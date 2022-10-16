ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, KY

Extreme heat from overnight fire damages Greenville home

By Aaron Chatman
WEHT/WTVW
 2 days ago

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — The Greenville Fire Department says they battled an overnight fire at a home on Wilson and North Cherry streets.

A caller who was passing by told 911 they saw smoke rolling out of the home’s roof. Fire officials say they went into the single-story home and came across zero visibility and high heat.

Firefighters report the fire was found in the back bathroom and was put out within ten minutes.

Although the fire was contained to the bathroom, authorities say extreme heat and heavy smoke damage could be seen throughout the home.

According to the fire department, the homeowner was out of state at the time and no pets or residents were inside. The Kentucky State Fire Marshall’s Office says they are currently investigating the fire. No injuries were reported.

    (Courtesy: Greenville Fire Department)
    (Courtesy: Greenville Fire Department)
    (Courtesy: Greenville Fire Department)
