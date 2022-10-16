Read full article on original website
‘Mad Men’s $3 Million Per Episode Cost Was Considered High When the Show Experienced Low Viewership
'Mad Men' is one of the pricier TV shows from its era. The period drama didn't always have high viewership, despite being an awards darling.
Netflix delays release of Harry and Meghan documentary series
Netflix has reportedly postponed the release of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new documentary series until 2023, after backlash towards season 5 of The Crown. According to Deadline, the joint venture between the streaming platform and Archewell Productions was originally thought to land on the streaming platform in December, just several weeks after The Crown drops on November 9.
Netflix relaunches Teletubbies with Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star Tituss Burgess
Netflix has shared the first look at their reboot of classic 90s children’s TV show Teletubbies. The streaming giant released a trailer for the new version of the show, with a familiar face joining the cast. Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star and Emmy nominee Tituss Burgess is taking on the...
Eve Best & Stockard Channing Join Suranne Jones’ Drama ‘Maryland’
The upcoming Suranne Jones-starring drama series Maryland has added Eve Best (House of the Dragon) and Stockard Channing (The Good Wife) to its cast. Created by Jones (Gentlemen Jack) and Anne-Marie O’Connor (Trollied), Maryland centers on the relationship between two sisters who have been driven apart by complex family dynamics. Jones plays the down-to-earth mother of two, Becca, while Best plays the disciplined high-flyer, Rosaline. The three-part drama will air on ITVX in the U.K., while ITV Studios has distribution rights for international markets.
Emmerdale shares behind-the-scenes video for Vinny and Liv crash scene
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale has shared a behind-the-scenes video of actors Bradley Johnson and Isobel Steele filming for Vinny and Liv's big crash sequence. In this week's episodes, a violent storm hit the village and left Liv and Vinny in danger when they were seemingly crushed by a flying caravan, while trying to make their way to the Woolpack.
The Big Bang Theory: The 4 Actresses That Could've Been 'Penny' — Including an Academy Award Winner
The Big Bang Theory almost had a very different girl next door. The forthcoming oral history The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series by Jessica Radloff (pre-order here) reveals the four well-known actresses who auditioned for the role of Penny, originally named Katie, in the 2006 pilot. “I read with Marisa Tomei,” series star Jim Parsons discloses in the book, out Oct. 11 (per THR). “I remember going to the snack room after we were done and telling [casting directors] Ken [Miller] and Nikki [Valko], ‘I’ve never been in someone else’s audition before!’ And they...
Why Did GENERAL HOSPITAL Kill Brando? — Johnny Wactor Speaks Out!
Brando’s death on GENERAL HOSPITAL came as a shock to the audience since most viewers thought that Sasha’s husband would pull through after being attacked by The Hook. But the gruesome murder was also a shock for the character’s former portrayer, Johnny Wactor, who found out on a Friday in late July that GH would not be picking up the last cycle of his contract.
Jamie Lee Curtis’ Husband Christopher Guest: Everything To Know About Their Almost 40 Year Marriage
Jamie Lee Curtis is an actress known for her reoccurring role as Laurie Strode in the Halloween movie franchise. She is married to Christopher Guest. Recently, Jamie has been busy promoting the latest Halloween movie, Halloween Ends. Many know Jamie Lee Curtis, 63, from her iconic role as Laurie Strode...
Big Brother host Julie Chen reveals that the long-running reality series has been renewed for a 25th season
Big Brother host Julie Chen announced that the iconic reality series had been renewed once again in a Twitter video posted on Sunday. The 52-year-old anchor-turned-reality host revealed that the long-running series would be back to mark a major milestone — its 25th season. 'A big thank you to...
‘Gunsmoke’: James Arness’ Matt Dillon Was Killed off in a Script to Make Him Lower His Salary Expectations
CBS killed off James Arness' Matt Dillon in a 'Gunsmoke' script when he tried to negotiate for a huge raise in his salary.
Marlon Wayans Discusses Will Smith And Chris Rock Oscar Slap, And How It Might Impact His Return To "Bel Air"
Marlon chatted with BuzzFeed about the fate of his character and the role Will Smith could play in that decision. Bel-Air fans are anxious for more details about the series as it prepares its second season at Peacock. Well, Marlon Wayans just might be able to help with that. Marlon...
Whoopi Goldberg hits Daily Beast reporter for knocking 'fat suit' in new film: 'That was not a fat suit'
"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg fired back at a Daily Beast reporter who erroneously claimed she wore a "distracting fat suit" in her new film "Till."
House of the Dragon fans are ‘melting’ over viral video of Olivia Cooke and Emma D’Arcy
House of the Dragon fans have been going wild over a viral clip of series leads Olivia Cooke and Emma D’Arcy discussing their favourite drinks.D’Arcy (who plays Rhaenyra Targaryen in the Game of Thrones prequel) and Cooke (who stars as Alicent Hightower) took part in a TikTok promo for HBO, in which Cooke asks D’Arcy: “What’s your drink of choice?”Her co-star responds: “A negroni, sbagliato, with prosecco in it.” Cooke simply replies with: “Ooh, oh. Stunning.”Cooke then admits that “in her old age” of 28, she has grown to like gin martinis with a twist – though she can...
Russell Crowe cuts a casually chic figure in a navy blazer as he attends the photocall for his new film Poker Face at Rome Film Festival
Russell Crowe was promoting his latest film on Sunday. The Australian actor cut a casually chic figure as he posed on the red carpet at a photocall for his new movie, Poker Face, at the 17th Rome Film Festival in Italy. The 58-year-old opted for a neat navy blue blazer,...
I Hate To Break It To You But If You Recognize Any Of These 32 Pictures You Are Officially Old
I don't make the rules. It's just the truth.
CBS Gives Full-Season Orders To ‘East New York’, ‘Fire Country’ & ‘So Help Me Todd’
CBS has given full-season orders to its rookie dramas Fire Country, East New York and So Help Me Todd. “CBS is off to a tremendous start this season, said Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment, in a statement Wednesdy. “We are thrilled to have the three most watched new series, each with their own unique settings, characters and storylines. These dramas are elevating our already successful lineup, resonating with diverse audiences both on-air and on streaming, and continuing to grow each week. We thank the talented casts, executive producers and their incredible writing and production teams for bringing these shows to life. Additional kudos to...
A Christmas Story Christmas Teaser: Peter Billingsley Returns as Ralphie in HBO Max Sequel — Watch First Footage
The first teaser for HBO Max’s A Christmas Story sequel triple dog dares you not to bask in the nostalgia. Set for release on Thursday, Nov. 17, A Christmas Story Christmas sees Peter Billingsley, now 51, reprise his role as Ralphie Parker. The above footage shows the former child star slip on Ralphie’s signature glasses — but not before we’re treated to a tour of the Parkers’ living room, which looks exactly the same as it did in the original 1983 film. We even get a glimpse of the lampshade that came with the Old Man’s extremely fragile leg lamp! In A...
'NCIS Hawai’i' Cast Members Go Live During Latest Episode, Accidentally Spoil A Major Plot Line
It's not every day that a celebrity accidentally issues a spoiler alert a little too late, but that's precisely what happened on Instagram earlier this week. NCIS: Hawai'i stars Vanessa Lachey, Yasmine Al-Bustami, and Mark Gessner joined fans tuning into the show's most recent episode for some lighthearted fun in an unofficial streaming party. But in the process, the three unknowingly tipped fans off to what's to come in future episodes.
‘Ozark’ Co-Creator Bill Dubuque Strikes Overall Deal With Fifth Season
EXCLUSIVE: Bill Dubuque, the co-creator of Netflix’s Ozark, has signed an overall deal with Fifth Season. The company formerly known as Endeavor Content will work with the writer and producer to develop his own slate of original series. It builds on Dubuque’s first-look deal with the studio. Dubuque has already been building out a development slate including teaming with The Act creator Michelle Dean and The L Word: Generation Q exec producer Kristen Campo on an adaptation of Matthew McGough’s book The Lazarus Files: A Cold Case Investigation that Fifth Season is producing with Anonymous Content. Dubuque is also collaborating with the likes of Fifth Season-based producers Lynette...
‘Blue Bloods’ Season 13 Premiere Sneak Peek: Jamie Is Tired of Being ‘the Quiet One’ (VIDEO)
In the Blue Bloods Season 13 premiere, Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan) gets to see a new side to her brother Jamie (Will Estes) — one that reminds her of another member of the family — and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek. In “Keeping the Faith,” airing...
