ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

Philadelphia Eagles HC Nick Sirianni Hurls ‘F Bomb’ at Dallas Cowboys Bench: VIDEO

On Sunday night, a fight broke out between Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys players in the closing moments of the primetime matchup. Not long after, cameras captured Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni visibly angered by the Cowboys. Thanks to high-definition footage, we know exactly what Sirianni screamed at Dallas’ bench and we’ll just say it wasn’t complimentary.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
atozsports.com

Ezekiel Elliott achieves milestone despite Cowboys loss

Ezekiel Elliott is in his seventh season with the Dallas Cowboys. Although he’s not quite was he was in years past, Elliott can still be an effective runner like he was before his PCL injury last season. The Cowboys suffered their first loss since Week 1 on Sunday to...
DALLAS, TX
MyArkLaMiss

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles remain undefeated after a 26-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Sunday Night NFC football match-up between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys was across almost all of America’s TV screens Sunday evening. The Philadelphia Eagles dominated the first half against the Cowboys at Linc Stadium. The Birds scored 20 straight points in the second quarter before the Cowboys […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy