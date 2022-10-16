Read full article on original website
deseret.com
Mike Pence has endorsed this candidate in heated Utah race for U.S. Senate
Former Vice President Mike Pence, who delivered a speech in Utah last week, endorsed Sen. Mike Lee in his bid for reelection Tuesday. With the nation in crisis in so many ways, the Senate needs strong, principled conservative leadership, Pence said. “My hope and my prayer is that when we...
WATCH: Kaylee McGhee White says Democrats expect to lose House, Senate is 'race to watch'
The Washington Examiner's Kaylee McGhee White explained Tuesday that many Democrats, with the notable exception of Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), expect to lose the House of Representatives in the midterm elections. Further, she says the Senate is the "race to watch" in several states with close matchups.
thecentersquare.com
Walker absent from Georgia U.S. Senate debate
(The Center Square) — Libertarian Chase Oliver pulled few punches during an Atlanta Press Club debate, bashing the two-party system and urging Georgians to consider a third option in November's midterm election. Oliver appeared alongside U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Georgia, during a Sunday evening debate of candidates running for...
thecentersquare.com
Gabbard to stump for New Hampshire GOP Senate candidate
(The Center Square) – Fresh off her pledge to leave the Democratic Party, former congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard is planning a trip to New Hampshire to stump for Republican U.S. Senate candidate Don Bolduc. Bolduc said Thursday that Gabbard, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, will be visiting the Granite State...
MSNBC
Rep. Demings blasts Rubio’s ‘ridiculous’ claims after only Senate debate
Florida Democratic Congresswoman and Senate candidate Val Demings joins MSNBC’s Ali Velshi moments after wrapping a contentious debate with incumbent Florida Senator Marco Rubio focused on abortion rights, gun safety, and more.Oct. 19, 2022.
Trump-backed Tshibaka projected to defeat 20-year incumbent Sen. Murkowski, election forecaster says
Incumbent Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski is in danger of losing the seat she has held for two decades to a challenger from her own party backed by former President Trump. A Republican has roughly a 99% chance to win next month's Alaska senate election, with Republican challenger Kelly C. Tshibaka considered mostly likely to emerge with the victory at 53%, according to election forecaster FiveThirtyEight.
Washington's surprising Senate race: Dem Patty Murray seems vulnerable against GOP newcomer Tiffany Smiley
The surprise competitive race for the 2022 midterm elections is in Washington state, between Democratic Sen. Patty Murray and Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley.
Joined by Republicans, Sanders’ opposition helps kill Manchin’s energy permitting bill
The bill was attached to a package that would temporarily fund the federal government as part of a “side deal” negotiated between the West Virginia Democrat and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., in order to win over Manchin’s support for the Inflation Reduction Act. Read the story on VTDigger here: Joined by Republicans, Sanders’ opposition helps kill Manchin’s energy permitting bill.
NBC News
Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz says abortion should be ‘up to the states’
Republicans and Democrats hone in on Senate races in key battleground states. NBC News Correspondent Dasha Burns reports on her interviews with both Senate candidates in Pennsylvania, NBC News Correspondent Shaq Brewster reports on the latest in Wisconsin, Atlanta Journal Constitution Political Reporter Greg Bluestein previews the Senate debate in Georgia and Nevada Independent CEO Jon Ralston has the latest on the silver state.Oct. 14, 2022.
Still unclear whether Washington Sen. Patty Murray will agree to 2nd debate
It is still unclear whether Sen. Patty Murray will appear on stage for a second debate with Tiffany Smiley as the Washington State Debate Coalition, a nonpartisan organization that has handled debates across the state since 2016, said it has yet to receive a confirmation from Murray. KIRO 7 is...
U.S. senators quiet on Scott Colom’s nomination to federal bench
Mississippi’s two U.S. senators have been non-committal on whether they will support Lowndes County District Attorney Scott Colom’s nomination as a federal judge. The White House has announced Colom’s nomination to the U.S. District Court to fill the spot vacated by Michael Mills, who has taken senior status. The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal first reported the nomination by President Joe Biden.
The Arizona Senate race is slipping from Republicans
CNN — Republicans’ chances of beating Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona are fading, a sign of the broader struggle the party is experiencing of late as it fights to retake the Senate majority, according to one prominent political handicapper. On Thursday, the Cook Political Report with Amy...
Ryan stresses issues, independence in bid for U.S. Senate
Editor’s Note: With the November 8 general election fast approaching, The Athens Messenger reached out to the state’s two major party candidates for U.S. Senate for exclusive interviews. Democrat Tim Ryan’s campaign granted the newspaper an interview, which appears below. An attempt to interview Republican J.D. Vance remains ongoing. A response from the Ohio GOP party indicated they would contact his campaign and see if Vance will agree to an interview. We have yet to hear back. If we do, that interview will appear in a future edition. For a story on Vance’s campaigning throughout the state this past week,...
Colorado GOP Senate Nominee Says Trump Shouldn't Run For President In 2024
The Republican nominee running for a U.S. Senate seat in Colorado on Sunday said he will work to make sure former President Donald Trump doesn’t win another term in office. Joe O’Dea said Trump should have acted more decisively to stop the violence on Jan. 6, 2021, and called for anyone responsible for the events of that day to be held accountable.
Voters need to use some basics to decide Fetterman v. Oz for U.S. Senate | John Baer
With just weeks to go in a nationally-consequential Pennsylvania U.S. Senate race, there are important basics to consider. Among them is whether the outcome relies on a sad trend in American politics. I’m talking about the way heavily-financed campaigns turn – as this one has – into negative, non-inspirational clashes....
Guest Commentary: Three Takeaways from the Final U.S. Senate Debate Between Ohio's J.D. Vance and Tim Ryan
The same way that Vance and Ryan draw disparate conclusions about the same economic issues, they offer conflicting versions of each other’s record.
How Utah's Evan McMullin could become a key U.S. Senate power broker
WASHINGTON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - If U.S. Senate candidate Evan McMullin succeeds in unseating Republican Senator Mike Lee of Utah, he could occupy a uniquely powerful role as an independent ready to work with either party in the narrowly divided chamber.
The Spectrum: U.S. Senate debate; Carey on Ohio investments
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum: Tim Ryan and JD Vance go toe-to-toe in their only statewide debate for Ohio’s Senate seat. “We have an opportunity to be the manufacturing powerhouse of the world,” Ryan said. “The arsenal of energy. I will never forget where I came from.” “At the end of […]
Senate antitrust panel to hold hearing on Kroger-Albertsons deal -source
WASHINGTON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - A U.S. Senate antitrust panel is expected to announce as soon as Tuesday a hearing on the merger of grocery giants Kroger Co and Albertsons Cos Inc (ACI.N), according to a person familiar with the situation, signaling growing scrutiny of the deal.
MAGA Republican faces rural Democrat in 3rd Congressional District
A Southwest Washington Republican who voted to impeach former President Trump could soon be replaced by a far-right candidate who instead wants to impeach President Biden. Driving the news: Voters in Washington's 3rd Congressional District have a choice in next month's election between Republican Joe Kent, a former Green Beret endorsed by Trump, or Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, a rural Democrat who owns an auto shop.
