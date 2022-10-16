ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

thecentersquare.com

Walker absent from Georgia U.S. Senate debate

(The Center Square) — Libertarian Chase Oliver pulled few punches during an Atlanta Press Club debate, bashing the two-party system and urging Georgians to consider a third option in November's midterm election. Oliver appeared alongside U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Georgia, during a Sunday evening debate of candidates running for...
GEORGIA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Gabbard to stump for New Hampshire GOP Senate candidate

(The Center Square) – Fresh off her pledge to leave the Democratic Party, former congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard is planning a trip to New Hampshire to stump for Republican U.S. Senate candidate Don Bolduc. Bolduc said Thursday that Gabbard, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, will be visiting the Granite State...
WASHINGTON STATE
Fox News

Trump-backed Tshibaka projected to defeat 20-year incumbent Sen. Murkowski, election forecaster says

Incumbent Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski is in danger of losing the seat she has held for two decades to a challenger from her own party backed by former President Trump. A Republican has roughly a 99% chance to win next month's Alaska senate election, with Republican challenger Kelly C. Tshibaka considered mostly likely to emerge with the victory at 53%, according to election forecaster FiveThirtyEight.
ALASKA STATE
VTDigger

Joined by Republicans, Sanders’ opposition helps kill Manchin’s energy permitting bill

The bill was attached to a package that would temporarily fund the federal government as part of a “side deal” negotiated between the West Virginia Democrat and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., in order to win over Manchin’s support for the Inflation Reduction Act. Read the story on VTDigger here: Joined by Republicans, Sanders’ opposition helps kill Manchin’s energy permitting bill.
VERMONT STATE
NBC News

Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz says abortion should be ‘up to the states’

Republicans and Democrats hone in on Senate races in key battleground states. NBC News Correspondent Dasha Burns reports on her interviews with both Senate candidates in Pennsylvania, NBC News Correspondent Shaq Brewster reports on the latest in Wisconsin, Atlanta Journal Constitution Political Reporter Greg Bluestein previews the Senate debate in Georgia and Nevada Independent CEO Jon Ralston has the latest on the silver state.Oct. 14, 2022.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Mississippi Today

U.S. senators quiet on Scott Colom’s nomination to federal bench

Mississippi’s two U.S. senators have been non-committal on whether they will support Lowndes County District Attorney Scott Colom’s nomination as a federal judge. The White House has announced Colom’s nomination to the U.S. District Court to fill the spot vacated by Michael Mills, who has taken senior status. The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal first reported the nomination by President Joe Biden.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CNN

The Arizona Senate race is slipping from Republicans

CNN — Republicans’ chances of beating Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona are fading, a sign of the broader struggle the party is experiencing of late as it fights to retake the Senate majority, according to one prominent political handicapper. On Thursday, the Cook Political Report with Amy...
ARIZONA STATE
Athens Messenger

Ryan stresses issues, independence in bid for U.S. Senate

Editor’s Note: With the November 8 general election fast approaching, The Athens Messenger reached out to the state’s two major party candidates for U.S. Senate for exclusive interviews. Democrat Tim Ryan’s campaign granted the newspaper an interview, which appears below. An attempt to interview Republican J.D. Vance remains ongoing. A response from the Ohio GOP party indicated they would contact his campaign and see if Vance will agree to an interview. We have yet to hear back. If we do, that interview will appear in a future edition. For a story on Vance’s campaigning throughout the state this past week,...
ATHENS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

The Spectrum: U.S. Senate debate; Carey on Ohio investments

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum: Tim Ryan and JD Vance go toe-to-toe in their only statewide debate for Ohio’s Senate seat. “We have an opportunity to be the manufacturing powerhouse of the world,” Ryan said. “The arsenal of energy. I will never forget where I came from.” “At the end of […]
OHIO STATE
Axios Seattle

MAGA Republican faces rural Democrat in 3rd Congressional District

A Southwest Washington Republican who voted to impeach former President Trump could soon be replaced by a far-right candidate who instead wants to impeach President Biden. Driving the news: Voters in Washington's 3rd Congressional District have a choice in next month's election between Republican Joe Kent, a former Green Beret endorsed by Trump, or Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, a rural Democrat who owns an auto shop.
WASHINGTON STATE

