Cleveland, OH

The Spun

Browns Cut Defensive Player Following Sunday's Loss

The Cleveland Browns have decided to move off a member of the team's front-seven on Tuesday. In their latest roster announcement, the Browns revealed that they've waived linebacker Dakota Allen. Allen was elevated from the practice squad to Cleveland's 53-man roster last week and has appeared in two games for...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Associated Press

Trubisky comes off bench as Steelers stun Brady, Bucs 20-18

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mitch Trubisky stood on the Acrisure Stadium sideline two weeks ago with a baseball cap on, his future uncertain and his chance at proving he’s a capable NFL starting quarterback all but gone. He didn’t complain. Or throw a tantrum. Or give up his captaincy for that matter, an honorarium that requires him to lead, something Trubisky kept doing even while helping rookie Kenny Pickett prepare to be the face of the Pittsburgh Steelers for years to come. While Pickett remains very much the face of the future, for one remarkable quarter on Sunday, Trubisky seized the present and offered a glimpse of the player he believes he can still be while helping orchestrate a stunning 20-18 victory over Tom Brady and the suddenly adrift Tampa Bay Buccaneers. “Mitch was put in a tough spot and he never wavered,” said Pittsburgh wide receiver Chase Claypool, whose 6-yard touchdown reception with 9:59 remaining provided the winning points. “Love that guy.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Saints receiver Olave expects to play against Cardinals

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — New Orleans Saints leading receiver Chris Olave said he expects to play in Arizona on Thursday night after missing last Sunday's game because of a recent concussion. “I'm ready to get back to it,” Olave, who was drafted 11th overall last spring, said after practice...
METAIRIE, LA
Yardbarker

CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Browns Offensive Lineman Suggests He Won't Play This Weekend

The Cleveland Browns will most likely be without one of their top offensive players this Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens. Browns right guard Wyatt Teller left this past weekend's game against the New England Patriots due to a calf injury. Teller was spotted at Cleveland's facility this Wednesday in a...
Cleveland, OH

