Field Hockey: No. 21 Ohio State upsets No. 5 Iowa in 2-0 home shutoutThe LanternColumbus, OH
She Divorced Her Husband, Dated His Uncle, And Disappeared. What Happened To Naomi Wilson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedCedar Rapids, IA
3 Amazing Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
3 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Women’s Volleyball: Ohio State opens conference play with weekend split at Iowa, No. 3 NebraskaThe LanternColumbus, OH
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts the outcome of Iowa at Ohio State
ESPN’s Football Power Index is confident that Ohio State will easily handle Iowa in Columbus in Week 8. According to FPI, the Buckeyes have a 95.5% chance to defeat the Hawkeyes. These teams last met in 2017, a game in which Iowa won by a score of 55-24. Ohio State leads the all-time series with 46 wins to Iowa’s 15.
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa OL Mason Richman says Hawkeyes preparing for 'us against the world' game vs. Ohio State
This week the Iowa Hawkeyes will travel to Columbus to take on Ohio State and starting left tackle Mason Richman recognizes what’s in front of his team. In a recent interview, Richman made it clear that he and his team know what is waiting for them in the Horseshoe. The stadium has a capacity of 102,780 and Buckeye fans will definitely make their presence known this Saturday. The noon kick-off will be the biggest challenge for the Hawkeyes so far in their 2022 season.
Iowa Football: Everything Kirk Ferentz said prior to Ohio State
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz met with the media on Tuesday to discuss the bye week, preview Ohio State, his offense and much, much more. Below is everything that Ferentz had to say. You can get an annual membership for 30% off or $1 for your first month. Take advantage...
Michigan at Ohio State opening point spread released
Michigan at Ohio StateWhat is the point spread for Michigan at Ohio State?Michigan will be looking to go back-to-back. Though there are still some hurdles along the way, it appears as if No. 4 Michigan and No. 2 Ohio State are on a collision course to play for a berth in the Big Ten Championship Game.
College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Marching Band News
The Ohio State Marching Band has a special performance lined up for this Saturday's game against Iowa. On Monday, the OSU band revealed it will team up with its Hawkeye counterparts for a massive halftime show in Columbus. "That's right. For the first time in Ohio State Marching Band history,...
Football Notebook: Iowa Examines Offense During Bye Week
Items From Tuesday's Iowa Football Media Availability
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt explains why he views Ohio State as the No. 1 team in the country entering Week 8
Joel Klatt is a fan of Ohio State. The college football analyst made his comments known on The Joel Klatt Show about the Buckeyes. “I’ve seen great offenses before. In fact, we’ve seen some incredible offenses that have fallen short (of a national title),” Klatt explained. Yes,...
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day addresses injury questions coming off of Ohio State's Week 7 bye
Ohio State’s head coach Ryan Day keeps quiet on the Buckeye’s injuries coming off of their bye week. The first question for Day was about his team’s health and he took it in stride with a laugh. Per the Dispatch’s Bill Rabinowitz:. Sports Betting in Big...
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt explains how Jim Harbaugh reworked Michigan's foundation 'to face Ohio State'
Joel Klatt broke down how this Michigan team is different from others in the past. He thinks the changes that Jim Harbaugh has made recently sets the team up well against Ohio State. Harbaugh got Michigan its first win over Ohio State in quite some time last year. Klatt emphasized...
Ohio State not ranked in AP men’s preseason basketball poll
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For the first time in four years, the Ohio State Buckeyes men’s basketball team will not be ranked to begin a new season. The Buckeyes were left out of the AP preseason poll, the first time they haven’t been included since the start of the 2017-18 season. North Carolina will start […]
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day details impact of Jaxon Smith-Njigba's return for Ohio State
Ryan Day, Ohio State’s head coach, talked about the importance of having key wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba back for Saturday’s contest after an ankle injury sidelined him for five weeks. One of the key takeaways for Day was the depth that Smith-Njigba’s return gives Ohio State. “I...
Men’s Basketball: ‘It’s the best feeling ever’: Etzler follows uncle’s footsteps at Ohio State
Redshirt freshman Kalen Etzler (24) will look to make an impact in his first season with in-game impact for the Buckeyes. Etzler will follow in the footsteps of his uncle, Doug Etzler, who played for Ohio State from 1991-1995. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.
Iowa high school football rankings after Week 8
The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2022 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week.
sportstravelmagazine.com
KemperSports to Manage Four Ohio Golf Courses
KemperSports has been selected to manage four Columbus, Ohio area public golf courses: The Golf Club of Dublin, New Albany Links, Bent Tree Golf Club and Royal American Links. The four facilities mark KemperSports’ expansion into Ohio and give the company a total of 18 golf and sports facilities management deals this year.
Longtime Corridor Restaurant to Welcome Back Customers Next Week
Customers are ready to flock back to a newly remodeled corridor restaurant that's been closed for nearly 16 months. Next week, you'll again be able to sink your teeth into food like this. *Stock photo. It was on June 30, 2021, that a fire caused approximately $500,000 in damage at...
KCRG.com
Break-in at Iowa high school leaves classrooms vandalized; student arrested
COLUMBUS JUNCTION, Iowa (KCRG) - Early Monday morning, a break-in occurred at Columbus High School that left extensive vandalism in 6 classrooms and 3 other common and office areas. The damage included several broken windows, one entrance area, trophy cases, network cables, and other items scattered around the rooms. According...
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Places For Fish And Chips In Columbus
There aren’t a ton of places in Columbus for fish and chips, but these are definitely the ones you’ll want to scope out for your next craving. Blame it on watching way too many BBC cop dramas, but every once in a while I start to get hardcore cravings of a good, greasy batch of fish and chips. A nice, crisp Atlantic cod or some soft and juicy white perch sits in my belly just right, especially with a pint of brown ale or a deep and tasty porter.
How Covid-19 upended Columbus incentives for office employers like Nationwide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — When Nationwide allowed half its employees to work from home permanently, it cut off its own eligibility for city of Columbus incentives on those jobs. The Columbus-based financial services giant didn’t cut jobs in the coronavirus pandemic, a spokesman confirmed. Meanwhile, a short-term state law change allowed municipalities to […]
KCRG.com
Many voice disapproval on Linn County Conservation Board’s plans to pave nature trail
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Grant Wood Trail is off of Highway 13 near Marion’s Waldo’s Rock Park. The county wants to expand its length and width, and pave it to make it more handicap accessible. Some say this will take away its natural beauty. As Jacque Keppler...
Block’s Bagels lands temporary restraining order against Fox’s Bagel & Deli
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Block’s Bagels’ products should be back on the menu at two former locations — for now. The longtime Central Ohio bagel shop last week sued its former business partner Jeremy Fox and related entities after Fox rebranded the two Block’s locations he operated as Fox’s Bagel & Deli. The […]
Comments / 2