarterback all but gone. He didn’t complain. Or throw a tantrum. Or give up his captaincy for that matter, an honorarium that requires him to lead, something Trubisky kept doing even while helping rookie Kenny Pickett prepare to be the face of the Pittsburgh Steelers for years to come. While Pickett remains very much the face of the future, for one remarkable quarter on Sunday, Trubisky seized the present and offered a glimpse of the player he believes he can still be while helping orchestrate a stunning 20-18 victory over Tom Brady and the suddenly adrift Tampa Bay Buccaneers. “Mitch was put in a tough spot and he never wavered,” said Pittsburgh wide receiver Chase Claypool, whose 6-yard touchdown reception with 9:59 remaining provided the winning points. “Love that guy.”
'A Question For Ownership': Texans Coach Lovie Smith Speaks On Jack Easterby's Firing
Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith shares brief thoughts on the firing of former vice president of football operations Jack Easterby.
Sporting News
NFL power rankings: Surprising Giants, Jets continue to rise; Packers, 49ers, Buccaneers fade for Week 7
Week 6 in the NFL was a great showcase for the strong top two teams in Sporting News' power rankings to further flex in front of big national audiences. As for some other familiar playoff contenders in the NFC and AFC, it was a rough week, giving upset-minded upstarts more legs.
Should Browns make another defensive trade? Garrett Bush, Brad Ward on Wednesday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Don’t miss today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, live each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. Garrett Bush of 92.3 The Fan and...
Browns RG Teller likely out against Ravens with calf injury
Browns Pro Bowl right guard Wyatt Teller is expected to miss Sunday's game in Baltimore with a left calf strain
FOX Sports
Saints receiver Olave expects to play against Cardinals
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — New Orleans Saints leading receiver Chris Olave said he expects to play in Arizona on Thursday night after missing last Sunday's game because of a recent concussion. “I'm ready to get back to it,” Olave, who was drafted 11th overall last spring, said after practice...
Pittsburgh Steelers: 4 takeaways from Week 6 win vs. Buccaneers
After a rough four-game losing streak, the Pittsburgh Steelers bounced back with an important 20-18 over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. It was a hard-fought game, with neither team opening a comfortable lead throughout the day. The Steelers are now 2-4 on the season and remain at the bottom...
Yardbarker
Browns Waive LB Dakota Allen
Allen, 26, was selected in the seventh round of the 2019 draft by the Rams. He agreed to a four-year, $2,594,576 contract that included a $74,576 signing bonus, but was waived coming out of the preseason. From there, Allen was added to the Rams’ practice squad before Jacksonville signed him...
Browns Offensive Lineman Suggests He Won't Play This Weekend
The Cleveland Browns will most likely be without one of their top offensive players this Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens. Browns right guard Wyatt Teller left this past weekend's game against the New England Patriots due to a calf injury. Teller was spotted at Cleveland's facility this Wednesday in a...
Comments / 0