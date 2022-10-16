CBS has given full-season orders to its rookie dramas Fire Country, East New York and So Help Me Todd. “CBS is off to a tremendous start this season, said Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment, in a statement Wednesdy. “We are thrilled to have the three most watched new series, each with their own unique settings, characters and storylines. These dramas are elevating our already successful lineup, resonating with diverse audiences both on-air and on streaming, and continuing to grow each week. We thank the talented casts, executive producers and their incredible writing and production teams for bringing these shows to life. Additional kudos to...

