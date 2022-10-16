ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 14

Red and Green
2d ago

Because of the Democrats filled policies in Pennsylvania maybe he can bring some Narcan And he can talk about how somebody you love or somebody that you know has lost a love one from overdose

Reply
7
John DeVenny
2d ago

I wish I had known so I could have booed him

Reply(4)
15
Related
WITF

Pennsylvania election 2022: Where governor candidates Mastriano, Shapiro stand on rural health care, broadband, and agriculture

The winner of the 2022 Pennsylvania race for governor will have the authority to address a wide range of issues affecting roughly 3.4 million people. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
iheart.com

Oz Picks Up Endorsement of FOP Lodge

(Harrisburg, PA) -- Pennsylvania's Republican U.S. Senate candidate says he's grateful for the support of police. Dr. Mehmet Oz picked up the endorsement of a Fraternal Order of Police lodge in Allegheny County and the state lodge Tuesday. Oz told the gathered officers that the nation's leaders need to support law enforcement if they want to break the cycle of violence. He also says he looks forward to representing them in D.C.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Shapiro makes campaign stops in the Midstate

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Josh Shapiro was campaigning in the Midstate today. He stopped at some local businesses located in Lancaster City. Shapiro made stops at The Mr. Vic’s Family Styling and A Concrete Rose Book-bar, both located in Lancaster City. He stated how he believes it’s important to invest in every community’s main street.
LANCASTER, PA
WGAL

Go on the road with 11th Congressional District candidate Bob Hollister

WGAL's Commitment 2022 coverage is going on the road. We take congressional candidates to unannounced locations to meet some of the people they would represent if they win. In the 11th District – which covers Lancaster County and parts of York County – Republican incumbent Lloyd Smucker is running against Democrat Bob Hollister.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

This Week in Pennsylvania: Dan Meuser

(WHTM) — This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens will talk about the undated ballot issue and how it is still unresolved. The US Supreme Court issues a ruling that impacts how the state processes mail in ballots that come in without at date and Owens will be discussing this topic.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Booby-trapped campaign signs placed in Pa. yards: police

NEWTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Political signs in southeastern Pennsylvania have been found booby-trapped with razor blades, which resulted in sliced fingers for one resident, police said. Upper Makefield Township police said Sunday that a campaign sign for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro was placed without permission on someone’s property,...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Pitchfork

Kurt Vile Backs Pennsylvania Senate Candidate John Fetterman With Campaign Email

Kurt Vile is the signatory of a new campaign email supporting Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman’s bid for the U.S. Senate. “It’s Kurt Vile. You might know me as Philadelphia’s Constant Hitmaker, I am a PROUD Philadelphia native. Heck, Mayor Nutter declared August 28 ‘Kurt Vile Day’ in Philadelphia,” the email reads. “We want the best for our kids, and I know Fettterman will fight for a better future for my family.” Find the full email below.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Former Lancaster Mayor Charlie Smithgall dies

LANCASTER, Pa. — The former mayor of Lancaster, Charlie Smithgall, has died. In a post on Facebook, his daughter Allison Smithgall said:. "It is with the utmost sadness that I wish to share that my dad passed away about an hour ago … Charlie Smithgall was the best dad, husband, poppop & friend anyone in the world could have asked for. He loved his family, he loved his farm and loved his cannons. He loved being the mayor of Lancaster. He was an encyclopedia of knowledge and humor. If you knew him you were a lucky person because he always cared about others more than he did himself."
LANCASTER, PA
YourErie

Doug Mastriano holds rally in Erie in Pa. Gov. race

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Senator Doug Mastriano made a stop in Erie Friday as he looks to become the state’s next governor. Many supporters there were anxious to hear his plans for the commonwealth. The Republican senator laid out his plan when he took the stage, his message was “We are ready for new leadership.” […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Carlisle residents frustrated by delays in mail delivery

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Many Midstaters have not been getting their mail for weeks, including people in Carlisle. Some say the post office is not being very helpful. This is not a new problem. abc27 reported similar issues in the fall of 2021. The post office is telling residents they are seriously short-staffed. One woman said she understands, but she wants them to do something.
CARLISLE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy