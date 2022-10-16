This week the Iowa Hawkeyes will travel to Columbus to take on Ohio State and starting left tackle Mason Richman recognizes what’s in front of his team. In a recent interview, Richman made it clear that he and his team know what is waiting for them in the Horseshoe. The stadium has a capacity of 102,780 and Buckeye fans will definitely make their presence known this Saturday. The noon kick-off will be the biggest challenge for the Hawkeyes so far in their 2022 season.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO